TD Sequential EA

Overview

The TD Sequential EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed to capitalize on the TD Sequential indicator, developed by Tom DeMark. This EA identifies trading opportunities based on TD Sequential setups and executes trades with predefined risk management parameters. It offers a clean and customizable chart appearance and allows users to set their own lot sizes and other trading parameters.

Key Features

  • Automated Trading: Executes buy and sell orders based on TD Sequential setups.
  • Customizable Lot Size: Users can specify the lot size to match their risk tolerance.
  • Clean Chart Appearance: Automatically adjusts chart colors for better visual clarity.
  • Risk Management: Implements stop loss and take profit strategies to manage risk effectively.
  • Alerts and Notifications: Provides alerts when take profit is reached and reminders to enable auto trading.

How the EA Works

  1. Setup Detection: The EA scans for TD Sequential setups. A buy setup is identified if the closing price of each of the last nine bars is lower than the close four bars earlier. A sell setup is detected if the close of each of the last nine bars is higher than the close four bars earlier.
  2. Trade Execution: When a valid setup is detected, the EA places a buy or sell order with the specified lot size. The stop loss is set below or above the setup bar, and the take profit is set to 50 pips.
  3. Risk Management: After hitting the stop loss, the EA will wait for the next setup to place a new trade. Only one trade is allowed at a time to manage risk.
  4. Alerts and Notifications: The EA provides alerts when take profit is reached and notifies users to enable auto trading.

Usage Guide

  1. Configuring the EA:
    • When attaching the EA to a chart, you will see a settings window.
    • Adjust the input parameters such as LotSize , TakeProfitPips , and StopLossPips according to your preferences.
  2. Monitoring the EA:
    • The EA will automatically analyze the market and execute trades based on TD Sequential setups.
    • You can monitor the trades in the Terminal window under the Trade tab.
  3. Alerts and Notifications:
    • The EA will alert you when take profit is reached.
    • Ensure you have notifications enabled in MetaTrader settings for timely updates.


