NewsReleaseEA Pro

NewsReleaseEA is an expert to trade about economic news uses pending orders. Expert receives data for events from 'http://forexfactory.com'." The expert can trade up 28 (31 with yuan) pairs from one chart. Expert has the option for manual strategy (user strategy) or uses one of five included strategies. Expert has analyzer for any trade to show information for any currency and any pair to help trader to make better strategy.





Include Strategies

Custom_Stategy - There are too many options to make/build own strategy. Recovery_Orders_Strategy - If an order close in the loss, then expert open a new opposite market order to recover losses. Basket_Orders_Strategy - Expert if triggered all pending orders, close all as one in profits or losses. Separate_Orders_Strategy - Expert manage each order separated. Replace_Orders_Strategy - Expert open a new pending order if the triggered order has close in the loss.



Parameters Information All information about parameters you can see on blog. Read how can set GMT offset easy on my blog.



How to use it