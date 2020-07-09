Hunter on the channel breakout Bot

Hunter on the channel breakout Bot

The Expert Advisor places the necessary amount of BuyStop and SellStop pending orders with predefined StopLoss and TakeProfit levels at the specified time daily.

The EA calculates the channel width using the ZigZag indicator and sets a grid of BuyStop and SellStop pending orders according to the specified settings. The first pair of BuyStop and SellStop pending orders is placed at a predetermined distance from the channel borders. The distance is set in the percentage of the calculated channel width. The channel width is calculated by the specified amount of the ZigZag peaks. StopLoss and TakeProfit levels are set for each order (specified in the parameters). The next pair of orders is set at the TakeProfit level of the previous one.

Pending order placing time is set in the EA parameters. The time of non-activated pending order removal is also specified in the parameters.

The parameter values ​​specified in paragraphs (zero, second or fourth decimal place).

The EA works on any symbol and timeframe (TF).

You can set a special number to distinguish the EA's orders from orders of other tools. You can attach the EA to different charts with same instrument but different parameters. In this case, you should set different numbers for each chart. You do not have to change a number if charts have different instruments. There won't be any confusion.

Adjustable Parameters

  • Size of the bet, lots - bet size of each grid order in lots
  • TakeProfit level, pips - profit for each grid order in points
  • StopLoss level, pips - stop level for each grid order in points
  • Number of bets in the series - number of orders in each series (1 is a single pair of orders - one BuyStop and one SellStop)
  • Indentation from the channel to % - indentation of the first pair of pending orders from the channel border in percentage of the channel width
  • Time of placing trades - pending order placement time (hour:min) - server time
  • Time of removal deals - pending order removal time (hour:min) - server time
  • Waiting time of the orders, min - order send waiting time in minutes
  • To send the expiry date - send pending order expiration time to the server (set to False in case of error 147)
  • Number of calculation points zigzag - number of the ZigZag reference points for plotting the channel
  • Slippage - slippage (parameter for placing orders)
  • Room Advisor - EA's magic number
  • Depth - the setting of the zigzag indicator - Depth ZigZag indicator parameter (see below)
  • Deviation - the setting of the zigzag indicator - Deviation ZigZag indicator parameter (see below)
  • Backstep - the setting of the zigzag indicator - Backstep ZigZag indicator parameter (see below)
  • Arrow color orders BuyStop(Blue) - BuyStop order arrow color (no arrows by default)
  • Arrow color orders SellStop(Red) - SellStop order arrow color (no arrows by default)
  • Transfer to break-even (0=Off), pips - value in points at which the order is transferred to breakeven
  • Minimum profit when break-even, pips - the value of the breakeven points
  • Display a comment (ON / OFF) - display comments in the upper left corner? (well/no).

Depth is a minimum amount of bars that will not have the second maximum/minimum less/more by Deviation pips than the previous one. Backstep is a minimum number of bars between maximums/minimums.

It is reasonable to set the indentation of the first pair of pending orders by Fibonacci levels - 23.6, 38.2, 50.0, 61.8.

Comments

The EA shows the following data in the upper left corner of the active chart:

  • the EA name and its basic parameters
  • calculated channel width
  • calculated indentation of the first pair of orders

Alternative Use

The EA can be used instead of the Hunter on the channel breakout BuyStop SellStop script for the automated setting of an order grid.

Example

Figures indicate an example of the EA setting and its testing in the strategy tester. The parameters are set with no selection and optimisation.

