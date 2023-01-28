AdvisorKing MT4

AdvisorKing is a multi-currency scalper that uses proprietary trading algorithms. Entering the market is carried out using filters, which allows the trading advisor to get good results during a low-volatility trading session. This system is designed for long-term trading and is suitable for traders who are used to stability and minimal risk. The trading advisor does not contain such dangerous strategies as grid and martingale.
For questions about setting up and installing a trading advisor, you can always contact me in private messages or other contacts that are in my profile or via the link on the Youtube channel, you can see reviews of the trading advisors that I did, I hope they will be useful. The "ROBOCREATOR" team values its reputation, so we will solve any of your problems individually.

This trading advisor will be refined and improved, stay tuned.

Only 10 copies left out of 10 for $149 next price $199

<<<<<<After the purchase, be sure to write to me.>>>>>>

Live Signals: AdvisorKing MT5 Real

Live Signals: AdvisorKing MT4 Real

Live Signals: AdvisorKing MT5 Demo On a demo account, additional pairs are tested, which will later be added to the adviser

Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, AUDUSD

Use a good ECN and VPS Hedging account

Recommended TF: M5


For fans of the four, the link is below:
MT5 version here

For testing, use high-quality quotes of at least 99%, conduct the test based on all real ticks. If the broker does not provide such quotes, write to me, I will give a high-quality archive for any currency pair.

How to install
Install an adviser for each pair separately EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, AUDUSD
All parameters of the trading algorithm are built into the EA, you do not need to configure anything (except for the start and end of trading).
The EA starts opening trades in the last hour before the bank rollover, so set the trading time for this hour, if you don't know how to do it, write to me, I'll be happy to help.
I will advise on the settings for your deposit.

All profit!


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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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