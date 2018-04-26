Flexible EA

4.3

Flexible EA works by loading your custom indicators into the EA to trigger Buy/Sell signals and TP/SL signals, also it has built-in advanced grid, averaging, trailing, and filtering systems.

Many times it happened that you grabbed a nice indicator and sat watching its beautiful blue and red arrows or dots popping up on your chart indicating buy/sell signals that you only wished if you can backtest this indicator to see it's performance.

Well this happened to all of us and many many times. On top we all wasted money creating EAs just to be able to backtest a heroic indicator which ends up being a total loser.

Here comes Flexible EA, just fill in your custom indicator's name and run a backtest, you can endlessly backtest the 10's or 100's of indicators that you have lying around, you can even auto trade with Flexible EA, it comes loaded with many features.

It is very important to read my blog here to fully understand how Flexible EA works.

Chart TimeFrame: any

Supported Indicator Type: Indicators with buffers that show buy/sell signals as arrow up/down, red/blue dot, histograms, etc.

Features of Flexible EA:

  • Load your custom indicators into the EA and set which is the Buy/Sell signal buffer.
  • Either trade single orders or enable the grid trading system to follow up and average your orders.
  • Average your trades with a basket Take Profit system or enable Trailing for the entire baskets.
  • Set a minimum distance (pips) between opening same kind trades for grid trading, a distance multiplier to avoid opening many orders.
  • Built-in Filters: Start/Stop Time filter, advanced MA filter, RSI filter, News filter.


Parameters

General Parameters:

  • Trade Comment: Your comment here.
  • Magic Number: 90211

Trading Parameters:

  • Disallow opposite trade?: False (enable this parameter for FIFO brokers only).
  • Trade Direction: BothDirections (forces the EA to trade in one direction only or stop trading).
  • Time Filter: False (allows the EA to open the first trade according to the timer below).
  • Start Hour: 0 (Time Filter related).
  • Start Minute: 0 (Time Filter related).
  • Stop Hour: 0 (Time Filter related).
  • Stop Minute: 0 (Time Filter related).
  • Trade on Friday?: Yes.

Indicator Parameters:

  • Select your signal source: No_Indicator (This is a very important part: Please read the Blog)
  • Exact name of your Custom_Indicator_A: IndicatorArrows (Please read the Blog).
  • Custom_Indicator's Timeframe: current (Please read the Blog).
  • Custom_Indicator's Buy Buffer#: 0 (Please read the Blog).
  • Custom_Indicator's Sell Buffer#: 1 (Please read the Blog).
  • Indicator Shift: 1 (recommended 1 for Custom indicators and 2 for the Fractals indicator).

Built-in Filters:

News Filter

  • Enable News Filter?: No (Enables the News Filter, pauses trading before/after news).
  • News GMT Offset: -3 (Set the correct GMT Time offset to match the time difference between your broker and the news on chart)
  • News Symbol Filter: USD,EUR (Comma separated list of the symbols you're interested to see on your chart).
  • High impact Before/After pause duration (min): 20 (Stops trading before and after a high impact news release)
  • Medium impact Before/After pause duration (min): 10 (Stops trading before and after a medium impact news release)
  • Low impact Before/After pause duration (min): 10 (Stops trading before and after a low impact news release)
  • Update News every? (hour): 4 (Downloads updates for the news)

Note: For news to work properly you need to Allow WebRequest for listed URL: http://news.flexibleea.com (Please read the Blog).

RSI Filter

  • Enable RSI Filter?: No (Enables the built-in Relative Strength Index Filter).
  • RSI Period: 14 (RSI Setting)
  • (Oversold lvl) Allow Buy’s Below: 30 (RSI Setting)
  • (Overbought lvl) Allow Sells Above: 70 (RSI Setting)
  • RSI TimeFrame: current (RSI Setting)

