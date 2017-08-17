GND Average Price

The Expert Advisor relies on a grid strategy and identifies a strong trend. It can also work on all pairs with a minimal spread. The EA uses average price deals, users can install martingale, hedging and scalping.

This is an automated system that is optimized and ready to use. The configuration is simple.


Recommendations

  • Deposit min 1000$ or appropriate cent account
  • Use a small spread


Parameters

  • MagicNumber: unique (magic) number of the EA
  • TrailingStopLoss: as a position gains in profit, a stop loss follows as well
  • MinStepTrailing: as a position gains in profit smallest
  • TakeProfit: take profit value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero)
  • StopLoss: stop loss value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero)
  • Distance: distance for the next order. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero)
  • UseBalance: use percentage margin account (*UseBalance=1%) Balance 10.000$ => trader Balance 100$ (volume min 0.01 proportional to 100$ and increases)
  • Martingale: True/False. Select the transaction method martingale
    • True. Example: lot=0.01 for order A, next lot=0.02 for order B, next lot=0.03 for order C...
    • False. Example: lot=0.01 for order A, next lot=0.01 for order B, next lot=0.01 for order C...
  • Hedging: On/Off. (On: Make both buy and sell)
  • MaxOrder: limit the number of orders on the grid
  • OpenPending: Stop/Limit
    • Stop. Example: The first order is BUY, the next order is BUYSTOP, the first order is SELL, the next order is SELLSTOP
    • Limit. Example: The first order is BUY, the next order is BUYLIMIT, the first order is SELL, the next order is SELLLIMIT
  • TradingSwap: Off/On. Option to trade in swap value
    • Off. Trading default
    • On. Example: Swap short value > 0 only tranding SELL, swap long value > 0 only tranding BUY.


Sample inputs

  • MagicNumber: 4444
  • TrailingStopLoss: 100
  • MinStepTrailing: =10;
  • TakeProfit: 300
  • StopLoss: 0
  • Distance: 200
  • UseBalance: 1
  • Martingale: True
  • Hedging: On
  • MaxOrder: 20
  • OpenPending: Stop
  • TradingSwap: Off

Note: Use default settings. Before using this online account, you should test the EA in a strategic test suite at the terminal. The EA works with most brokers.

