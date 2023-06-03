MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99489

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99490





Hedging Locking (MT4) — Dynamic Locking Hedge EA (Multi-Symbol)

Hedging Locking is a multi-symbol hedging expert advisor designed to open BUY and SELL simultaneously (locking/hedging), then build additional hedge layers when price moves away by a dynamic distance. The EA aims to manage floating exposure using a locking approach with separate lot multipliers for the “direct” and “opposite/recovery” side, then closes trades using money/percent targets (per symbol or basket).





How It Works (Strategy Overview)

Initial Lock (Hedge Entry)

When there are no trades on a symbol, the EA opens:

1 × BUY (Ask)

1 × SELL (Bid)

Dynamic Step (Layering)

The EA monitors the farthest/extreme position and checks when price moves away by:

Dynamic Step Distance





Dynamic Step Distance is controlled by a flexible “Range” list (e.g., 3#3#3#...)





Locking Lot Logic (Direct vs Opposite)

When adding a new layer, the EA opens another BUY+SELL pair, but lot sizes can differ:

Direct lot multiplier

Opposite / recovery lot multiplier

This creates a controlled “locking” behavior where the EA can reinforce the side that needs recovery while keeping the hedge structure.





Exit / Close Rules

Close per symbol by money or percent target (TP/SL).

Close all symbols (basket) by total money or percent target (TP/SL).

Daily target (money/percent) can stop new trading after target is reached.

Optional Close All by Time (use carefully).





Key Features

True hedging/locking: opens BUY+SELL together

Dynamic step distance: adapts to volatility

Flexible step control: multi-level step list via Range (e.g., 3#3#4#5#...)

Lot control system: separate parameters for direct vs opposite/recovery side





Risk controls:

Max Level / Max layers

Close per symbol (money/percent TP/SL)

Close all (basket TP/SL)

Daily target stop

Multi-symbol: enable only the symbols you want from the input panel

Time filter: limit initial entries to your trading session





Recommended Conditions

Hedging account required (MT4 with hedging enabled; NOT netting).

Best on low spread / stable execution brokers (commission is fine).

Works best in ranging / mean-reverting conditions; strong trends can increase exposure.

Avoid running during extreme news spikes unless you fully understand the risk.





Important Risk Notice

This EA uses locking + averaging style position management. It can accumulate orders and drawdown during prolonged trends or high volatility. There is no guarantee of profit. Always test on a demo account first and use proper risk limits (MaxLevel, lot size, basket SL, etc.).