Recommended products
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
Karina Scalper Advisor
Dmitriy Kudryashov
Experts
The "Karina" Expert Advisor trades based on the signals of the Several Moving Average indicator and "averaging" of the open orders. The signals are filtered based on the Relative Strength Index indicator. The TakeProfit(TP) level is set when opening the first deal. If the market reverses, new orders will be opened in the direction of the first order, followed by "covering" of losing orders with profitable ones. It is recommended to have a large deposit and/or cent account in order to use this EA
Divergence Progression
Anton Karabeinikov
Experts
Expert Advisor " Divergence Progression» For the EA to work, you need to download the indicator from the CodeBase section-http: / / www. mql5. com/ru/code/32437 - and place it in the MQL4/Indicators folder Recommended parameters D1 EUR / USD: TakeProfit-250; StopLoss-30; Closing on the opposite signal=false; This expert Advisor is medium-term and is intended only for trading on the D1 period on the EUR / USD pair. T
Ichimoku 3D
Anton Karabeinikov
Experts
Ichimoku 3D This Expert Advisor is based on the Ichimoku indicator using the principle of 3 Elder screens. There are 4 types of opening trades in this Expert Advisor: 1 is when there is the same buy or sell signal on 3 timeframes 2-This is when 2 timeframes have the same buy signal and 1 timeframe has the same sell signal or vice versa 3-This is when 1 timeframe is a buy signal and 2 timeframe is a sell signal or vice versa 4-This is when 1 timeframe signal to buy on the average timeframe
GridMasterFx
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
GridMasterFx is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes. GridMasterFx Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market conditi
Fibonacci System
Maksim Neimerik
Experts
The system applies Fibo levels. Apart from basic Fibo levels (23.6; 38.2; 50.0; 61.8; 100.0;), the EA features custom levels (34.0; 36.0; 64.0; 66.0;). You can decide the levels trading is to be performed from. Sample trade: when the market is bullish and the price rolls back to the levels (as we remember, we select the levels on our own), the EA opens buy orders. The opposite is true for sell orders. The EA can work in three modes. Each of the modes is a separate Fibo levels construction method
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and symbols are specially designed friendly with HFT bots. Samart Funded HFT has a hundred percent success rate so do not waste your time back testing. You can test the
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Experts
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
IRobot Alligators
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
IRobot Alligators is an Expert Advisor based on the chaos theory and the Alligator technical indicator. This expert advisor consists of three lines, overlaid on a price chart, that represent the jaw, the teeth and the lips of the Alligator. It was designed to help confirm that a trend is in effect and in what direction. As with all moving averages, the shortest one (green) moves first, followed by the middle (red) and then longer average (blue). If the three lines are entwined, then the Alligato
Night Trader EURUSD
Ugur Oezcan
4.21 (29)
Experts
The EA can trade multiple currencies. Please check our signals ( https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller ) for detailed information. No grid or martingale! No manual configuration or adjustment needed! Every trade is protected by stop loss. This Expert Advisor only trades for a short time frame at night, during the ending of the New York session. It uses low volatility moments and enters trades based on indicators. It then manages those trades with dynamic stop losses and take profits als
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Universal Full Invisible Controller
Ihar Volkau
Experts
Здравствуйте, уважаемые трейдеры! Разрешите мне представить незаменимого помощника для Вашей торговли на рынке Forex.  Прежде всего хочу акцентировать Ваше внимание на том, что первый торговый ордер открывается Вами ВРУЧНУЮ,путем нажатия соответствующей кнопки выбранного направления сделки согласно Вашей стратегии. Я назову Вам 10 причин, почему данный советник должен быть у каждого трейдера! -)) 1) Такие уровни как Stop Loss, Take Profit, а так же отложенные усредняющие ордера будут строго ВИ
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Grid Flat
Iurii Tokman
Experts
The Expert Advisor places a grid of orders with the specified step. Orders have the take profit level set at the distance of grid step, as well as the total stop loss level for all order of the same type. Trading is performed only within the time interval specified in the settings. Once the time ends, all pending orders are deleted and all open positions are force-closed. It is not recommended to use the EA as a fully automated trading system for continuous trading, only for working in certain m
Grid EA with Smart mode
Dmitriy Tyunin
Experts
