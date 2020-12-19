Signal Lock Scalper
- Experts
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- Version: 5.2
- Updated: 19 December 2020
- Activations: 5
Signal Lock Scalper is a signal-based scalper with locking of unprofitable orders, followed by subsequent transfer to breakeven using profitable orders.
The EA trades the trend strategy with the use of original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders.
To protect the deposit from unexpected circumstances, the EA provides the ability to either lock all orders when reaching the specified drawdown levels, as well as setting a fixed stop order as an oppositely directed pending order.
There are also input parameters for restricting entries on Fridays and Mondays.
The goal of the strategy is to make use of the current trend and to avoid losses during range trading (in a flat).
According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results can be achieved by using the M30 and H1 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair (or any other trending pair).
Real account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/loker/seller
Settings (parameters for 4 digit quotes, automated recalculation for 5 digit quotes)
- NEW_TRADES = true - enable trading;
- SELL = true - open short positions;
- BUY = true - open long positions;
- Classic_Close = false - close on signal, regardless of the order's profit;
- MAX_DrawDown_Percent = 100 - loss percentage of deposit, at which all orders will be closed;
- Lock_DD_Percent = 50 - loss percentage of deposit, at which all orders will be locked, and a gradual withdrawal to breakeven will begin;
- Max_Lot = 0 - maximum lot size (0 - not specified);
- Start_Lot = 0.01 - fixed lot size;
- Risk_Percent = 0.0 - lot size based on balance (1% = 0.01 / 1000 usd, 0 - Start_Lot is used);
- USD_PROFIT = 9999 - account profit to close all orders;
- No_Loss_Distance = 150 - amount of points, after which an order is moved to a breakeven;
- STOP_LOCK = 50 - the number of points to set a fixed stop order (in form of a pending order in the opposite direction);
- OVERLAP_MOST_DISTANT = true - cover the most distant unprofitable order with the most profitable one;
- OVERLAP_MOST_DISTANT_ALL = true - cover the most distant unprofitable order with all profitable ones;
- Close_Part = false - cover the most distant unprofitable order in parts;
- REOPEN = false - reopen the order in the profitable direction after it overlaps the unprofitable one;
- REOPEN_NEW = false - reopen the order on the next tick, if there is a signal and there are no market orders;
- Average_Step = 190 - the minimal step for averaging when signal comes;
- Average_Bar = false - average on every bar, if there is a signal and the price is better than previous;
- Take_Profit = 0 - fixed take profit in pips, 0 - close by signal;
- Friday_TimeOut = false - enable trading on Fridays;
- Monday_TimeOut = false - enable trading on Mondays;
- Max_Spread = 5 - maximum spread to open BUY order;
- Magic_Number = 0 - magic number;
- UseSound = false - sound notification when opening orders;
- Alerts = true - visual notification on certain important moments.