NewsReleaseEA Pro
- Experts
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- Version: 3.82
- Updated: 6 January 2023
NewsReleaseEA is an expert to trade about economic news uses pending orders.
Expert receives data for events from 'http://forexfactory.com'."
The expert can trade up 28 (31 with yuan) pairs from one chart.
Expert has the option for manual strategy (user strategy) or uses one of five included strategies.
Expert has analyzer for any trade to show information for any currency and any pair to help trader to make better strategy.
Include Strategies
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Custom_Stategy - There are too many options to make/build own strategy.
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Recovery_Orders_Strategy - If an order close in the loss, then expert open a new opposite market order to recover losses.
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Basket_Orders_Strategy - Expert if triggered all pending orders, close all as one in profits or losses.
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Separate_Orders_Strategy - Expert manage each order separated.
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Replace_Orders_Strategy - Expert open a new pending order if the triggered order has close in the loss.
Parameters Information
All information about parameters you can see on blog.
Read how can set GMT offset easy on my blog.
How to use it
Add URL “https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml” to the list of allowed URLs in the Expert Advisors tab of the Options window (Tools>Options>Expert Advisors).
Set news and pairs to want expert use/trade.
Set pending orders' and market orders' parameters.
Attach expert on one chart (I recommended to attach the expert in a frequently updates symbol).
Information
Please make some test on a demo account to see how works expert before using it on a real account.
For 0.01 lot size on account with leverage 1:500 needed initial balance at least for each pair 100 to working safely.
The expert can't make backtesting, because use economical news on real time. The orders on back testing are totally random to pass tests.
News to use and pairs to trade per news
- In EUR news can trade: EURGBP, EURAUD, EURNZD, EURUSD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURJPY.
- In GBP news can trade: EURGBP, GBPAUD, GBPNZD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY.
- In AUD news can trade: EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDNZD, AUDUSD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY.
- In NZD news can trade: EURNZD, GBPNZD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, NZDJPY.
- In USD news can trade: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY.
- In CAD news can trade: EURCAD, GBPCAD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, USDCAD, CADCHF, CADJPY.
- In CHF news can trade: EURCHF, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, NZDCHF, USDCHF, CADCHF, CHFJPY.
- In JPY news can trade: EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, NZDJPY, EURJPY, CADJPY, CHFJPY.
- In CNY news can trade: EURCNY/EURCNH, USDCNY/USDCNH, JPYCNY/JPYCNH. (Some broker use CNY symbol, and some use CNH for yuán)
DE LO MEJOR !!! Felicitaciones