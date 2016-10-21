FletBoxPush
- Indicators
-
Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 6 November 2018
- Activations: 20
The indicator determines flat areas of the price movement according to the specified parameters.
Settings:
- FletPips - limit in points for determining the flat
- FletBars - limit in number of bars for determining the flat
- CountBars - number of bars in history for the analysis of price movement. 0 - all bars in history are analyzed
- colir - color of the price section determined as flat
- Dop - additional drawing of price labels
- Alerts - display a dialog box with custom data
- Text - custom text for notifications
- Send_Mail - send an email to the address specified on the Email tab of the Options window
- subject - subject of the email
- Send_Notification - send push notifications to the mobile terminals, whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the Notifications tab.
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