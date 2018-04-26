Flexible EA works by loading your custom indicators into the EA to trigger Buy/Sell signals and TP/SL signals, also it has built-in advanced grid, averaging, trailing, and filtering systems.

Many times it happened that you grabbed a nice indicator and sat watching its beautiful blue and red arrows or dots popping up on your chart indicating buy/sell signals that you only wished if you can backtest this indicator to see it's performance.

Well this happened to all of us and many many times. On top we all wasted money creating EAs just to be able to backtest a heroic indicator which ends up being a total loser.

Here comes Flexible EA, just fill in your custom indicator's name and run a backtest, you can endlessly backtest the 10's or 100's of indicators that you have lying around, you can even auto trade with Flexible EA, it comes loaded with many features.

It is very important to read my blog here to fully understand how Flexible EA works.

Chart TimeFrame: any

Supported Indicator Type: Indicators with buffers that show buy/sell signals as arrow up/down, red/blue dot, histograms, etc.

Features of Flexible EA:

Load your custom indicators into the EA and set which is the Buy/Sell signal buffer.

Either trade single orders or enable the grid trading system to follow up and average your orders.

Average your trades with a basket Take Profit system or enable Trailing for the entire baskets.

Set a minimum distance (pips) between opening same kind trades for grid trading, a distance multiplier to avoid opening many orders.

Built-in Filters: Start/Stop Time filter, advanced MA filter, RSI filter, News filter.





Parameters

General Parameters:

Trade Comment : Your comment here.

: Your comment here. Magic Number: 90211

Trading Parameters:

Disallow opposite trade? : False (enable this parameter for FIFO brokers only).

: False (enable this parameter for FIFO brokers only). Trade Direction : BothDirections (forces the EA to trade in one direction only or stop trading).

: BothDirections (forces the EA to trade in one direction only or stop trading). Time Filter : False (allows the EA to open the first trade according to the timer below).

: False (allows the EA to open the first trade according to the timer below). Start Hour : 0 (Time Filter related).

: 0 (Time Filter related). Start Minute : 0 (Time Filter related).

: 0 (Time Filter related). Stop Hour : 0 (Time Filter related).

: 0 (Time Filter related). Stop Minute : 0 (Time Filter related).

: 0 (Time Filter related). Trade on Friday?: Yes.

Indicator Parameters:

Select your signal source : No_Indicator ( This is a very important part: Please read the Blog)

: No_Indicator ( Please read the Blog) Exact name of your Custom_Indicator_A : IndicatorArrows (Please read the Blog).

: IndicatorArrows (Please read the Blog). Custom_Indicator's Timeframe : current (Please read the Blog).

: current (Please read the Blog). Custom_Indicator's Buy Buffer# : 0 (Please read the Blog).

: 0 (Please read the Blog). Custom_Indicator's Sell Buffer# : 1 (Please read the Blog).

: 1 (Please read the Blog). Indicator Shift: 1 (recommended 1 for Custom indicators and 2 for the Fractals indicator).

Built-in Filters:

News Filter

Enable News Filter? : No (Enables the News Filter, pauses trading before/after news).

: No (Enables the News Filter, pauses trading before/after news). News GMT Offset : -3 (Set the correct GMT Time offset to match the time difference between your broker and the news on chart)

: -3 (Set the correct GMT Time offset to match the time difference between your broker and the news on chart) News Symbol Filter : USD,EUR ( Comma separated list of the symbols you're interested to see on your chart).

: USD,EUR ( list of the symbols you're interested to see on your chart). High impact Before/After pause duration (min) : 20 (Stops trading before and after a high impact news release)

: 20 (Stops trading before and after a high impact news release) Medium impact Before/After pause duration (min) : 10 (Stops trading before and after a medium impact news release)

: 10 (Stops trading before and after a medium impact news release) Low impact Before/After pause duration (min) : 10 (Stops trading before and after a low impact news release)

: 10 (Stops trading before and after a low impact news release) Update News every? (hour): 4 (Downloads updates for the news)

Note: For news to work properly you need to Allow WebRequest for listed URL: http://news.flexibleea.com (Please read the Blog).

RSI Filter

Enable RSI Filter? : No (Enables the built-in Relative Strength Index Filter).

