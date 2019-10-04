Speedy Tiger
- Experts
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Forex Broker:
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 4 October 2019
- Activations: 20
SPEEDY TIGER
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products
Speedy Tiger is a fully automated EA that uses our innovative algorithm combined with our money management concept. This EA is designed for easy to use with simple inputs parameters.
INPUTS
Trade Comment: user comment
Magic No: unique EA Number
Time Frame: default is H1
Min Lot: EA will execute not less than the minimum lot size for starting lot, taking into account the calculated risk set in percentage trade risk feature.
Max Lot: EA will not execute lot size more than maximum lot size.
Take Profit: value in pips.
Stop Loss: value in pips.
Max Spread: EA will not open new order if spread is more than maximum spread allowed.
Percentage Trade Risk (%): the amount of money to risk in percentage.
*** Trailing ***
ONOFF: on or off trailing.
Trailing Start: EA will start trailing at trailing start pips.
Trailing Stop: EA will place stop loss a certain pips behind market price.
*** STOP EA TARGET***
ONOFF: on or off target.
Profit (%): EA will be removed from chart when profit reaches the set percentage.
Loss (%): EA will be removed from chart when loss drops below the set percentage.