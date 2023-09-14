EA Budak Ubat

The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases!

The EA will modify the take profit of all positions in the same direction to a single break-even point plus the take profit level set by the user.

If Hedging is set to false, the EA will only enter trades in one direction at a time. If the first position is a buy trade, all subsequent martingale positions must also be buy trades. If the first position is a sell trade, all subsequent martingale positions must also be sell trades. If Hedging is set to true, the EA will enter trades in both directions.

If there are existing positions on the chart and the last one is in loss, EA will check if the distance between the current market price and the order is at least the minimum distance set by the user, and then it will enter a trade based on the candle, lot size will be calculated using the martingale method, and will set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trade price if the stop loss variable is greater than 0.

If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trade price if the stop loss variable is greater than 0. 0 means no stop loss.

When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter.

With Ichimoku, it uses the Ichimoku indicator. It buy above the cloud and sells below it.

With Alligator it uses the Alligator indicator and it buy above all the 3 lines and sell below all the 3 lines.

The SMA20 is just a simple moving average of period 20. it buy above the line and sell below the line.

The older version of this EA was based on the Candle Method. If the candle is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade.

This Parameter is only for the EA to determine the FIRST DIRECTION of the entry if there are no existing positions on the chart. It can be set to uses one of the four other analysis methods: Classic Candle (Bull/Bear), SMA20, Alligator, Ichimoku.

Autoconfig AI - Intelligent Trading Parameter Optimization

"Autoconfig AI system" is a highly advanced tool in the world of trading that enables dynamic calculation of crucial parameters. While it may not be full artificial intelligence, it is an invaluable asset in the trading process.

Here is a more detailed explanation of how it operates:

Dynamic Parameter Calculation: Autoconfig AI has the capability to calculate essential parameters like Take Profit (TP) and Pip Step dynamically. It achieves this by taking the average of the highest and lowest prices over a 365-day period on a daily timeframe and adding this value by dividing it by 365. This approach results in parameter values that are constantly updated every day, as it always incorporates fresh data, regardless of the last day's price data. Real-Time Data Alignment: The tool continuously aligns with current market data, taking the highest and lowest prices on the current day and the previous day in its calculations. Average Daily Range (ADR): Beyond just calculating the daily range, Autoconfig AI consistently computes the Average Daily Range (ADR) for the current chart and all available currency pairs. Comparison Analysis: After the data collection phase, Autoconfig AI conducts comparison analysis of the average ranges among all currency pairs. This comparative analysis enables it to determine the optimal values for TP and Pip Step for each currency pair every minute. Continuous Updates: This tool is not static; instead, Autoconfig AI ensures that parameter values are continuously updated every minute, ensuring it remains in sync with rapidly changing market conditions. Automatic Configuration: Utilizing the collected data, Autoconfig AI seamlessly configures Take Profit, Pip Step, and additional distance parameters in your trading Expert Advisor (EA).

In summary, "Autoconfig AI System" is an invaluable tool that leverages data and dynamic calculations to consistently align trading parameters, ensuring its usability and effectiveness in the context of the current market. This automated approach not only strengthens trading strategies but also ensures smooth adaptation to the ever-changing dynamics of financial markets.