Cardiogram Market
- Iurii Tokman
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 25 March 2020
Description of the Settings:
- MA_period_fast - The period of averaging for calculation of fast Moving Average.
- MA_period_slow - The period of averaging for calculation of slow Moving Average.
- price - price used. It can be any of the price constants. 0 - (CLOSE) Close price. 1 - (OPEN) Open price. 2 - (HIGH) The maximum price. 3 - (LOW) The minimum price. 4 - (MEDIAN) The average price, (high+low)/2. 5 - (TYPICAL) Typical price, (high+low+close)/3. 6 - (WEIGHTED) Weighed close price, (high+low+close+close)/4.
- method - Method of averaging. It can have any values of the Moving Average method (Moving Average). 0 - (SMA) Simple Moving Average. 1 - (EMA) Exponential Moving Average. SMMA 2 - (SMMA) Smoothed Moving Average. LWMA 3 - (LWMA) Linear weighed Moving Average.