Recommended products
Gold Digging Scalping
Mir Mostofa Kamal
Experts
Gold Digging Scalping — Advanced Scalping EA for Gold (XAUUSD) & Forex Gold Digging Scalping is a powerful and adaptive Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for scalping and short-term trading in volatile markets like Gold (XAUUSD) and major forex pairs. Built with precision and flexibility, this EA automates high-frequency trading strategies with intelligent filters, dynamic pip steps, and advanced risk management. Key Features: Smart Entry Logic: The EA uses CCI (Commodity Channel Ind
New Wall Street
Dmitry Shutov
Experts
Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Подходит для мульти-валютной торговли. Не зависим от качества соединения и торговых условий.  Принцип работы Эксперт открывает ордера по встроенному индикатору. Если прибыль ордера плюсовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в противоположном направлении объёмом  Lot . Если прибыль ордера минусовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в этом же направлении и объёмом в  Martingale  раз больше преведущего. Рек
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is a grid Expert Advisor. It has several trading strategies based on the MACD indicator. The virtual trailing stop, stop loss, take profit levels can be set pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The orders grid is adaptive, only market orders are used in it. If the price moves the distance of Order
Hedge XS
David Joseph Sidney Jonasson
Experts
Hedge XS has no problem running on  a smaller account size, it hedges just about every order and attempts to close in profit as a basket.  it trades pretty well nonstop, please backtest or try on demo first to make sure the settings are dialed in properly for the symbol you choose. this is one of my more simple EA but that doesnt make it any less efective. please enjoy this hedge/grid/martingale/arbitrage EA!
Andromeda MT4 by Oakbot
Kulanan Chavalparit
Experts
Andromeda 2021  is a high profit algorithm with more than 160% profitable trades in 9 months historical backtest (initial deposit 1000 USD). It usually opens multiple trades per week and closes them mostly within 1-3 days. Andromeda 2021 is combination of EMA, Grid and Martingale algorithm. If you do not like Martingale algorithm, you can change the value of Martingale to 1. Recommended Broker :  www.icmarkets.com Trades The Group of Trade has a fixed Take Profit about 10 pips or 100 dollars an
Hedging Adviser EA
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
Hedging Adviser EA Hedging Adviser EA It allows you to turn unprofitable transactions into profitable ones through the use of an intelligent back-and-forth hedging mechanism. I call this strategy "No more losses". Let the price go where it wants - The Surefire Forex Hedging EA PRO ADVISOR earns in any situation. Guaranteed! The secret of this amazing Expert Advisor is the well-known trading algorithm "Zone recovery algorithm" or "The Surefire Forex Hedging Strategy". Hedging Adviser EA uses
GapRevScalper
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
This is a simple but potentialy effective if used right , based on trades opened if gaps occur between candles . The input values for the gap sizes are measured in points . The last gap between two candles and also the time of the gap is displayed on the chart comment . Not all brokers might be suitable for this trading robot . The testing and optimization are based on MQL 5 price history . It also has Smart Lot management function that increases lot size on wining trades and decreases lot size
Heishi Forex Expert Advisor
Rene Schulthess
Experts
***        10 years profitable backtest on EURUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***    ***        10 years profitable backtest on GBPUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***   Just try it, in use by myself! USE ON 5 DIGIT BROKERS (1.12345)            5 MIN FRAME ONLY DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE  READY FOR USE            DESIGNED FOR   EURUSD GBPUSD others possible see backtests    The EA calculates promising entry points according a carefully developed algorithm, based on moving averages and many other factors
Reserve Gold
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Experts
Reserve Gold   is a fully automated trading expert advisor robot that has been designed explicitly for scalping during the period of weak market volatility.   EA contains self-adaptive market algorithms with reinforcement learning elements.   This EA uses an advanced algorithm to find bespoke entry points and several additional filters for entering and exiting the market with ease. The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of 10 years and passes every year with a very advantageous
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 is a unique expert advisor that can trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT4 signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Relative
Advanced Semi Auto trading
Antonis Michos
3.67 (6)
Experts
-40% OFF Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me   Welcome. Advanced Semi Auto Trading : You can use the EA at your own will BASED ON YOUR ANALYSIS. ANALYZE THE MARKET and then just press the sell or buy buttons of the EA. The EA will manage the trades based on an advanced algorithm of market analysis,Take profit systems AND A VERY ADVANCED AND SOPHISTICATED OVERLAPPING SYSTEM for avoiding big drawdowns in case YOUR ENTRY is BAD. You can test this in strategy tester and u
Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
Experts
This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
BreakOut Grid
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