Recommended products
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Gold Label
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.54 (28)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Cyclone Intraday MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on   M5   timeframe Uses   H1 timeframe   to analyze global market context Analyzes   2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on   trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol:   EURUSD Timeframe:   M5 Trading
Voenix
Lorentzos Roussos
4.58 (12)
Experts
Harmonic patterns scanner and trader . Some Chart patterns too  Patterns included :  ABCD pattern Gartley pattern Bat pattern Cypher pattern 3Drives pattern Black Swan pattern White Swan pattern Quasimodo pattern or Over Under pattern Alt Bat pattern Butterfly pattern Deep Crab pattern Crab pattern Shark pattern FiveO pattern Head And Shoulders pattern Ascending Triangle pattern One Two Three pattern  And 8 custom patterns  Voenix is a multi timeframe and multi pair harmonic pattern scanner ,sup
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
RiskGuardian Pro PropFirm Drawdown Control
Zhao Cheng Han
Experts
RiskGuardian Pro (MT4 Edition) - The Ultimate Prop Firm Account Saver Are you tired of failing your Prop Firm challenges (FTMO, MFF, etc.) due to a single emotional trade or a momentary lapse in risk management? RiskGuardian Pro is your Mandatory Discipline System designed to help you pass evaluations and protect your funded account. Core Pain Points Solved: * Anti-Tilt Hard Lock: Instantly closes all trades and locks the terminal the moment your defined maximum daily drawdown (e.g., 4%)
Smart Trend and Range EA
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Live Signal (Real Trading Data)  https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2341050 Live Signal (Real Trading Data) ： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2346893 Smart Trend and Range EA Smart Trend and Range EA is an automated trading program designed to operate based on market structure analysis under different market conditions. The EA analyzes price behavior and market structure to apply different trading logic in trending markets and ranging markets. It does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or recover
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
Momentum Auto Trader EA
Mohammad Khairy Abdul Ghany
Experts
Momentum Auto Trader EA v1.0 is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 4 based on momentum analysis, designed to capture strong price movements in trending markets. This Expert Advisor detects bullish and bearish momentum conditions and executes trades automatically when the market shows strong directional strength. Key Features: Fully automated momentum-based strategy Entry based on Momentum indicator signals Fixed Take Profit (1000 points) Automatic Stop Loss Built-in Trailing
Gold Coin M5
Andrey Kozak
2.33 (9)
Experts
Gold Coin M5 is an automated trading robot designed to trade the gold market (XAUUSD) using the M5 period. This robot is designed for traders who want to trade automatically on short-term time intervals (scalping). Peculiarities: Scalping strategy: The robot uses a scalping strategy based on instant entry and exit from positions based on short-term price movements. Optimized for XAUUSD on M5: The XAUUSD Scalper is specifically tuned to trade the XAUUSD pair on the M5 time frame, allowing it to
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Experts
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Super Grid Nineth Generation
Syarif Nur Arief
Experts
Super grid nineth (ninth) generation is another grid type EA on this huge forex system population, this EA not using any indicator to avoid any fake signaling to open or closing position orders. This EA will open pending order stop and limit in the first time EA run, then maintain all opened order with unique way to balancing account free margin and make equity growth. This EA have unique system not like anyother grid EA, with correct setup and run on max 3 pairs in one account, this EA capable
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
VR Black Box
Vladimir Pastushak
3.67 (3)
Experts
VR Black Box is a modern automatic trading expert developed by an experienced trader programmer. A powerful trading tool built on a proven trend-following market movement strategy. This robot has gone through a long path of development and improvement, regularly updating and adapting to changing market conditions. Over years of operation on real trading accounts, it has proven itself as a reliable assistant for both beginners and experienced traders. Set files, demo versions of the product, inst
Night Trader EURUSD
Ugur Oezcan
4.21 (29)
Experts
The EA can trade multiple currencies. Please check our signals ( https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller ) for detailed information. No grid or martingale! No manual configuration or adjustment needed! Every trade is protected by stop loss. This Expert Advisor only trades for a short time frame at night, during the ending of the New York session. It uses low volatility moments and enters trades based on indicators. It then manages those trades with dynamic stop losses and take profits als
RSI Double Cross EA
Ihor Koshel
Experts
RSI Double Cross Robot   is a fully automated expert advisor based on a classic yet powerful momentum concept — the crossover of two RSI indicators with different periods. The robot identifies trend changes and market momentum shifts by tracking the interaction between fast and slow RSI values. Trades are opened only when clear directional signals appear, while a built-in volatility filter helps avoid flat and low-activity market conditions. RSI Double Cross Robot applies strict risk management,
JBSar EA Robot
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
Night Rocker EA
Sergey Sobakin
1 (1)
Experts
Night Rocker EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD pairs. Period M15.   The internal control system for workin
PS Gold Miner
Nabeel Zafar
2.33 (3)
Experts
Hello, >>>>>    Download  ** FREE TRIAL** from here (You can now perform forward test on DEMO account before Purchase)   <<<<<< Discord group for updates and discussion here Telegram channel here Contact Directly here For Live Results of the EA please visit here . PS Gold Miner is an automatic trading system for MT4 which uses markets fundamentals and trends to open, manage and close trades. With the use of advanced recovery strategy it ensure that it can recover from negative trades with hedg
Ppm manager
Samuel Asrat Nadew
Experts
Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool gives you total control   directly from your chart. you can get all this features right on your trading chart .   Everything   is   color   coded.   equity and live P&L display in  Green   if   trades in profit   and   red   if   trades in drawdown.   Moveable panel -   double click on clock label and move panel anywhere on screen with it . Displays local time + candle countdown on the chart. Shows Balance, Equity & Daily Profit/
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Experts
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
MACD Trading
Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
Experts
This MT4 version is no longer maintained due to the ongoing transition from MT4 to MT5 trading accounts. For the latest features, improvements, and ongoing updates, please use the MT5 version of this Expert Advisor. Get the MT5 version here ! Automate your MACD strategy! This EA alerts and/or places orders according to MACD strategies with additional filters. It means that you can use it by 2 different ways: Receive alerts based on your MACD strategy with filters on multiple symbols simultaneou
Gold Pulse AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
Only   4 /10   copies left at this price ---> Next price 175$ //  MT5 Version Launch offer: Get a free EA with your purchase !!! Gold Pulse AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The strategy of the algorithm is to take advantage of the momentum in the gold market by using pending orders. After analyzing previous candlesticks to identify area
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (14)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Sailing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (2)
Experts
Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Long Beach
Sergey Kasirenko
Experts
Long Beach EA is a trend following system that uses the Keltner Channels indicator for trade entries.  The EA monitors the upper, middle, and lower Keltner Channels.  When price reaches or breaks the upper channel boundary the EA will buy and when it reaches or breaks lower channel boundary the EA will sell.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  The EA is doing well o
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX Live:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985?source=Unknown The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the 5M and 15m backtest ; better in real EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs five independent recurrent networks in parallel — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreeme
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
More from author
RSI On The Price Chart
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
This indicator functions similarly to the traditional Relative Strength Index (RSI), but it's integrated directly onto the main price chart. This setup allows traders to more easily identify price fluctuations and recognize conditions of overbought or oversold markets. By observing the indicator in conjunction with price movements, you can gain valuable insights into potential trend reversals or continued momentum. Keep an eye on these signals to enhance your trading strategy. Happy trading, eve
FREE
TDSequential Scanner
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
To access the TD sequential Scanner for MT5, please check https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123369?source=Site +Market+My+Products+Page. One of the MT5 versions includes additional timeframes such as M1, M2, M3,H2,H6,H8 and so on.( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123367?source=Site +Market+My+Products+Page) TD Sequential Scanner: An Overview The TD Sequential scanner is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify potential price exhaustion points and trend reversals in fi
Bill Williams Vertical Fractals
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
The indicator I’m referring to is a leading indicator, similar to the Bill Williams Fractals indicator, but with an added feature: it draws vertical lines on the chart to mark significant points in time. This functionality makes it particularly useful for traders as it provides clear visual cues for potential trading opportunities. What sets this indicator apart is its versatility; it can be applied across all timeframes and any currency pair, making it suitable for a wide range of trading stra
RSI on the chart
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
This indicator functions similarly to the Relative Strength Index (RSI), but with a key difference: instead of being displayed in a separate window, it overlays directly on the main price chart. This allows for more convenient visualization and interpretation of market momentum alongside price movements. I believe this indicator will enhance your trading experience by providing clearer insights into market conditions. Wishing you successful trading!
Buyy Sell Indicator
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
This tool is designed specifically for traders seeking to identify market reversals, allowing you to capitalize on advantageous trading opportunities. The indicator has undergone extensive testing and has established itself as a leading indicator; it often predicts market movements effectively. When a buy or sell signal is generated by the indicator, it tends to align with the market’s subsequent behavior, following the trend indicated by the signal. By utilizing this indicator, you can enhance
TD Sequential By Tom Demark MT4
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
If you are unsure how to use this indicator, please feel free to reach out to me. I will explain it to you and provide reading materials to help you make the most of it. Here’s a brief description of how to use the indicator effectively. How to Use TD Sequential by Tom DeMark The TD Sequential is a technical analysis indicator developed by Tom DeMark, designed to identify potential turning points in market trends. It is widely used by traders to anticipate market reversals and manage trading ris
DeMark TrendLine Trader
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
If you are unsure how to use this indicator, please feel free to reach out to me. I will explain it to you and provide reading materials to help you make the most of it. Most effective with TD sequential :           MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129509?source=Site +Profile+Seller           MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129507?source=Site +Profile+Seller My Other products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/1700046313/seller Here’s a brief description of how to use the
TP projection levels
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
