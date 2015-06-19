Adaptive MA
- Indicators
- Iurii Tokman
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 25 March 2020
- Activations: 20
Moving Average. Calculation method: average value of all prices used for determining a bar.
Description of External Settings of the EA:
- MA_period - period of averaging for calculation of the indicator. Recommended values: 5, 13, 21, 34.
- ma_method - averaging method. It can have any values of the Moving Average method (Moving Average). 0 - (SMA) Simple Moving Average. 1 - (EMA) Exponential Moving Average. SMMA 2 - (SMMA) Smoothed Moving Average. LWMA 3 - (LWMA) Linear weighed Moving Average.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating