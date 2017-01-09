Strong Weak

Multi-currency indicator, analyzes 56 currency pairs simultaneously:



AUD EUR GBP NZD CAD CHF JPY USD AUD SUMM EURAUD GBPAUD AUDNZD AUDCAD AUDCHF AUDJPY AUDUSD EUR EURAUD SUMM EURGBP EURNZD EURCAD EURCHF EURJPY EURUSD GBP GBPAUD EURGBP SUMM GBPNZD GBPCAD GBPCHF GBPJPY GBPUSD NZD AUDNZD EURNZD GBPNZD SUMM NZDCAD NZDCHF NZDJPY NZDUSD CAD AUDCAD EURCAD GBPCAD NZDCAD SUMM CADCHF CADJPY USDCAD CHF AUDCHF EURCHF GBPCHF NZDCHF CADCHF SUMM CHFJPY USDCHF JPY AUDJPY EURJPY GBPJPY NZDJPY CADJPY CHFJPY SUMM USDJPY USD AUDUSD EURUSD GBPUSD NZDUSD USDCAD USDCHF USDJPY SUMM

It is important that all currency pairs are selected in the market watch with their history data downloaded.

The indicator shows a rise or fall of a certain currency against the other 7 currencies both individually and in total. The indicator values are expressed as a percentage. The total value is also displayed as a horizontal histogram.





Description of the indicator settings