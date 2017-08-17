GND Average Price
- Experts
- Nguyen Dang Giang
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 24 October 2018
- Activations: 5
The Expert Advisor relies on a grid strategy and identifies a strong trend. It can also work on all pairs with a minimal spread. The EA uses average price deals, users can install martingale, hedging and scalping.
This is an automated system that is optimized and ready to use. The configuration is simple.
Recommendations
- Deposit min 1000$ or appropriate cent account
- Use a small spread
Parameters
- MagicNumber: unique (magic) number of the EA
- TrailingStopLoss: as a position gains in profit, a stop loss follows as well
- MinStepTrailing: as a position gains in profit smallest
- TakeProfit: take profit value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero)
- StopLoss: stop loss value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero)
- Distance: distance for the next order. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero)
- UseBalance: use percentage margin account (*UseBalance=1%) Balance 10.000$ => trader Balance 100$ (volume min 0.01 proportional to 100$ and increases)
- Martingale: True/False. Select the transaction method martingale
- True. Example: lot=0.01 for order A, next lot=0.02 for order B, next lot=0.03 for order C...
- False. Example: lot=0.01 for order A, next lot=0.01 for order B, next lot=0.01 for order C...
- Hedging: On/Off. (On: Make both buy and sell)
- MaxOrder: limit the number of orders on the grid
- OpenPending: Stop/Limit
- Stop. Example: The first order is BUY, the next order is BUYSTOP, the first order is SELL, the next order is SELLSTOP
- Limit. Example: The first order is BUY, the next order is BUYLIMIT, the first order is SELL, the next order is SELLLIMIT
- TradingSwap: Off/On. Option to trade in swap value
- Off. Trading default
- On. Example: Swap short value > 0 only tranding SELL, swap long value > 0 only tranding BUY.
Sample inputs
- MagicNumber: 4444
- TrailingStopLoss: 100
- MinStepTrailing: =10;
- TakeProfit: 300
- StopLoss: 0
- Distance: 200
- UseBalance: 1
- Martingale: True
- Hedging: On
- MaxOrder: 20
- OpenPending: Stop
- TradingSwap: Off
Note: Use default settings. Before using this online account, you should test the EA in a strategic test suite at the terminal. The EA works with most brokers.
