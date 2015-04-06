Spider Invest

Spider Invest


EA Scalper and Hedging

This EA database contains forecasts for the following categories:


World Financial Organizations, Banks, Websites, Rating Agencies.           

This Ea is developed for trading Currencies and XAUUSD

* Recommendable Timeframe: 5M.

* Recommendable: RSIMAXFXCORE90, RSIMINFXCORE20.

* It uses Scalping and Hedging.

* Default setting is a good setting for Broker accept to trade 0.01 lot for Indices and Currencies

* Minimum deposit required is 200 USD.

* Minimum recommended balance 1000 USD.

* Note: the results obtained with this product may vary, in relation to:

1. The Broker with which the user operates

2. Leverage level

3. The risk level of each user

4. The configuration must be adjusted for each Broker, for each user.


It is recommended to test in a demo account first, before using any real account.


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5 (4)
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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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