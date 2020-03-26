Firm
- Experts
-
Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 26 March 2020
- Activations: 20
The Expert Advisor does not use indicator, it is always in the market. The logic of the EA is based on the analysis of the previously opened orders present in the market.
Expert Advisor settings:
- StopLoss_Percent - loss level in percent
- TakeProfit - profit level in points
- Risk - setting for automatic calculation of order volumes for the EA, works if LOT =0
- LOT - fixed volume of orders
- Slippage - maximum allowed price slippage
- MagicNumber - magic number for EA's orders
- Show_Information - enable or disable the information panel
- color_background - background color
- color_text - text color
- color_negative - color of negative values
- color_positive - color of positive values