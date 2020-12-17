Fx4lights

The Expert Advisor consists of four popular indicators:

  • MovingAverage
  • Stochastic
  • MACD
  • ZigZag

It is possible to use all four indicators both together, and individually, selecting the necessary combination.


Basic settings of the Expert Advisor

  • Magic - order magic number
  • Volume - volume for opened trades
  • Slippage - price slippage when opening orders.
  • StopLoss - close orders after reaching a certain loss in points,
  • TakeProfit - desired profit in points.
  • TrailingStop - move StopLoss to order's opening price when a positive profit specified in points is reached (if TrailingStop=0, parameter is disabled)
  • StepTrall - trailing step for TrailingStop once StopLoss is moved to the order's opening price (if StepTrall=0, parameter is disabled)
  • Losing volume, increased by two - double the order's volume (if set to "off", "Losing volume, increased by two" is disabled).
  • Maximum volume - maximum allowed volume when the lot increase is enabled (Losing volume, increased by two).


Additional settings of the EA

  • To access the signal - open an order by the indicator's signal.
  • Close by opposite signal – close an open opposite at an opposite signal of the indicator.
  • The choice of day of the week – select the day of the week when trading is enabled. If there are open deals, trading will continue until they are closed.
  • Open a new bar – open orders on a new bar after an indicator signal is received.
  • Timeframe of a newbar – period to wait for a new bar to open.
  • Not to repeat if the order was closed with profit – do not open a trade if the indicator signal persists and the last order closed with a positive profit.
  • Not to repeat if the order is closed with stoploss - do not open a trade is the indicator signal persists and the last order closed with a negative profit.
  • Shift Bar - shift relative to the current bar by the specified number of periods back.

Additional settings for MovinAverage - the indicator has all the basic features plus:

  • Distance - when this parameter is set, an order is opened when the MovingAverage moves from the price to a specified Distance in points, in case it is a BUY signal, and when the MovingAverage moves from the price to a specified Distance in points, in case it is a SELL signal (0 - disabled). See figure 1.3.

Additional settings for Stochastic - the indicator has all the basic features plus:

  • Sale level if K and D period above this level - use the indicator levels. This level opens a sell trade if Kperiod and Dperiod are above the selected level, and Dperiod crosses Kperiod downwards (if set to off, this level is disabled);
  • Purchase level if K and D period below this level - this level opens a buy trade if Kperiod and Dperiod are below the selected level, and Dperiod crosses Kperiod upwards (if set to off, this level is disabled);

Additional settings for Stochastic - the indicator has all the basic features plus:

  • Name if different from standard - enter the indicator name if it differs from the standard name.
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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4.89 (18)
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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