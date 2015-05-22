Pyramid MA
- Experts
- Iurii Tokman
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 12 December 2019
- Activations: 5
Pyramid MA - Characteristics of the EA: uses Moving Averages (MA) indicator. Changes order grid when a trend reverses. Exponent of order volume increase by the main trading grid against averaging positions. Works on pending BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP orders. Uses a system of averaging losses which controls a balance of open trades and moves it to breakeven. Sound alert about open and completed trades. You can easily create your own trading strategy on the basis of PYRAMID MA.
Expert Advisor settings:
- koef_grid = 0.5 - grid order lot multiplication factor
Indicator settings:
- tf_grid = 0 - chart's period to receive the indicator's signals when placing initial orders. Can be one of the chart periods. 0 means period of the current chart. 1 - 1 minute. 5 - 5 minutes. 15 - 15 minutes. 30 - 30 minutes. 60 - 1 hour. 240 - 4 hours. 1440 - 1 day. 10080 - 1 week. 43200 - 1 month.
- tf_lock = 60 - chart's period to receive indicators' signals when locking orders
- tf_aw = 60 - chart's period to receive indicators' signals when averaging orders
- shift = 1 - index of the value obtained from the indicator's buffer (shift back relatively to the current bar by a specified number of periods).
Start settings:
- start_recede = 30 - initial distance in points from the current price to the first order
- steps = 15 - order grid step in points
- steps_plus = 0 - adjusting steps in points
- quantity = 5 - number of orders in the grid
- MagicNumber = 2808 - order magic number
- StopLoss = 0 - level of starting orders' loss
- Lot = 0 - volume of initial positions, if set to 0, MM works
- Choice_method = false - method of choosing MM: from free margin or balance
- Risk = 0.3 - percentage level for MM work
- Slippage = 3 - slippage in points
Lock settings:
- Lock = true - enable locking method
- lock_pips = 15 - distance in points from an open position to perform locking
- koef_lot_lock = 2 - lock's lot coefficient
- StopLoss_Lock = 0 - level of locking orders' loss
Averaging settings:
- AV = true - enable loss averaging method
- exponents = 0 - exponent of distance increase of further placed orders
- level_AV = 20 - distance in points from the open price to perform averaging
- level_OP = 15 - distance in points from the current price till the level of opening a pending order
- f_lot_av = 2 - lot multiplier for averaging orders
- TakeProfit_AV = 10 - total profit of all orders when exiting drawdown
Other settings:
- NumberOfTry = 5 - number of attempts
- UseSound = True - enable sound alert about trading requests
- NameFileSound = "expert.wav" - name of the sound file for opening orders
- NameCloseSound = "ok.wav" - name of the sound file for closing orders
- MarketWatch = false - placement of profit and loss levels using modification method
Excellent advisor with good potential.You will be upgraded