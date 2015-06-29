Orders Info
- Iurii Tokman
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 25 March 2020
- Activations: 5
The product shows general information in a single chart window. It is convenient when you trade many symbols simultaneously.
The indicator shows the total number of positions and pending orders.
The following info is displayed for opened positions:
- symbol,
- amount of opened buy orders for this symbol and their total profit in deposit currency,
- amount of opened sell orders and their total profit,
- total profit of opened buy and sell orders.
The following info is displayed for pending orders:
- symbol, amount of pending orders and their names.