This expert is a combination between a grid and a scalper and it uses a grid of ten pending orders , five for long and five for short , with a 500 point spacing between them with a 100 point scalp target. It has three working modes , first , the entry by level , the expert starts operation when the price aproaches an important trade level ( a former resistance or support) , second , the entry by time , launches the expert at a specific time (input by user) and the third type is continuous operat
Grid Averaging Pro MT4
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English   :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descr
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Brown Bear EA
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
Brown Bear EA  - это простая автоматическая торговая система торгует по тренду после отталкивания от важных ценовых уровней.  Советник использует сеточную систему, а так же мартингейл и разработан под пару EURUSD. Советник не привязан к таймфрейму. Параметры: AutoStops = 1 - Включить автоматическое определение StopLoss и TakeProfit. StopLoss= 0  - Стоплосс TakeProfit = 0 -Тейкпрофит. TakeProfitAverage = 300 - Общий тейкпрофит для сетки ордеров, количество пунктов от линии усреднения. LotRisk = 0
Oakbot Grid trading
Kulanan Chavalparit
Experts
Oakbot Grid Trading Series14  is a safe and high profit algorithm with more than 100% profitable trades in 5 months historical backtest. It usually opens multiple trades per week and closes them mostly within 1-3 days. NO m artingale in this  algorithm Recommended Broker : www.icmarkets.com Trades The Group of Trade has a fixed Take Profit about 10 pips or 5 0 dollars and Stop Loss set from the beginning. Although the values can be changed, it is recommended to keep the default values to get th
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader  combines a breakout and a trend-following strategy with a maximum of two trades per day. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are only available on my   blog here .  Be careful of
Multi currency EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Multi currency EA is a fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor. Does not use Martingale and grid trading. Uses stop loss to protect funds. It trades pending orders at acceptable time. Unengaged pending orders are deleted after the EA stops trading. Market Execution — Market Execution is applied — take profit and stop loss are placed after the order is executed and modified by the EA's settings. The EA is meant for trading EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURG
Alize EA
Viktor Barilko
Experts
Alize EA   is an advanced trading advisor specifically designed for Forex market trading. It uses complex mathematical algorithms to analyze the market and make trading decisions based on modified standard indicators and price action analysis. This robot is easy to use and fully automated: simply install it on the AUDCAD chart and set the desired risk level. One of the key features of Alize EA is its advanced averaging system, which adapts to current market conditions. The robot uses virtual f
Mir Station MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Mir Station MT4  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions Mir Station MT4     Have  neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation Mir Station MT4         It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      Mir Station MT4     is a plug and play system Mir Station MT4     It
ISS Station MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
ISS Station MT4        it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions       ISS Station MT4         Have neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation       ISS Station MT4               It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        ISS Station MT4     is a plug and play
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Pure Trend EA
Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez
Experts
OPENING PRICE:  $30 (3 copies left) Next price: $59 Final price:  $99 Pure Trend EA is a low-risk expert that is fully automated with fixed stoploss and take profit. You can choose if you want to trade with fixed lots, or lots per amount in balance. This EA is based on pure trend movements that is based on Stochastic and MACD. No Martingale No Grid Broker and deposit Any broker with small spreads is suitable. Recommended deposit:   $300 or more. Minimum deposit:   $100  Currency pairs and
Moving Average Grid
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Moving Average Grid EA is a grid Expert Advisor. It features several trading strategies based on Moving Average. It works on minute bar Open prices. Virtual trailing stop, stop loss and take profit can be set in pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The order grid is adaptive and is made of market order
Forex Daily Scalping EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
Volcana Gold
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Experts
Volcana Gold – Automated Trading Solution for XAUUSD Volcana GoldEA is a fully automated trading robot designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . The Expert Advisor uses advanced market calculations combined with a multi-indicator strategy to automatically open, manage, and close trades on your behalf. Gold is well known for its high volatility and sudden price movements . Volcana Gold is specially adapted to operate under these conditions, applying smart trade filtering and risk-controlled exec
Flowing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Flowing Gold is the latest generation of automated Gold trading robot programmed with unique and intelligent trading algorithms. The EA analyzes price movements in correlation with popular indicators to find high probability trading opportunities. The trading strategy combines scalping and smart position management to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trades are often closed quickly by Trailing, and Stop Loss is also available. The EA's position management strategy usually applies hig
