EA work strategy: The trades are made at rollback from main trend. Indicator Bollinger Bands is responsible for trend and channel determination. The EA opens orders at channel breakdown for definite value of points. False enters are filtered by breakdown minimal price bounce limiter resulting in loss trades cut.Orders can be closed at take-profit, trailing-stop, stop-loss and at defined time elapse. Time limit of the EA work is available.

The EA does not use martingale and grid of orders.

Trade instruments: all, recommended -GBPUSD, USDCHF, GBPCHF, CADCHF, GBPCHF, EURCHF, AUDCHF

Set files for EA work at recommended currency pairs are supplied (see chapter "Comments".

TF: M30

Trade time: 24/5

Spread: minimum

Leverage: any

Money Management: no less then 20 units of currency for lot 0.01 for each used currency pair.

The EA is multicurrency. It can be optimized for almost any currency pair.

EA Parameters: available at chapter “Comments”.