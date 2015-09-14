Martin Pristine
- Iurii Tokman
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 26 March 2020
The Martin Pristine trading robot analyzes the signals of the Price Channel Central indicator for trading decisions. No need to additionally attach the indicator to a chart, it's built into the Expert Advisor.
After each losing trade, the lot is multiplied by 2.
This Expert Advisor can detect 4 and 5-digit quotes automatically.
Only one position can be open in the market at the same time.
Expert Advisor settings:
- TF = 15; - select the chart timeframe for Price Channel Central
- Bars_Count = 100; - the number of analyzed bars for Price Channel Central
- StopLoss = 50; - stop loss in points
- TakeProfit = 50; - take profit in points
- Lot = 0.1; - initial lot of the EA's orders
- MN = 2808; - the magic number for the EA's orders
- UseSound = True; - turn sounds on/off
- MarketWatch = True; - use modification to set loss and profit levels
- Slippage = 30; - maximum allowed price slippage
