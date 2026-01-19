Hunter bot PriceLines Extra

This adviser can be used without optimization. To get started, you only need to install the desired risk (or the size of the lot) and regularly withdraw profit.

For a start, you can install the trial version of the Expert Advisor Hunter bot PriceLines Lite, which will work on a real account with a minimum lot (and therefore with minimal risk).

In this, the main version, all settings are available.

EA is designed for fully automated trading. It spelled out the function of protection against most errors.

This robot-development Advisor Hunter on the channel breakout Bot.

The EA calculates the channel width and places pending orders BuyStop and SellStop according to the specified settings. Pending orders can be placed at a specified distance from the channel boundaries. This distance is set in the parameters in points from the calculated channel width.

The time of placing pending orders is set in the EA parameters. The parameters also specify the time when not triggered pending orders should be deleted.

The EA distinguishes between two-three - and four-five-digit quotes. In the parameters, the values are specified in points (second or fourth decimal place).

The EA works on any instrument and with any period (TF).

Configurable parameter

  • Size of the first bet, lots - size of the first order bet in lots
  • Set risk per first trade (0=OFF) - setting risk per trade as a percentage of available funds (%)
  • Marginale Factor with bet 2 (Lots2=Lots1*Factor2) - the magnification ratio of the second lot
  • Marginale Factor with bet 3 (Lots3=Lots2*Factor3) - the magnification ratio of the third lot
  • TakeProfit level, pips - profit size for each order in points
  • StopLoss level, pips - stop size for each order in points
  • Indentation from the channel, pips - the shift from the channel in paragraphs
  • Time of placing trades (for AUTO mode) - time of placing pending orders (hour: min) - server time
  • Time of removal deals (for AUTO mode) - time to delete pending orders (hour: min) - server time
  • To send the expiry date - send pending orders expiration time to the server (set to False if error 147 is received)
  • Number of calculation points zigzag - the number of the zigzag reference points for plotting the channel
  • Slippage, pips - slippage (parameter for placing orders)
  • Room Advisor - the number of the EA (magic)
  • Depth - the setting of the zigzag indicator (see below)
  • Deviation - the setting of the zigzag indicator (see below)
  • Backstep - the setting of the zigzag indicator (see below)
  • Arrow color orders BuyStop(Blue) - the color of the arrow BuyStop orders (no arrows by default)
  • Arrow color orders SellStop(Red) - the color of the arrow SellStop order (no arrows by default)
  • Transfer to break-even (0=OFF), pips
  • Minimum profit when break-even, pips
  • Trading from price lines by automatically - permission to open new orders (on/off)
  • Close all orders when receiving a profit as a percentage of the Deposit - close all orders when receiving a profit as a percentage of the Deposit (%)
  • Trailing profit (on/off)
  • Profit trailing percentage of all orders, %
  • Separate profit by symbols (on/off) 
  • Check Margin on every tick (on/off) 
  • Show Comments (in the upper left corner of the Chart) (on/off)
  • Show Alert (pop-up messages) - permission to display pop-up messages (on/off)
  • Show Notes (print notes to log file) (on/off)

By the way: Depth - this is the minimum number of bars, which will not be the second high/low less/more Deviation pips than the previous one. Backstep is the minimum number of bars between highs / lows.

Comment

The EA displays the following comment in the upper left corner of the active chart:

  • the name of the EA
  • main parameters
  • calculated channel width and offset
  • account balance
  • available funds

Example

The first figure is an example of using an advisor on a real account. The rest of the figures show an example of setting up an adviser and checking it in the strategy tester. Testing was carried out on real ticks. For the test period is taken for a month and a year. Parameters are set without optimization: RiskPercent=1; TakeProfit=0; StopLoss=0; PriceSpan=0; TimeStart="01:00"; TimeEnd="23:30".

