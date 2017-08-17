GND Average Price

The Expert Advisor relies on a grid strategy and identifies a strong trend. It can also work on all pairs with a minimal spread. The EA uses average price deals, users can install martingale, hedging and scalping.



This is an automated system that is optimized and ready to use. The configuration is simple.







Recommendations

Deposit min 1000$ or appropriate cent account

Use a small spread





Parameters

MagicNumber : unique (magic) number of the EA

: unique (magic) number of the EA TrailingStopLoss: as a position gains in profit, a stop loss follows as well

as a position gains in profit, a stop loss follows as well MinStepTrailing: as a position gains in profit smallest

as a position gains in profit smallest TakeProfit: take profit value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero)

take profit value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero) StopLoss: stop loss value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero)

stop loss value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero) Distance: distance for the next order. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero)

distance for the next order. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero) UseBalance: use percentage margin account (*UseBalance=1%) Balance 10.000$ => trader Balance 100$ (volume min 0.01 proportional to 100$ and increases)

use percentage margin account (*UseBalance=1%) Balance 10.000$ => (volume min 0.01 proportional to 100$ and increases) Martingale: True/False. Select the transaction method martingale True. Example: lot=0.01 for order A, next lot=0.02 for order B, next lot=0.03 for order C... False. Example: lot=0.01 for order A, next lot=0.01 for order B, next lot=0.01 for order C...

True/False. Select the transaction method martingale Hedging: On/Off. (On: Make both buy and sell)

On/Off. (On: Make both buy and sell) MaxOrder: limit the number of orders on the grid

limit the number of orders on the grid OpenPending: Stop/Limit Stop. Example: The first order is BUY, the next order is BUYSTOP, the first order is SELL, the next order is SELLSTOP Limit. Example: The first order is BUY, the next order is BUYLIMIT, the first order is SELL, the next order is SELLLIMIT

Stop/Limit TradingSwap: Off/On. Option to trade in swap value Off. Trading default On. Example: Swap short value > 0 only tranding SELL, swap long value > 0 only tranding BUY.

Off/On. Option to trade in swap value





Sample inputs

MagicNumber: 4444

4444 TrailingStopLoss: 100

MinStepTrailing : =10;

: =10; TakeProfit: 300



StopLoss: 0

0 Distance: 200

200 UseBalance: 1

1 Martingale: True

True Hedging: On

On MaxOrder: 20

20 OpenPending: Stop

Stop TradingSwap: Off

Note: Use default settings. Before using this online account, you should test the EA in a strategic test suite at the terminal. The EA works with most brokers.