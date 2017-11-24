BG Night Serenade

Expert Advisor for night scalping. It works at the end of the American and at the beginning of the Asian sessions. Working time frame - M15 and M5.

The EA features a news filter, which uses a news indicator.

NOTE: The settings in the proposed set files are designed for brokers working according to Eastern European Time and New York trading time. When using with a broker that works according to a different time, it is necessary to manually adjust the EA operation time in the input parameters.

NDD (ECN and STP) accounts are recommended.

Set files provided in the Comments section for the traded currency pairs. Post #185 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/26212#





Main Settings

TIMER - time period, within which the EA looks for entry opportunities:

- time period, within which the EA looks for entry opportunities: Use_Timing - if true, the EA trades at a certain time. I recommend that you do not disable this parameter for fully automated trading;

- if true, the EA trades at a certain time. I recommend that you do not disable this parameter for fully automated trading; Start_Hour_Sunday (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday) - operation start time by days of the week (terminal time is used);

- operation start time by days of the week (terminal time is used); Stop_Hour - stop searching for entry opportunities;

- stop searching for entry opportunities; HourCloseAll - set the time to close all open orders;

- set the time to close all open orders; Use_NewsFilter - if true, enables the news filter;

- if true, enables the news filter; MinsBeforeNews - time in minutes before high-impact news for the EA to stop operation;

- time in minutes before high-impact news for the EA to stop operation; MinsAfterNews – time in minutes after high-impact news, during which the EA does not work;

– time in minutes after high-impact news, during which the EA does not work; Ad_Sym1 - additional symbol 1 that is not part of the traded currency pair but can have strong news, which may affect the quotes of the symbols that make up the traded currency pair;

- additional symbol 1 that is not part of the traded currency pair but can have strong news, which may affect the quotes of the symbols that make up the traded currency pair; Ad_Sym2 - additional symbol 2 that is not part of the traded currency pair but can have strong news, which may affect the quotes of the symbols that make up the traded currency pair;

- additional symbol 2 that is not part of the traded currency pair but can have strong news, which may affect the quotes of the symbols that make up the traded currency pair; BBands_Period - period of the Bollinger Bands indicator;

- period of the Bollinger Bands indicator; BBands_Deviation - setting the deviation level of Bollinger Bands;