Buyers of this product also purchase
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (20)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.86 (42)
Experts
Trend Ai EA is designed to work with the Trend Ai indicator which will do its own market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts and will take over all the signals of the indicator in full auto!  The EA contains a number of external parameters that are fully adjustable and allows the trader to customize the expert according to his choice.  Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Con
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here The EA is introduced at an early-stage price. The price will increase with every few sales and will never be reduced. Early buyers receive the best available price. What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Drift EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Drift EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be t
Bazooka EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Bazooka EA – Trend & Momentum Expert Advisor for MT4 Default settings are configured to backtest EA on M15 timeframe with Open Price method from 2024 year till today. Correct settings for other timeframes you will find in comments section. Bazooka EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed to trade directional market moves using trend confirmation and momentum filtering . The EA focuses on controlled entries and disciplined exits, avoiding excessive trade frequency and hi
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
1 (1)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
Goldzilla Scalping
Gun Gun Gunawan
1 (1)
Experts
Goldzilla Scalping M1 Check My portofolio MQL5 Algo Trading Community https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351914 Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe . This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline . Precision Scalping on M1 Opt
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
5 (1)
Experts
ORIX System —  is an algorithmic trading system developed and optimized specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe, based on in-depth analysis of market structure and price behavior. The Expert Advisor does not use standard indicator signals and does not trade simplified templates. The system is based on its own logic for determining market context, formed on the principles of impulse, pause, liquidity, and price reaction. The algorithm continuously analyzes the market in real
Greedy Red
Mihails Babuskins
4.34 (29)
Experts
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file Real monitoring signals:    Please see links on my profile Greedy Red is an Expert Advisor is designed based on Volume Profile FR . Volume Profile FR  calculates volume in price levels (typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Greedy Red(GR)’
Heiken Ashi EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Experts
Heiken Ashi EA MT4  is a fully automated trading system that takes Classic or Smoothed Heiken Ashi candles to the next level. It enters trades based on Heiken Ashi color changes, offering a highly customizable approach to fit different trading styles. The EA provides great flexibility, allowing you to select which Heiken Ashi candle (from the 2nd to the 10th) should trigger the first trade. Additionally, it includes a distance limitation feature to prevent excessive entries at similar price leve
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Experts
Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
More from author
Support TrailingStopLoss
Nguyen Dang Giang
Experts
This will be EA support trading. What is a 'Trailing Stop' A stop order that can be set at a defined percentage away from a security's current market price. A trailing stop for a long position would be set below the security’s current market price; for a short position, it would be set above the current price. A trailing stop is designed to protect gains by enabling a trade to remain open and continue to profit as long as the price is moving in the right direction, but closing the trade if the p
GND Big Bem
Nguyen Dang Giang
3 (2)
Experts
Big Bem is completely automatic. First, it will open an order with TakeProfit or TrailingStopLoss depending on the user settings. 10 hours later, it will open another order. A grid-based transactional mechanism will close automatically by the user setup CloseProfit . Requirements and recommendations Deposit min $1,000 or optimal cent account. Use small spread. Parameters MagicNumber : The unique (magic) number of the EA. TrailingStopLoss : As a position gains in profit, a stop loss follows as
GND Robot Scalping
Nguyen Dang Giang
4 (1)
Experts
‌This is a trading idea without further study analysis. Just use the capital management methods + be brave enough. Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different and unique way of martingale. It includes two options to deal with open trades. Pending Order Martingale (It helps to reduce Draw Down) Market Business multi-dimensional order martingale Please note that: you always responsible for your account management Requirements and recommendations Digit 4 (usage Spread small
GND Patterns Candle
Nguyen Dang Giang
Indicators
Price action is among the most popular trading concepts. Candlestick patterns are essential tools for every price action trader. A candlestick pattern is a one or sometimes multi-bar price action pattern shown graphically on a candlestick chart that price action traders use to predict. Input Parameters On Alert - true/false (displays a message in a separate window). Patterns Reverse - true/false (allow displaying the backward candle patterns). Max Bar - numbers of bars. Parameters in chart Can
