RUL simple virtual lock

Description of the Expert Advisor:





You can trade with any strategies and any Expert Advisors, but there comes a time when trading comes to a standstill. All dogmas and rules are violated and you do not know what to do next. My hands drop and I want to take a break, but there are several thousand dollars at stake, which is so insulting to leave to the mercy of fate. You can of course just put a lock, go on vacation and then calmly sort everything out, and you can entrust all this to the adviser and relax in peace.





Automatic trading mode

The Expert Advisor can also be used for fully automatic trading. In his arsenal, there are several indicators by which he can open the first position. If this position goes in the wrong direction, the Expert Advisor will use its own resources to get it out of the drawdown. If you are not a fan of indicators, you can completely disable them. In this case, the Expert Advisor will open a pair of counter positions, and then settle one unprofitable position, and then close the profitable one. Thus, it works almost always in lock mode and insures itself against prolonged recoilless.