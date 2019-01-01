Super Hunter Scalper

Super HunterScalper

 

(Very Fast EA no Graphics)


The Super Hunter Scalper is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses Math Algorithm to detect entries and closing trades.

Please to check The version 2.0 of Hamster Pro :  Hamster_PRO_MT4    

Recommendations : 

Lot : 0.01.

Balance  : 100 USD.

Pair : EURUSD.

TimeFrame : 5Min.

Spread : 30.

Broker : Trusted Brokers


Inputs descriptions : 

  • iLot  // Initial Lot
  • stop_loss
  • take_profit
  • Start_hour 
  • End_hour 
  • Strategy_1 ( enable or disable) 
  • Magic_Number // Magic 1 for strategy 1 
  • Strategy_2 ( enable or disable)
  • Magic_Number1 // Magic 2 for strategy 2
  • Max_Lot  // Maximum Lot Size Per Trade
  • Disable_Hedge  // Disable Hedge : If true (EA Will not Open Long and Short Positions at the same time.)

The Super Hunter Scalper!



















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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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