The Grid EA (with smart mode) is based on a strategy with a dynamic grid channel that can withstand long absence of rollback. The robot can be used for trading any instruments after a proper optimization. With default parameters, it is recommended for: EURUSD, EURJPY, CADJPY, GBPUSD NZDUSD. Monitoring of EA trading:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/538873 Key Features Fully automated trading Customizable deposit protection Forced order closing and planned trade pauses Virtual Take profit and St
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
GoldenTrend
Aliaksandr Sych
Experts
GoldenTrend — a next-generation high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from the smallest market movements. Utilizing advanced algorithms for price action and volume analysis, it opens dozens of highly accurate trades daily with minimal risk. Why GoldenTrend? Монитор Ultra-Fast Trades : Captures profit from 5–15 pip movements. Ideal for ECN accounts with low spreads. Adaptive Strategy : Automatically adjusts to current market volatility and dynamically shifts tradi
FDM Strategy
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
FDM Strategy is an Expert Advisor based on fractals and five dimension method. Five Dimensions expert system is developed based on a theory combining the Chaos Theory with the trading psychology and the effects that each has on the market movement. There is also an ADX (measuring trend strength with average directional movement index) used as a trading filter. Long and Short Trade Signals: If fractal to buy is above the Alligator's Teeth (red line), the pending Sell Stop order must be placed 1 p
Trend and correction expert
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
The Expert Advisor finds strong trend movements of a currency pair over the specified number of bars. It also finds correction to this trend (for the same period). When the trend is strong enough, and the correction becomes equal to the values specified in the EA parameters, the Expert Advisor opens the a trade in the trend direction. The advantage of this is that the EA will not buy at the trend maximum or sell at its minimum - trhe EA only trades after correction. However, you can set differen
BreakOut Grid
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
This expert is a combination between a grid and a scalper and it uses a grid of ten pending orders , five for long and five for short , with a 500 point spacing between them with a 100 point scalp target. It has three working modes , first , the entry by level , the expert starts operation when the price aproaches an important trade level ( a former resistance or support) , second , the entry by time , launches the expert at a specific time (input by user) and the third type is continuous operat
MACD Trading
Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
Experts
Get the MT5 version here ! Automate your MACD strategy! This EA alerts and/or places orders according to MACD strategies with additional filters. It means that you can use it by 2 different ways: Receive alerts based on your MACD strategy with filters on multiple symbols simultaneously in a single chart window; Choose the fully automated mode and let EA place orders based on your MACD strategy, filter choice and money management. This EA works with all broker symbols and contains multi-symbol m
Set Back
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
Set Back Is an advanced automated trading expert advisor (EA) designed for precision scalping in volatile markets. Leveraging a robust strategy based on Fair Value Gaps (FVG), MACD confirmation, and Moving Average crossovers, this EA identifies high-probability trade setups with exceptional accuracy. Key Features: FVG Detection : Pinpoints bullish or bearish fair value gaps for optimal entry points. MACD Integration : Confirms market momentum with fast, slow, and signal line analysis. Moving Av
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
GoldMine EA MT4
Jerald Jay Cruz
Experts
No force entry and not martingale!!! This EA is designed to identify the best setup trades, executing approximately 3 to 5 high-quality trades per week on each currency pair. This Expert Advisor (EA) is tailored for XAU/USD (Gold)  and operates on a 5-minute time frame . The strategy combines the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) with a Moving Average (MA) to identify trade opportunities and manage exits effectively. Key Features: CCI-Based Entry : The EA watches for the CCI to cross extreme l
TD Sequential EA
George Njau Ngugi
Experts
Overview The TD Sequential EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed to capitalize on the TD Sequential indicator, developed by Tom DeMark. This EA identifies trading opportunities based on TD Sequential setups and executes trades with predefined risk management parameters. It offers a clean and customizable chart appearance and allows users to set their own lot sizes and other trading parameters. Key Features Automated Trading : Executes buy and sell orders based on TD Sequential
Autolock
Aleksey Semenov
4.2 (5)
Experts
Autolock Expert Advisor is based on the mathematical system with no indicators. The first order direction is specified in the settings, then the algorithm sets to work. The main operation principle - no averaging till the opposite order is closed by trailing. The EA uses averaging with martingale, trailing and stop orders. The product can be used as an assistant - select NOTRADE as the frist order type and magic = 0. Settings First order type – first order type. martingale mode – martingale typ