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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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News Hunter Bot MultiDay
Aleh Sasonka
Experts
This expert Advisor is a more developed version of  News Hunter Bot OneTime . The EA places pending orders BuyStop and SellStop before the news release at a specified distance from the current price. The date and time of the news release is set in the EA parameters for a few days in advance. In total, you can set the time for 20 news. Also, the EA indicates how many minutes before the news you need to place pending orders and after how many minutes you should remove pending orders that have not
ZigZag Repaint Tracker
Aleh Sasonka
Indicators
The ZigZag Repaint Tracker indicator is a powerful tool for traders and analysts, which not only constructs the classic ZigZag but also carefully tracks all instances of its repainting across the entire historical dataset. Main features and advantages: Full history analysis: The indicator analyzes the entire available chart history, identifying moments when ZigZag changed its extremes, which allows understanding the dynamics and reliability of the constructions. Tracking repainting: Unlike stand
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Step by step 123 hard MT5
Aleh Sasonka
Experts
A dealer with simple logic of opening orders and reliable closing control for advanced. The input signal is determined by only one indicator. Closing occurs on target profit. When drawdring first orders, the following appears. Maximum number of orders - no more than three in each direction. Settings for configuration: ----------- Trade Settings ----------- Quantity Lot 1 - the size of the first transaction Quantity Lot 2 - the size of the second transaction in the series Quantity Lot 3
Hunter on the channel breakout BuyStop SellStop
Aleh Sasonka
Utilities
Script Hunting for the Channel Breakout The script is designed for semi-automatic trading. It can place required number of pending BuyStop and SellStop orders with preset StopLoss and TakeProfit levels in one go. The script calculates the channel width using the ZigZag indicator and places a grid of pending BuyStop and SellStop orders according to specified settings. The first pair of pending BuyStop and SellStop orders is placed at the specified distance from the channel's borders. This distanc
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Signal on the channel breakout
Aleh Sasonka
4 (1)
Utilities
An Expert Advisor. A channel breakthrough signal. Attach two horizontal lines to a chart: one for the upper channel line, name it < Up > the other one for the lower border, name it < Dn > Settings: sound = true - play a sound notification alert = true - show a dialog box containing user data comment = true - show a comment in the upper left corner of the chart print = false - print a message to the Experts log repet = 3 - number of times the sound file is played.
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Hunter delete
Aleh Sasonka
Utilities
Script Deleting the Hunter The script is developed for fast deletion of pending orders, Up and Dn border lines, as well as arrows (symbols) which appear when an order is placed. Features: Can delete all pending orders of the current chart in one go Can delete all pending orders of the current account in one go Can delete only those orders which have specified magic number Can delete lines which show the channel's border, support and resistance levels marked Up and Dn Can delete all arrows (symb
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MultiSymbol Triple Screen Trading System
Aleh Sasonka
Indicators
Purpose The indicator is intended for manual multi-currency trading based on the Triple Screen Strategy. It works with any symbols located in the Market Watch window of the MT4: currencies, metals, indexes, etc. The number of instruments can be limited by capacity of the МТ4's parameters. But if desired, you can create several windows with various set of instruments and parameters. Operation Principle The indicator uses the modified Triple Screen Strategy for determining trend direction in the
Hunter on the channel breakout Bot
Aleh Sasonka
Experts
Hunter on the channel breakout Bot The Expert Advisor places the necessary amount of BuyStop and SellStop pending orders with predefined StopLoss and TakeProfit levels at the specified time daily. The EA calculates the channel width using the ZigZag indicator and sets a grid of BuyStop and SellStop pending orders according to the specified settings. The first pair of BuyStop and SellStop pending orders is placed at a predetermined distance from the channel borders. The distance is set in the per
Dynamic Zigzag Levels
Aleh Sasonka
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays two nearest levels in real time. The one above the current BID price is a resistance level. The one below the current BID price is a support level. The levels are calculated by the standard ZigZag indicator. Application The indicator can be used as an assistant in manual trading to obtain data on the nearest support/resistance levels. The indicator can be used on any timeframe. When a displayed level is touched or broken through, an audio alert is triggered (specified in
Watermark symbol background PRO
Aleh Sasonka
Utilities
This utility displays the name of the current symbol and the current period in the chart background in a large font. It is very convenient, e.g. when you use multiple charts with different symbols, period or when saving a chart screenshot. The information is displayed in two lines. In the first line, the chart symbol and current timeframe are shown in a larger font (e.g. AUDUSD,h1 ). In the second line, the full name of the current symbol is displayed in a smaller font (e.g. for GPBJPY it shows
Step by step 123 hard
Aleh Sasonka
Experts
A dealer with simple logic of opening orders and reliable closing control for advanced. The input signal is determined by only one indicator. Closing occurs on target profit. When drawdring first orders, the following appears. Maximum number of orders - no more than three in each direction. Settings for configuration: ----------- Trade Settings ----------- Quantity Lot 1 - the size of the first transaction Quantity Lot 2 - the size of the second transaction in the series Quantity Lot 3
Watermark symbol background PRO MT5
Aleh Sasonka
4 (1)
Utilities
This utility displays the name of the current symbol and the current period in the chart background in a large font. It is very convenient, e.g. when you use multiple charts with different symbols, period or when saving a chart screenshot. The information is displayed in two lines. In the first line, the chart symbol and current timeframe are shown in a larger font (e.g. AUDUSD,h1 ). In the second line, the full name of the current symbol is displayed in a smaller font (e.g. for GPBJPY it shows
MultiSymbol Triple Screen Trading System MT5
Aleh Sasonka
4 (1)
Indicators
Purpose The indicator is intended for manual multi-currency trading based on the Triple Screen Strategy. It works with any symbols located in the Market Watch window of the MT5: currencies, metals, indexes, etc. The number of instruments can be limited by capacity of the МТ5's parameters. But if desired, you can create several windows with various set of instruments and parameters. Operation Principle The indicator uses the modified Triple Screen Strategy for determining trend direction in the
Arbitrage Triangular Multi Bot MT5
Aleh Sasonka
Experts
The robot uses the logic of triangular arbitration. To work it, you need to choose a triangle of currency pairs, for example EURUSD_GBPUSD_EURGBP. The robot compares the basic cross-pair with its artificial analogue and trades towards the lag of quotations. The lag is calculated for each of the three currency pairs. The difference in quotations (spread) can be set in the settings. The adviser is multi currency, as it can trade at once with several triangles of currency pairs. The list of cross-
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