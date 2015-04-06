Spider Invest





EA Scalper and Hedging

This EA database contains forecasts for the following categories:





World Financial Organizations, Banks, Websites, Rating Agencies.

This Ea is developed for trading Currencies and XAUUSD

* Recommendable Timeframe: 5M.

* Recommendable: RSIMAXFXCORE90, RSIMINFXCORE20.

* It uses Scalping and Hedging.

* Default setting is a good setting for Broker accept to trade 0.01 lot for Indices and Currencies

* Minimum deposit required is 200 USD.

* Minimum recommended balance 1000 USD.

* Note: the results obtained with this product may vary, in relation to:

1. The Broker with which the user operates

2. Leverage level

3. The risk level of each user

4. The configuration must be adjusted for each Broker, for each user.





It is recommended to test in a demo account first, before using any real account.