MA Filter

  • Enable MA Filter?: No (Enables the built-in Moving Average Filter)
  • MA Period: 150 (MA Setting)
  • MA Method: Exponential (MA Setting)
  • MA Shift: 0 (MA Setting)
  • MA Apply to: Close price (MA Setting)
  • MA Timeframe: current (MA Setting)
  • Allow Buy’s if price is: Above_MA_Line (Select either Above or Below)
  • Allow Sell’s if price is: Below_Ma_Line (Select either Below or Above)
  • Minimum distance from MA line (pips): 20 (Important, Please read the Blog)

Lot Sizing, Take Profit and Stop Loss Parameters:

  • Lot Sizing Method: FixedLot (This determines the size of the starting trade size to be either a fixed lot size or a risk % based on the balance of the account).
  • Fixed Lot Size: 0.01 (if FixedLot is selected, here you specify the starting trade lot size).
  • MoneyManagement Risk Percent: 0.002 (if MoneyManagement is selected here, you specify the percentage of the balance to use for the starting trade lot size).
  • Select the Basket type: Split_Basket ("Split_Basket: Buy's basket separated from Sell's basket" "Joined_Basket: Buys and Sells baskets both joined into one").
  • Enable the hidden basket TP?: Yes (You might need to disable it to use other sources for TP)
  • Hidden Basket TP (pips): 7 (The minimum Take Profit basket of the same kind trades in pips, note that the Buy trades are separated from the Sell trades and this parameter is hidden from the broker).
  • Enable the hidden basket SL?: No
  • Hidden Basket SL (pips): 100 (The maximum Stop Loss basket of the same kind trades in pips, note that the Buy trades are separated from the Sell trades and this parameter is hidden from the broker).
  • Close on opposite signal from Custom_Indicator_A?: No (Blindly closes your trades when opposite signals appear from Custom_Indicator_A)
  • Enable Trailing?: false (If enabled trails the whole basket of same kind trades, it is suggested to disable "the hidden basket TP" when using trailing).
  • Trailing Distance (pips): 6 (The distance the price has to move above or below the "Trailing min Profit" before the trailing makes a "Trailing Step" to move the SL)
  • Trailing Step (pips): 3 (When "Trailing Distance" is reached the "Trailing step" moves the SL xx pips as per it's setting).
  • Trailing min Profit (pips): 20 (This is the minimum TP in pips that has to be achieved before the Trailing takes over).
  • Enable Money Profit?: False (Attention: Money Profit monitors/closes all open orders of all symbols of all EA's on all charts).
  • Profit in money to close ALL open trades: 100.
  • Use Custom_Indicator_B Signals for TP?: No (You can choose to get your TP signals from a second custom indicator by enabling this function).
  • Minimum profitable TP pips from Buffer to close: 5 (This is the minimum TP that is required from indi_B before closing a trade).
  • Exact Name of Custom_Indicator_B for TP: IndicatorArrows (Enter the name exactly as the indicator's name with respect to caps and spaces).
  • TP Custom_Indicator_B Timeframe: current (Drop down selection to change the indicator's time frame).
  • Custom_Indicator_B LONG orders TP Buffer#: 0 (The buffer# from where to get the TP closing signal for the long trades).
  • Custom_Indicator_B SHORT orders TP Buffer#: 1 (Input the buffer# from where to get the TP closing signal for the short trades).
  • Custom_Indicator_B TP Shift: 1 (Recommended 1).
  • Use Custom_Indicator_C Signals for SL?: No (Same as above).
  • Min unprofitable SL pips from Buffer to close: 0 (This is the minimum SL for trades to close).
  • Maximum unprofitable SL pips from Buffer to close: 100 (This is the maximum SL that is allowed before closing a trade).
  • Name of Custom_Indicator_C for SL: IndicatorDots (Same as above).
  • SL Custom_Indicator_C Timeframe: current (Same as above).
  • Custom_Indicator_C LONG orders SL Buffer#: 5 (Same as above).
  • Custom_Indicator_C SHORT orders SL Buffer#: 6 (Same as above).
  • Custom_Indicator_C SL Shift: 1 (Recommended 1).
  • Allow grid trades?: Yes (Enable or disable the Grid Trading system from here).
  • Grid opens on Indicator_A signalsYes (Allow to open grid trades with signals from custom Indicator_A).
  • Grid trades Lot Sizing method: Lot_Multiplier (Multiplication or Addition method, Blog)
  • Lot Multiplier Short: 1.50 (Lot size multiplier for the next Sell grid trade).
  • Lot Addition Short: 0.02 (Lot size addition for the next Sell grid trade).
  • Min Trade Distance Short (pips): 5 (minimum positive pips required in price change to open the next Sell trade).
  • Next_Trade_Distance_Multiplier_Short: 1.0 (Auto increases the "Min Trade Distance Short (pips)" by multiplying it's value. Blog)
  • Max Short Grid Trades Allowed: 15 (The maximum number allowed of all open Sell trades)
  • Lot Multiplier Long: 1.50 (Lot size multiplier for the next Buy grid trade).
  • Lot Addition Long: 0.02 (Lot size addition for the next Buy grid trade).
  • Min Trade Distance Long (pips): 5 (minimum negative pips required in price change to open the next Buy trade).
  • Next_Trade_Distance_Multiplier_Long: 1.0 (Auto increases the "Min Trade Distance Long (pips)" by multiplying it's value. Blog)
  • Max Long Grid Trades Allowed: 15 (The maximum number allowed of all open Buy trades)

