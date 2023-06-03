Hedging Locking
- Agus Santoso
- Version: 6.0
- Updated: 3 January 2026
- Activations: 5
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99489
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99490
Hedging Locking (MT4) — Dynamic Locking Hedge EA (Multi-Symbol)
Hedging Locking is a multi-symbol hedging expert advisor designed to open BUY and SELL simultaneously (locking/hedging), then build additional hedge layers when price moves away by a dynamic distance. The EA aims to manage floating exposure using a locking approach with separate lot multipliers for the “direct” and “opposite/recovery” side, then closes trades using money/percent targets (per symbol or basket).
How It Works (Strategy Overview)
Initial Lock (Hedge Entry)
When there are no trades on a symbol, the EA opens:
1 × BUY (Ask)
1 × SELL (Bid)
Dynamic Step (Layering)
The EA monitors the farthest/extreme position and checks when price moves away by:
Dynamic Step Distance
Dynamic Step Distance is controlled by a flexible “Range” list (e.g., 3#3#3#...)
Locking Lot Logic (Direct vs Opposite)
When adding a new layer, the EA opens another BUY+SELL pair, but lot sizes can differ:
Direct lot multiplier
Opposite / recovery lot multiplier
This creates a controlled “locking” behavior where the EA can reinforce the side that needs recovery while keeping the hedge structure.
Exit / Close Rules
Close per symbol by money or percent target (TP/SL).
Close all symbols (basket) by total money or percent target (TP/SL).
Daily target (money/percent) can stop new trading after target is reached.
Optional Close All by Time (use carefully).
Key Features
True hedging/locking: opens BUY+SELL together
Dynamic step distance: adapts to volatility
Flexible step control: multi-level step list via Range (e.g., 3#3#4#5#...)
Lot control system: separate parameters for direct vs opposite/recovery side
Risk controls:
Max Level / Max layers
Close per symbol (money/percent TP/SL)
Close all (basket TP/SL)
Daily target stop
Multi-symbol: enable only the symbols you want from the input panel
Time filter: limit initial entries to your trading session
Recommended Conditions
Hedging account required (MT4 with hedging enabled; NOT netting).
Best on low spread / stable execution brokers (commission is fine).
Works best in ranging / mean-reverting conditions; strong trends can increase exposure.
Avoid running during extreme news spikes unless you fully understand the risk.
Important Risk Notice
This EA uses locking + averaging style position management. It can accumulate orders and drawdown during prolonged trends or high volatility. There is no guarantee of profit. Always test on a demo account first and use proper risk limits (MaxLevel, lot size, basket SL, etc.).
