Forex 7 Major Pairs Candle Gap Volatility Display

Program Overview:

This program is a trading tool designed to monitor and analyze the 7 major currency pairs. It is a variant of a similar program used for tracking stock indices, but this version focuses on the seven major currency pairs. The program helps in identifying and calculating significant price movements (gaps) between the high and low prices of these currency pairs over a specified time frame. It then provides insights through comments and alerts based on the calculated gaps.

Major Currency Pairs Tracked:

  1. AUDUSD - Australian Dollar/US Dollar
  2. EURUSD - Euro/US Dollar
  3. GBPUSD - British Pound/US Dollar
  4. NZDUSD - New Zealand Dollar/US Dollar
  5. USDCAD - US Dollar/Canadian Dollar
  6. USDCHF - US Dollar/Swiss Franc
  7. USDJPY - US Dollar/Japanese Yen

Key Features:

  1. Dynamic Time Frame Selection:

    • The program operates on a user-defined time frame (e.g., daily, hourly) specified by the Time_Frame variable.

  2. Gap Calculation:

    • For each selected currency pair, the program calculates the absolute difference between the high and low prices within the chosen time frame. This difference represents the price gap, which can be an indicator of significant market movements.

  3. Conditional Alerts and Comments:

    • Based on user inputs, the program checks whether each currency pair should be analyzed. If a currency pair is selected, it calculates and stores the price gap and updates a corresponding comment with the calculated gap information.
    • The program generates comments summarizing which currency pairs are selected and reports their respective price gaps, if any.

  4. Boolean Inputs:

    • Users can enable or disable tracking for each currency pair through boolean input variables (e.g., CheckAUDUSD , CheckEURUSD , etc.). This allows for flexible configuration based on trading preferences.

  5. Information Display:

    • At the end of the execution, the program displays a summary comment showing the status of each selected currency pair and the calculated gap values.

Usage:

  • Set Up Time Frame: Define the time frame for analysis by setting the Time_Frame variable to the desired period.

  • Select Currency Pairs: Use the boolean input variables to choose which currency pairs to analyze. Set these variables to true or false based on your interest.

  • Monitor Gaps: The program will automatically calculate the gaps for the selected currency pairs and display relevant comments with gap information.

About the Developer:
Developed by an experienced Forex programmer with over 10 years of experience in MetaTrader algorithm creation. Currently holding a DarwinEx Score of 61.4, I have successfully passed proprietary trading challenges. Get support directly from the developer and request customizations if needed.


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Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
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Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (2)
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" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
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Trinh Dat
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Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
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