Notification Parameters:

  • Send Push Notifications on DrawDawn?: No (if enabled sends you push notifications on your MetaTrader 4 phone app, this option requires you to have a MetaQuotes ID which you can get for free from your account settings on mql5.com).
  • DrawDawn Threshold %: 50 (the threshold to trigger a push notification, once the account has a drawdown of -50%, a push notification is sent to you).

Debugging Parameters:

  • Enable Printing in the Journal?: False (Prints out many details in the Journal, Slows down the backtesting process, disable while backtesting for faster performance).
Reviews 10
tonton33
1139
tonton33 2018.09.15 12:02 
 

Its great EA and very stable.and Nicolas support very polite and helpful.

I'mvery satisfied.

Mark Vaines
2115
Mark Vaines 2018.06.20 16:26 
 

So far so good very flexible and improving all the time. Every time this EA is updated it adds a new dimension to trading. Keep it up Nick - awesome tool - if you have a trading idea you might be able to implement it with this EA. I did and at the time of writing had started a signal using parameters from this EA.

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/440640

TheUnknown
93
TheUnknown 2018.06.13 12:15 
 

Great EA! Very stable. Exactly what I was looking for and Nicolas has been very helpful.

The EA gets frequent updates, and new features are added regularly.

Keep up the good work.

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ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
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Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
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Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
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Burak Baltaci
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XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
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MQL TOOLS SL
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We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGHS. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Add webrequest for news filter https: //nfs.faireconomy.media Price Increases on monday. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 4, this EA capitalizes on high-probability
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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
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PolyGold Scalper MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
PolyGold Scalper is a short-term scalping system for XAUUSD that can make trading decisions based on integration with Polymarket API. Live Signal: CLICK HERE All trading is done within MetaTrader and does not require API keys or a Polymarket account. The chart includes a panel that mirrors the data feed from Polymarket and refreshes every few seconds. The EA only enters single-shot positions and manages them without the use of grid or martingale. Exits are based on a dynamic virtual stop loss an
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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Elif Kaya
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Experts
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Experts
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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Running multiple EA's on your account and confused by who's winning and who's loosing? Try this indicator that report's in real time on the Magic Numbers in your account by reading the History_trades along with the Open_trades. Note: Manual trades are grouped under Magic Number "0". For a better visual report,  run it on a symbol that you don't execute trades on, switch the history bars to "Line Charts" and set it's color to Black.
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This is a must have tool for a serious trader. It saves your precious time spent for opening/closing trades, creating pending trades and modifying your TP/SL in bulk according to either pips or price. If you need to quickly open several pending orders (Buy Stop, Sell Stop) at a certain distance from each other, this script will do all the routine for you! The first time you use this handy tool, you will realize it has already paid for itself. Instructions: Drag and drop this script onto a chart.
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Merlin Grid is a fully automated EA that uses a clever combination of grid, price action, fast scalping, smart filtering and artificial intellect (artilect) to determine profitable entry and exit points into the FX market. Merlin Grid is optimized and backtested over a period of 8 years (2010–2018). Download the free demo version and give it a run yourself. Visit Merlin Grid's blog for set files, news, updates, wish list, etc. Characteristics FIFO compliance option. Price averaging of same kind
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GoodBoy EA is a new concept developed after many years of Forex trading experiences. It uses multilevel complex algorithms and multitimeframes analysis to detect trends. It trades in the direction of a strong market impulse. The EA is optimized with it's default settings to pass backtesting from 2011 to 5-Aug-2018 (Release date). Please visit GoodBoy's  Blog for set files and other notes. Characteristics of the EA FIFO compliance option. Price averaging of same kind trades (Buys separated from
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The trend is your friend! This is what this indicator is all about. Follow this famous saying and be safe. Characteristics: Buy/Sell signals fixed on the close of a bar. Works on all symbols and all timeframes. Clear visual market trend laser line, Buy/Sell signal arrows, market strength meter, TP1 & TP2 boxes. Visual signals when to enter, when to exit the market. No repainting. Compatible with Flexible EA for trading automation. (Ask for a free set file optimized to perform 2010-2018) Parame
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Oscar Garcia
335
Oscar Garcia 2019.05.31 05:35 
 

