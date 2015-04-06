TrendEx Pro

We do not want to make you confused with an imaginary high profit screenshot from Strategy Tester which has no relation/guarantee of future profit! We just want to tell you the real thing about our EA.

TrendEx Pro has been developed to trade on Gold specially, combining multiple strategies algorithm to ensure Trend catching and trading on. It can identify both short and long trends and opens positions accordingly with excellent built-in risk management logic.

There is no use of any dangerous method like Martingale and Arbitrage which can take an account to risk within moments in a volatile market.

This EA is like a "Swiss Knife". If you have knowledge about technical indicators: EMA, SMA, RSI, Stochastic Oscillator, MACD and Parabolic SAR etc. then you can make this EA to work as your own strategy combining mentioned technical indicator's values. Contact in private message after purchase to get the documentation for this.

Recommendations:

  • Timeframe M1, M5
  • Instrument Pair XAUUSD (GOLD)
  • Minimum Balance 500$ -$1000
  • Max recommended spread: up to 18 - 20 pips.
Advantages:
  • It does not use Martingale or  Arbitrage
  • Uses StopLoss for every trade
  • No grid system used
  • Affordable drawdown, to protect the deposit
  • Losses are with small lot and wins are with bigger lot
  • Trades with both fixed and dynamic lot
  • Maximum lot size can be set as desire

After purchase contact me for the appropriate setting file and instruction to use the EA properly. Without having the instruction an appropriate set file running the EA on real account is not recommended.


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4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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