EA Budak Ubat
- Experts
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
Version: 1.621
Updated: 28 September 2025
- Activations: 20
How it works
-
When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter.
-
If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trade price if the stop loss variable is greater than 0. 0 means no stop loss.
-
If there are existing positions on the chart and the last one is in loss, EA will check if the distance between the current market price and the order is at least the minimum distance set by the user, and then it will enter a trade based on the candle, lot size will be calculated using the martingale method, and will set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trade price if the stop loss variable is greater than 0.
-
If Hedging is set to false, the EA will only enter trades in one direction at a time. If the first position is a buy trade, all subsequent martingale positions must also be buy trades. If the first position is a sell trade, all subsequent martingale positions must also be sell trades. If Hedging is set to true, the EA will enter trades in both directions.
-
The EA will modify the take profit of all positions in the same direction to a single break-even point plus the take profit level set by the user.
EA Parameters
Execution Mode:
- on Every New Bar: when the EA is active, it will analyze the chart on every new bar (candle). It enter trades only after new candle appear. it will still follow the distance setting for the new layer, but only enter trades after the candle closes.
on Every Tick: the EA enter trades immediately when attached and also enter new layer immediately when the distance between order setting is met.
Positions Mode:
- by default the EA uses the Buy & Sell mode, but it can be configured to operate only on Buy or in Sell.
Enable/Disable Hedging:
- If Hedging is set to false, the EA will only enter trades in one direction at a time. If the first position is a buy trade, all subsequent martingale positions must also be buy trades. If the first position is a sell trade, all subsequent martingale positions must also be sell trades.
- If Hedging is set to true, the EA will enter trades in both directions.
Analysis Method:
-
This Parameter is only for the EA to determine the FIRST DIRECTION of the entry if there are no existing positions on the chart. It can be set to uses one of the four other analysis methods: Classic Candle (Bull/Bear), SMA20, Alligator, Ichimoku.
-
The older version of this EA was based on the Candle Method. If the candle is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade.
-
The SMA20 is just a simple moving average of period 20. it buy above the line and sell below the line.
-
With Alligator it uses the Alligator indicator and it buy above all the 3 lines and sell below all the 3 lines.
- The Williams Alligator indicator is a technical analysis tool that uses smoothed moving averages. The indicator uses a smoothed average calculated with a simple moving average (SMA) to start. It uses three moving averages, set at five, eight, and 13 periods. The three moving averages comprise the Jaw, Teeth, and Lips of the Alligator. The indicator applies convergence-divergence relationships to build trading signals, with the Jaw making the slowest turns and the Lips making the fastest turns.
-
With Ichimoku, it uses the Ichimoku indicator. It buy above the cloud and sells below it.
- The Ichimoku Cloud is a collection of technical indicators that show support and resistance levels, as well as momentum and trend direction. It does this by taking multiple averages and plotting them on a chart. It also uses these figures to compute a “cloud” that attempts to forecast where the price may find support or resistance in the future.
- The Ichimoku Cloud is composed of five lines or calculations, two of which comprise a cloud where the difference between the two lines is shaded in.
- The lines include a nine-period average, a 26-period average, an average of those two averages, a 52-period average, and a lagging closing price line.
- The cloud is a key part of the indicator. When the price is below the cloud, the trend is down. When the price is above the cloud, the trend is up.
- The above trend signals are strengthened if the cloud is moving in the same direction as the price. For example, during an uptrend, the top of the cloud is moving up, or during a downtrend, the bottom of the cloud is moving down.
-
Initial lot size:
- the size of the first order. If the Martingale multiplier is greater than 1, this value will be increased using the value of the Martingale Multiplier. If the Martingale Multiplier is set to 1, the Initial lot size will also be used as size for the following orders.
Grid Trading:
- you can switch on/off Grid Trading True or False. if this function is turned off, the EA will transform into a single entry EA.
Martingale multiplier:
- it defines the multiplier used by the EA to increment the lot size of the orders after the first one. Set it to 1 disable the increment and the EA uses only the Initial Lot Size value
Maximum Lot size:
- when martingale lots has exceeded the Max Trade value, it will enter the Max Lot size value instead. This is just a simple solution to the uncontrollable martingale lot sizes.
Take Profit & Stop Loss in pips:
- these two values specify the amount of pips the EA uses to calculate the Take Profit and the Stop Loss (if configured)
Minimum/Maximum Distance Between Orders:
- these two value define the distance between orders, from a minimum value to a maximum. If you see the Max Distance to 10 pips, it will stop increment at 10 pips current distance.
Distance Increment Between Orders:
- this will increase the distance between order settings for the 3rd layer, 4th layer and so on.
Max Trade:
- this value tells the EA what is the maximum number of orders it can open in one direction.
Automatic Config AI:
- Dynamic Parameter Calculation: Autoconfig AI has the capability to calculate essential parameters like Take Profit (TP) and Pip Step dynamically. It achieves this by taking the average of the highest and lowest prices over a 365-day period on a daily timeframe and adding this value by dividing it by 365. This approach results in parameter values that are constantly updated every day, as it always incorporates fresh data, regardless of the last day's price data.
- Real-Time Data Alignment: The tool continuously aligns with current market data, taking the highest and lowest prices on the current day and the previous day in its calculations.
- Average Daily Range (ADR): Beyond just calculating the daily range, Autoconfig AI consistently computes the Average Daily Range (ADR) for the current chart and all available currency pairs.
- Comparison Analysis: After the data collection phase, Autoconfig AI conducts comparison analysis of the average ranges among all currency pairs. This comparative analysis enables it to determine the optimal values for TP and Pip Step for each currency pair every minute.
- Continuous Updates: This tool is not static; instead, Autoconfig AI ensures that parameter values are continuously updated every minute, ensuring it remains in sync with rapidly changing market conditions.
- Automatic Configuration: Utilizing the collected data, Autoconfig AI seamlessly configures Take Profit, Pip Step, and additional distance parameters in your trading Expert Advisor (EA).
Autoconfig AI - Intelligent Trading Parameter Optimization
"Autoconfig AI system" is a highly advanced tool in the world of trading that enables dynamic calculation of crucial parameters. While it may not be full artificial intelligence, it is an invaluable asset in the trading process.
Here is a more detailed explanation of how it operates:
In summary, "Autoconfig AI System" is an invaluable tool that leverages data and dynamic calculations to consistently align trading parameters, ensuring its usability and effectiveness in the context of the current market. This automated approach not only strengthens trading strategies but also ensures smooth adaptation to the ever-changing dynamics of financial markets.
Risk Disclaimer:
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
