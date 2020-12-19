Signal Lock Scalper is a signal-based scalper with locking of unprofitable orders, followed by subsequent transfer to breakeven using profitable orders.

The EA trades the trend strategy with the use of original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders.

To protect the deposit from unexpected circumstances, the EA provides the ability to either lock all orders when reaching the specified drawdown levels, as well as setting a fixed stop order as an oppositely directed pending order.

There are also input parameters for restricting entries on Fridays and Mondays.

The goal of the strategy is to make use of the current trend and to avoid losses during range trading (in a flat).

According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results can be achieved by using the M30 and H1 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair (or any other trending pair).

Real account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/loker/seller







Settings (parameters for 4 digit quotes, automated recalculation for 5 digit quotes)