This indicator outlines take profit (TP) stations derived from the Dinapoli ABC price projections. The key levels identified include COP (the critical operation point) designated as TP1, OP (the optimal point) marked as TP3, and SXOP (the secondary operation point) noted as TP4. This indicator proves to be especially beneficial for traders entering positions without clearly defined exit points. The Dinapoli levels provide precise price projections that highlight where the market is most likely
Fair Value Gap FVG MT4
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
A fair value gap (FVG) is a temporary price gap that occurs when the price of a stock or security is out of line with its fair value.   This gap is often caused by an imbalance between buyers and sellers. How it works Price imbalance When there is an imbalance between buyers and sellers, the price of a security can move too quickly. Price gap This creates an unadjusted area on the price chart, known as the fair value gap Price correction The price is often drawn back to the fair value gap, as i
Inapoli Levels COP Op Xop SXOP
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
If you're familiar with COP, OP, and XOP levels, this indicator is definitely worth considering. There's no need to manually plot the ABC levels, as the indicator automatically calculates and displays the OP projection levels for you, updating regularly as the price changes. This is an essential indicator for your trading toolkit. Please if you are unsual on how to use this indicator feel fell to ask me for help and i can assist you where i can. Happy trading!
COP OP Xop Sxop Levels
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
If you're familiar with trading using Dinapoli levels, then this indicator is definitely worth your attention. It automatically plots key levels such as COP (Change of Polarity), OP (Objective Price), and XOP (Extended Objective Price) on your charts, regardless of the timeframe you choose to work with. One of the standout features of this indicator is its ability to generate alerts. Whenever a new ABC pattern is automatically identified and plotted by the indicator, you will receive a notifica
Moving min max Indicator
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
Moving MinMax is a custom trend indicator that helps you easily identify the current market direction , reversals , and high-probability trade setups . This tool uses a unique calculation method that measures price pressure from both buyers and sellers, helping you see who is in control and when the market is likely to change direction. Unlike basic oscillators or moving averages, this indicator computes trend likelihoods using a distribution-based exponential model applied over a moving price w
Two indicator
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
How to Use this indicator-: 1. Trend-Following Strategy Objective : Enter trades in the direction of the trend when the Net Score and Signal Line confirm a strong trend. Identify the Trend : Look at the Net Score in the separate window: If the Net Score is above 0 and rising, the trend is bullish. If the Net Score is below 0 and falling, the trend is bearish. Confirm with the LazyLine on the main chart: Green LazyLine indicates an uptrend. Red LazyLine indicates a downtrend. Entry : Buy (Long)
All Moving Averages MT4
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
Purpose : The AllAverages indicator plots a moving average line on the chart, with options to select from a wide range of MA types and price applications. It also displays buy and sell signals as arrows when the trend changes, and supports alerts (sound, email, push notifications) for these signals. Key Features : Supports multiple moving average types (e.g., SMA, EMA, HMA, TEMA, etc.). Allows customization of the price type (e.g., Close, Open, High, Low, Heiken Ashi variants). Displays a colore
Advanced Trend and Reversal Detection Tool
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
The Trend and Revesal Indicator is a custom indicator designed to help traders identify trend direction, reversal points, and high-probability trade setups. It uses advanced mathematical calculations to analyze market behavior and highlight potential turning points with great accuracy. This indicator measures buying and selling pressure over a defined period and shows which side is in control. It provides a clear visual display of trend zones, reversal arrows, and momentum signals in a separate
MT5 TD Sequential Scanner
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
If you are unsure how to use this indicator, please feel free to reach out to me. I will explain it to you and provide reading materials to help you make the most of it. TD Sequential Scanner: An Overview The TD Sequential scanner is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify potential price exhaustion points and trend reversals in financial markets. Developed by Tom DeMark, this method is widely used by traders to gauge market cycles and potential turning points with precision. Ho
TD Sequential Scannerr
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
This new version includes all MT5 timeframes (M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1 & MN1). The TD count for each timeframe is displayed on the top left corner. You don't need to do analysis anymore, as the scanner does all the analysis and updates every 1 second, allowing users to see real-time data for informed decision-making. Alerts are set on by default (can be turned off), which notifies users at the completion of every TD9. If you need a sca
IChimuko cloud Scanner
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
Description of the Ichimoku Cloud Scanner  The Ichimoku Cloud Scanner is an advanced MetaTrader 5 (MT5) custom indicator designed to monitor the Ichimoku Cloud system across multiple timeframes and provide visual and audible alerts based on the price's position relative to the Ichimoku Cloud. Here's a detailed description of its features and functionalities: Features: Ichimoku Cloud Calculation : Utilizes the Ichimoku Cloud indicator, which consists of five components: Tenkan-sen (Conversion Lin
Buy Selll Indicator
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
This indicator serves as a crucial leading tool for identifying pivotal points in market reversals. It provides traders with valuable insights regardless of the timeframe they are analyzing, whether it be minutes, hours, or days. Additionally, it is compatible with all trading pairs, making it highly versatile for various market scenarios. Incorporating this indicator into your trading strategy can significantly enhance your decision-making process and improve your overall trading performance. B