Maybe this could be a grear ea, but if you need help forget about contact developer. I rented for a month and I asked him for help, it has been a month and I'm still waiting for an answer. I won't renew subscription.

tonton33
1139
tonton33 2018.09.15 12:02 
 

Its great EA and very stable.and Nicolas support very polite and helpful.

I'mvery satisfied.

Al Bundy
408
Al Bundy 2018.06.21 13:01 
 

Hi,

very well done.

With last update now trailing is implemented.

With a good indicator it will be a great winning team.

Parameter for set file is still missing. This would be no problem if one codes an own indicator.

One negative, so one star minus but not because of this EA: in this combination one coudn't use strategy tester for best indicator settings - only for EA settings. Do you know a solution or workaround?

best regards

edit:

-* Strategy tester doesn't trade with custom indicator.

-* Got no support for custom parameter handover although offered.

Mark Vaines
2115
Mark Vaines 2018.06.20 16:26 
 

So far so good very flexible and improving all the time. Every time this EA is updated it adds a new dimension to trading. Keep it up Nick - awesome tool - if you have a trading idea you might be able to implement it with this EA. I did and at the time of writing had started a signal using parameters from this EA.

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/440640

TheUnknown
93
TheUnknown 2018.06.13 12:15 
 

Great EA! Very stable. Exactly what I was looking for and Nicolas has been very helpful.

The EA gets frequent updates, and new features are added regularly.

Keep up the good work.

hic77
93
hic77 2018.06.13 12:05 
 

Flexible Ea: Fantastic !! Easy simple intuitive to configure. Finally an EA that will always be useful. The best money spent in Mql5. Great support !! Thank you.

noshali
556
noshali 2018.05.18 07:32 
 

Awesome EA. Works as advertised. Support is 5 stars and more. Best support ever.

UPDATE

Nicolas is very cooperative and listens to every piece of feedback given. Have been using this EA on a regular basis to test indicators that was not possible providing better analysis. Also, do note that NO indicator in the world is 100% correct all the time...so keep your expectations in the right place. This EA will help you weed out crappy indicators and save you a bundle.

alrefai
197
alrefai 2018.05.16 07:13 
 

Creative EA! The developer is very cooperative with fixing bugs and implementing new features when requested. looking forward for new versions

Flaviano Moreira Filho
608
Flaviano Moreira Filho 2018.05.05 13:38 
 

This is a great tool with a lot of options. The author Nicolas has replied to my questions and has made improvements to the EA based on my feedback so I am very impressed and I highly recommend it.

Prinay
589
Prinay 2018.04.27 17:14 
 

Great EA! So far so good. Will test it out over the next few weeks and provide a more constructive feedback. Great work so far.

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