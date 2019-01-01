Super Hunter Scalper
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Super HunterScalper
(Very Fast EA no Graphics)
The Super Hunter Scalper is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses Math Algorithm to detect entries and closing trades.
Please to check The version 2.0 of Hamster Pro : Hamster_PRO_MT4
Recommendations :
Lot : 0.01.
Balance : 100 USD.
Pair : EURUSD.
TimeFrame : 5Min.
Spread : 30.
Broker : Trusted Brokers
Inputs descriptions :
- iLot // Initial Lot
- stop_loss
- take_profit
- Start_hour
- End_hour
- Strategy_1 ( enable or disable)
- Magic_Number // Magic 1 for strategy 1
- Strategy_2 ( enable or disable)
- Magic_Number1 // Magic 2 for strategy 2
- Max_Lot // Maximum Lot Size Per Trade
- Disable_Hedge // Disable Hedge : If true (EA Will not Open Long and Short Positions at the same time.)
The Super Hunter Scalper!
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