TD Sequential Indicator By Tom Demark
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
If you are unsure how to use this indicator, please feel free to reach out to me. I will explain it to you and provide reading materials to help you make the most of it. Here’s a brief description of how to use the indicator effectively. MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129509?source=Site +Market+My+Products+Page My Other Products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/1700046313/seller How to Use TD Sequential by Tom DeMark The TD Sequential is a technical analysis indicator develo
Fair Value Gap FVG
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
A fair value gap (FVG) is a temporary price gap that occurs when the price of a stock or security is out of line with its fair value.   This gap is often caused by an imbalance between buyers and sellers. How it works Price imbalance When there is an imbalance between buyers and sellers, the price of a security can move too quickly. Price gap This creates an unadjusted area on the price chart, known as the fair value gap Price correction The price is often drawn back to the fair value gap, as i
ML Adaptivesupertrend
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
The Machine Learning Supertrend is a highly effective trading indicator specifically designed to identify and illustrate potential buy and sell signals through the use of clearly marked arrows.  One of the key advantages of this indicator is that it operates as a leading indicator, meaning it anticipates market movements rather than following them. Unlike many traditional indicators, the Machine Learning Supertrend does not lag or repaint, ensuring the signals provided are timely and reliable.
ALL Averages MT5
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
Purpose : The AllAverages indicator plots a moving average line on the chart, with options to select from a wide range of MA types and price applications. It also displays buy and sell signals as arrows when the trend changes, and supports alerts (sound, email, push notifications) for these signals. Key Features : Supports multiple moving average types (e.g., SMA, EMA, HMA, TEMA, etc.). Allows customization of the price type (e.g., Close, Open, High, Low, Heiken Ashi variants). Displays a colore
Jurik Moving Average JMA
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
The Jurik Moving Average (JMA) is a sophisticated, adaptive moving average designed to reduce lag while maintaining smoothness. Unlike traditional moving averages (e.g., SMA, EMA), JMA adjusts dynamically to market volatility, making it more responsive to price changes. It’s particularly useful in trading for identifying trends and generating signals with less noise. Input Parameters : inpJmaPeriod (default: 14): The period for calculating the JMA and ATR. inpJmaPhase (default: 0): Controls the
Buyy sell signals
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
Generates Buy/Sell Signals : Buy Signal : An upward arrow ( DRAW_ARROW ) appears when the JMA changes from a downtrend (red) to an uptrend (green). Sell Signal : A downward arrow ( DRAW_ARROW ) appears when the JMA changes from an uptrend (green) to a downtrend (red). Arrows are placed below (buy) or above (sell) the candle for visibility. Trend Following : Green Line : Indicates an uptrend. Consider holding or entering long positions. Crimson Line : Indicates a downtrend. Consider holding or en
Supertrend indicator used in mt5 only
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
Purpose : The SuperTrend indicator tracks price trends, plotting a line that follows the trend direction (up or down) and optionally fills the area between the trend line and the closing price Plots : SuperTrend Line : A colored line (green for uptrend, red for downtrend) plotted below the price in uptrends and above in downtrends. Filling : Optional filled area (bisque/pale green) between the SuperTrend line and the closing price, shown only if Show_Filling is true. Logic : Calculates ATR usin
BoS ChoCh Indicatorr
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
This MQL5 indicator, named BoS_ChoCh_Indicator, detects Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character (ChoCh) in trading charts. It identifies pivot highs and lows using a user-defined period (default 5), monitors price breakouts above highs or below lows, classifies them as bullish/bearish BoS or ChoCh based on the prevailing trend, draws colored lines and labels on the chart for visualization, and populates buffers with signals, structure levels, and trend direction (1 for up, -1 for down)
Advanced Range Analyzer Pro
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
Advanced Range Analyzer Pro – Smart Range Breakout & Probability Indicator Advanced Range Analyzer Pro is a powerful volatility-based range detection tool designed to identify high-probability consolidation zones before explosive breakouts occur. Using ATR, RSI, MACD, and volume-weighted price dynamics, this indicator automatically: Detects and draws clean, non-overlapping consolidation ranges Measures real-time Range Strength (compression & accumulation analysis) Calculates Bullish vs Bea
Renko Chartt
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
Smart Adaptive Renko Pro – Dynamic ATR & Fixed Box Renko Indicator Smart Adaptive Renko Pro is a powerful non-time-based Renko indicator designed to eliminate market noise and reveal true price momentum with precision. Unlike standard chart candles, this indicator builds Renko bricks based purely on price movement — helping traders focus on trend strength, reversals, and clean breakout structures. Key Features Adaptive ATR-Based Box Size (Auto-adjusts to market volatility) Fixed Pip Box M
FractalEA Pro
George Njau Ngugi
Experts
FractalEA Pro — Smart Fractal Trading, Fully Automated FractalEA Pro turns Bill Williams' proven Fractal indicator into a complete, fully automated trading system. Every entry is confirmed by multiple filters — EMA trend direction, RSI momentum check, ATR volatility guard, and session timing — so the EA only trades when conditions genuinely align, not on every signal that appears. What makes FractalEA Pro stand out is the control it gives you. Every single feature has its own ON/OFF switch. Turn
Filter:
杉山
51
杉山 2025.01.14 07:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

George Njau Ngugi
4405
Reply from developer George Njau Ngugi 2025.01.14 12:44
Hello, I am aware of this error and I am currently working on a new version that will be ready soon and will effectively open and close trades according to the TD Sequential strategy.
Reply to review