Everlasting Grid
Chanikya Konda
3 (1)
Experts
Everlasting Grid Expert Advisor is a grid scalping robot and is able to work with any currency pair on M15 timeframe (currencies with lower spreads are preferred). It uses Moving Averages to find trend and place orders. If it is a false signal, the robot places a recovery grid orders to recover the losses. All the positions are closed when it reaches the target profit defined in settings. Requirements Optimized to work on EURUSD M15. Minimum recommended deposit is $3000. An ECN broker with low
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Buyers of this product also purchase
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (20)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1071)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.86 (42)
Experts
Trend Ai EA is designed to work with the Trend Ai indicator which will do its own market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts and will take over all the signals of the indicator in full auto!  The EA contains a number of external parameters that are fully adjustable and allows the trader to customize the expert according to his choice.  Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Con
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here The EA is introduced at an early-stage price. The price will increase with every few sales and will never be reduced. Early buyers receive the best available price. What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Drift EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Drift EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be t
Bazooka EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Bazooka EA – Trend & Momentum Expert Advisor for MT4 Default settings are configured to backtest EA on M15 timeframe with Open Price method from 2024 year till today. Correct settings for other timeframes you will find in comments section. Bazooka EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed to trade directional market moves using trend confirmation and momentum filtering . The EA focuses on controlled entries and disciplined exits, avoiding excessive trade frequency and hi
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.64 (53)
Experts
Capybara EA is an advanced automated trend following system based on the Hama indicator.  If the market turns bearish and the indicator turns red the EA will sell, if the market turns bullish and the indicator turns blue the EA will buy.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad;
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.75 (562)
Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
1 (1)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
Goldzilla Scalping
Gun Gun Gunawan
1 (1)
Experts
Goldzilla Scalping M1 Check My portofolio MQL5 Algo Trading Community https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351914 Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe . This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline . Precision Scalping on M1 Opt
More from author
Hunter bot PriceLines Extra
Aleh Sasonka
Experts
This adviser can be used without optimization. To get started, you only need to install the desired risk (or the size of the lot) and regularly withdraw profit. For a start, you can install the trial version of the Expert Advisor Hunter bot PriceLines Lite , which will work on a real account with a minimum lot (and therefore with minimal risk). In this, the main version, all settings are available. EA is designed for fully automated trading. It spelled out the function of protection against most
Hunter on the channel breakout BuyStop SellStop
Aleh Sasonka
Utilities
Script Hunting for the Channel Breakout The script is designed for semi-automatic trading. It can place required number of pending BuyStop and SellStop orders with preset StopLoss and TakeProfit levels in one go. The script calculates the channel width using the ZigZag indicator and places a grid of pending BuyStop and SellStop orders according to specified settings. The first pair of pending BuyStop and SellStop orders is placed at the specified distance from the channel's borders. This distanc
FREE
Signal on the channel breakout
Aleh Sasonka
4 (1)
Utilities
An Expert Advisor. A channel breakthrough signal. Attach two horizontal lines to a chart: one for the upper channel line, name it < Up > the other one for the lower border, name it < Dn > Settings: sound = true - play a sound notification alert = true - show a dialog box containing user data comment = true - show a comment in the upper left corner of the chart print = false - print a message to the Experts log repet = 3 - number of times the sound file is played.
FREE
Hunter delete
Aleh Sasonka
Utilities
Script Deleting the Hunter The script is developed for fast deletion of pending orders, Up and Dn border lines, as well as arrows (symbols) which appear when an order is placed. Features: Can delete all pending orders of the current chart in one go Can delete all pending orders of the current account in one go Can delete only those orders which have specified magic number Can delete lines which show the channel's border, support and resistance levels marked Up and Dn Can delete all arrows (symb
