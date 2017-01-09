Strong Weak
- Indicators
-
Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 26 March 2020
- Activations: 20
Multi-currency indicator, analyzes 56 currency pairs simultaneously:
|AUD
|EUR
|GBP
|NZD
|CAD
|CHF
|JPY
|USD
|AUD
|SUMM
|EURAUD
|GBPAUD
|AUDNZD
|AUDCAD
|AUDCHF
|AUDJPY
|AUDUSD
|EUR
|EURAUD
|SUMM
|EURGBP
|EURNZD
|EURCAD
|EURCHF
|EURJPY
|EURUSD
|GBP
|GBPAUD
|EURGBP
|SUMM
|GBPNZD
|GBPCAD
|GBPCHF
|GBPJPY
|GBPUSD
|NZD
|AUDNZD
|EURNZD
|GBPNZD
|SUMM
|NZDCAD
|NZDCHF
|NZDJPY
|NZDUSD
|CAD
|AUDCAD
|EURCAD
|GBPCAD
|NZDCAD
|SUMM
|CADCHF
|CADJPY
|USDCAD
|CHF
|AUDCHF
|EURCHF
|GBPCHF
|NZDCHF
|CADCHF
|SUMM
|CHFJPY
|USDCHF
|JPY
|AUDJPY
|EURJPY
|GBPJPY
|NZDJPY
|CADJPY
|CHFJPY
|SUMM
|USDJPY
|USD
|AUDUSD
|EURUSD
|GBPUSD
|NZDUSD
|USDCAD
|USDCHF
|USDJPY
|SUMM
It is important that all currency pairs are selected in the market watch with their history data downloaded.
The indicator shows a rise or fall of a certain currency against the other 7 currencies both individually and in total. The indicator values are expressed as a percentage. The total value is also displayed as a horizontal histogram.
Description of the indicator settings
- Type_Calculation - three options for calculating the percentage of the currency rise or fall
- Prefix - used when a currency pair has a prefix, for example: EURUSD.fxp, then Prefix = .fxp
- TIME_FRAMES - chart timeframe to calculate the indicator values, 0 - timeframe of the current chart, recommended to use the D1(1440)
- shift - number of the bar for which the calculations are performed, 0 - means the current bar, 1 - previous, etc.
- color_upwards - color of positive values
- color_downwards - color of negative values
- color_designations - color of descriptions and designations
- color_upwards_Line - color of lines for positive values
- color_downwards_Line - color of lines for negative values
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