Signals Execute Price
Nguyen Dang Giang
Indicators
The main function helps you trade in the direction of the trend D1. All this make it Become One trend trading system easy to use for beginners, advanced and professional traders. This indicator will give you a new perspective and it suggests you a decision on the market. The indicator is equipped with a pop-up and audio alert. This indicator creates a very important that optimizes the entry points. We are very happy to have created this indicator and we hope it will be useful to all. Features D
GND Magic Martingale
Nguyen Dang Giang
Experts
This is an EA trading strategy that tries to recover the lost trade. This tactic helps in just the right direction once and the profit takers will be able to stop the previous loss. The game is restarted. It works based on the trend and automatically closes if the trend reverses. Simple configuration, easy installation, complete automation. Before you start using EA in your real account, you should find out how the system works in Backtest mode. Requirements and recommendations Deposit min 10.0
GND Magic Hedging
Nguyen Dang Giang
Experts
Magic Hedging is based on the hedging technique. The Expert Advisor tries to enter the market at the beginning of a trend. If the price moves in the unfavorable direction, Magic Hedging attempts to recover losing trades. It restores loss-making positions and tries to make them profitable by opening an opposite position with an increased lot. This opposite order can have a multiplied lot or a plus lot. Requirements and recommendations Deposit min 10.000$ or optimal cent account Leverage 1:500 St
GND Magic Parabolic
Nguyen Dang Giang
Experts
This Expert Advisor uses the Parabolic indicator to determine the trend direction and to find better market entry and exit points. The Expert Advisor tries to enter the market at the beginning of a strong trend. The EA uses hedging strategy and grid of orders and which increases lot size. It uses parameter Max Order as an option in risk management. Requirements and recommendations The minimum deposit is $10.000 or an equivalent cent account Leverage: 1:500 Stop level less than 20 or 30 points U
GND Entry Signals
Nguyen Dang Giang
Indicators
This is indicator signals entry buy or sell for trader. It notification price entry to trader and price Stop Loss and price Take Profit. Indicator price for entry orders Pending Limit. Input Parameters On Alert - true/false (Displays a message in a separate window.) On Send Notification - false/true. (Sends push notifications to the mobile terminals, whose Meta Quotes IDs are specified in the "Notifications" tab. (Strict use restrictions are set for the SendNotification() function: no more than
GND Tail Candle
Nguyen Dang Giang
Indicators
A tall upper shadow occurs when the price moves during the period, but goes back down, which is a bearish signal. A tall lower shadow forms when bears push the price down, but bulls pull it back up, which leaves a long line or shadow. This is considered a bullish signal. Some technical analysts believe a tall or long shadow means the stock will turn or reverse. Some believe a short or lower shadow means a price rise is coming. In other words, a tall upper shadow means a downturn is coming, while
GND Entry Open Price
Nguyen Dang Giang
Indicators
This is the indicator of trading signals. Signal special will be not repair. Input Parameters On Alert - True/False (displays a message in a separate window). On Send Notification = True/False. (Sends push notifications to the mobile terminals, whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the "Notifications" tab. (Strict use restrictions are set for the SendNotification() function: no more than 2 calls per second and not more than 10 calls per minute. Monitoring the frequency of use is dynamic. The fu
GND Candles Tail
Nguyen Dang Giang
Experts
EA Candles Tail build up the tree of the tree of the previous tree for the command to give the command. Candle's previous character (such as the Doji candle) will be found for the trader at the best price or low of the field. Input Parameters Symbols - Trading many pair and separator by characters (,) Magic Number - The unique (magic) number of the EA. Auto Lots Size - Number percent manage lots size for martingale. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero). Lots Start - Fixed fir
Trend and Wave
Nguyen Dang Giang
Indicators
There are a lot of support tools in the Forex trading market, such as ea - robot., to help the transaction become automated and can be traded 24 hours a day, and there are also lots of points. The quote is called an "indicator", such as: sar parabolic, cci, macd., bollinger band ... combining all the junk issues will give a "signal" and we call it "trading signal". But,null, and perhaps many market participants have not defined what the trend is, and what is the wave, to have more effective "str
Filter:
Andrey Litvichenko
7619
Andrey Litvichenko 2017.10.20 07:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jey son
772
jey son 2017.10.19 23:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
38301
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra 2017.10.02 23:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jeff.levin
95
jeff.levin 2017.08.26 22:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aleksej Kravcenko
1927
Aleksej Kravcenko 2017.08.22 21:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Michael Lasersson
1129
Michael Lasersson 2017.08.21 09:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Roger
573
Roger 2017.08.21 04:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ali irwan
5137
Ali irwan 2017.08.18 15:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review