FREE
MultiSymbol Triple Screen Trading System
Aleh Sasonka
Indicators
Purpose The indicator is intended for manual multi-currency trading based on the Triple Screen Strategy. It works with any symbols located in the Market Watch window of the MT4: currencies, metals, indexes, etc. The number of instruments can be limited by capacity of the МТ4's parameters. But if desired, you can create several windows with various set of instruments and parameters. Operation Principle The indicator uses the modified Triple Screen Strategy for determining trend direction in the
Dynamic Zigzag Levels
Aleh Sasonka
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays two nearest levels in real time. The one above the current BID price is a resistance level. The one below the current BID price is a support level. The levels are calculated by the standard ZigZag indicator. Application The indicator can be used as an assistant in manual trading to obtain data on the nearest support/resistance levels. The indicator can be used on any timeframe. When a displayed level is touched or broken through, an audio alert is triggered (specified in
Watermark symbol background PRO
Aleh Sasonka
Utilities
This utility displays the name of the current symbol and the current period in the chart background in a large font. It is very convenient, e.g. when you use multiple charts with different symbols, period or when saving a chart screenshot. The information is displayed in two lines. In the first line, the chart symbol and current timeframe are shown in a larger font (e.g. AUDUSD,h1 ). In the second line, the full name of the current symbol is displayed in a smaller font (e.g. for GPBJPY it shows
News Hunter Bot MultiDay
Aleh Sasonka
Experts
This expert Advisor is a more developed version of  News Hunter Bot OneTime . The EA places pending orders BuyStop and SellStop before the news release at a specified distance from the current price. The date and time of the news release is set in the EA parameters for a few days in advance. In total, you can set the time for 20 news. Also, the EA indicates how many minutes before the news you need to place pending orders and after how many minutes you should remove pending orders that have not
Step by step 123 hard
Aleh Sasonka
Experts
A dealer with simple logic of opening orders and reliable closing control for advanced. The input signal is determined by only one indicator. Closing occurs on target profit. When drawdring first orders, the following appears. Maximum number of orders - no more than three in each direction. Settings for configuration: ----------- Trade Settings ----------- Quantity Lot 1 - the size of the first transaction Quantity Lot 2 - the size of the second transaction in the series Quantity Lot 3
Watermark symbol background PRO MT5
Aleh Sasonka
4 (1)
Utilities
This utility displays the name of the current symbol and the current period in the chart background in a large font. It is very convenient, e.g. when you use multiple charts with different symbols, period or when saving a chart screenshot. The information is displayed in two lines. In the first line, the chart symbol and current timeframe are shown in a larger font (e.g. AUDUSD,h1 ). In the second line, the full name of the current symbol is displayed in a smaller font (e.g. for GPBJPY it shows
MultiSymbol Triple Screen Trading System MT5
Aleh Sasonka
4 (1)
Indicators
Purpose The indicator is intended for manual multi-currency trading based on the Triple Screen Strategy. It works with any symbols located in the Market Watch window of the MT5: currencies, metals, indexes, etc. The number of instruments can be limited by capacity of the МТ5's parameters. But if desired, you can create several windows with various set of instruments and parameters. Operation Principle The indicator uses the modified Triple Screen Strategy for determining trend direction in the
Step by step 123 hard MT5
Aleh Sasonka
Experts
A dealer with simple logic of opening orders and reliable closing control for advanced. The input signal is determined by only one indicator. Closing occurs on target profit. When drawdring first orders, the following appears. Maximum number of orders - no more than three in each direction. Settings for configuration: ----------- Trade Settings ----------- Quantity Lot 1 - the size of the first transaction Quantity Lot 2 - the size of the second transaction in the series Quantity Lot 3
Arbitrage Triangular Multi Bot MT5
Aleh Sasonka
Experts
The robot uses the logic of triangular arbitration. To work it, you need to choose a triangle of currency pairs, for example EURUSD_GBPUSD_EURGBP. The robot compares the basic cross-pair with its artificial analogue and trades towards the lag of quotations. The lag is calculated for each of the three currency pairs. The difference in quotations (spread) can be set in the settings. The adviser is multi currency, as it can trade at once with several triangles of currency pairs. The list of cross-
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review