: No (Enables the built-in Relative Strength Index Filter). RSI Period : 14 (RSI Setting)

: 14 (RSI Setting) (Oversold lvl) Allow Buy’s Below : 30 (RSI Setting)

: 30 (RSI Setting) (Overbought lvl) Allow Sells Above : 70 (RSI Setting)

: 70 (RSI Setting) RSI TimeFrame: current (RSI Setting)

MA Filter

Enable MA Filter? : No (Enables the built-in Moving Average Filter)

: No (Enables the built-in Moving Average Filter) MA Period : 150 (MA Setting)

: 150 (MA Setting) MA Method : Exponential (MA Setting)

: Exponential (MA Setting) MA Shift : 0 (MA Setting)

: 0 (MA Setting) MA Apply to : Close price (MA Setting)

: Close price (MA Setting) MA Timeframe : current (MA Setting)

: current (MA Setting) Allow Buy’s if price is : Above_MA_Line (Select either Above or Below)

: Above_MA_Line (Select either Above or Below) Allow Sell’s if price is : Below_Ma_Line (Select either Below or Above)

: Below_Ma_Line (Select either Below or Above) Minimum distance from MA line (pips): 20 (Important, Please read the Blog)

Lot Sizing, Take Profit and Stop Loss Parameters:

Lot Sizing Method : FixedLot (This determines the size of the starting trade size to be either a fixed lot size or a risk % based on the balance of the account).

: FixedLot (This determines the size of the trade size to be either a fixed lot size or a risk % based on the balance of the account). Fixed Lot Size : 0.01 (if FixedLot is selected, here you specify the starting trade lot size).

: 0.01 (if FixedLot is selected, here you specify the starting trade lot size). MoneyManagement Risk Percent : 0.002 (if MoneyManagement is selected here, you specify the percentage of the balance to use for the starting trade lot size).

: 0.002 (if MoneyManagement is selected here, you specify the percentage of the balance to use for the starting trade lot size). Select the Basket type : Split_Basket (" Split_Basket : Buy's basket separated from Sell's basket" " Joined_Basket : Buys and Sells baskets both joined into one").

: Split_Basket (" : Buy's basket separated from Sell's basket" " : Buys and Sells baskets both joined into one"). Enable the hidden basket TP? : Yes (You might need to disable it to use other sources for TP)

: Yes (You might need to disable it to use other sources for TP) Hidden Basket TP (pips) : 7 (The minimum Take Profit basket of the same kind trades in pips, note that the Buy trades are separated from the Sell trades and this parameter is hidden from the broker).

: 7 (The minimum Take Profit basket of the same kind trades in pips, note that the Buy trades are separated from the Sell trades and this parameter is hidden from the broker). Enable the hidden basket SL? : No

: No Hidden Basket SL (pips) : 100 (The maximum Stop Loss basket of the same kind trades in pips, note that the Buy trades are separated from the Sell trades and this parameter is hidden from the broker).

: 100 (The maximum Stop Loss basket of the same kind trades in pips, note that the Buy trades are separated from the Sell trades and this parameter is hidden from the broker). Close on opposite signal from Custom_Indicator_A ?: No (Blindly closes your trades when opposite signals appear from Custom_Indicator_A)

?: No (Blindly closes your trades when opposite signals appear from Custom_Indicator_A) Enable Trailing? : false (If enabled trails the whole basket of same kind trades, it is suggested to disable "the hidden basket TP" when using trailing).

: false (If enabled trails the whole basket of same kind trades, it is suggested to disable "the hidden basket TP" when using trailing). Trailing Distance (pips) : 6 (The distance the price has to move above or below the "Trailing min Profit" before the trailing makes a "Trailing Step" to move the SL)

: 6 (The distance the price has to move above or below the "Trailing min Profit" before the trailing makes a "Trailing Step" to move the SL) Trailing Step (pips) : 3 (When "Trailing Distance" is reached the "Trailing step" moves the SL xx pips as per it's setting).

: 3 (When "Trailing Distance" is reached the "Trailing step" moves the SL xx pips as per it's setting). Trailing min Profit (pips) : 20 (This is the minimum TP in pips that has to be achieved before the Trailing takes over).

: 20 (This is the minimum TP in pips that has to be achieved before the Trailing takes over). Enable Money Profit? : False ( Attention : Money Profit monitors/closes all open orders of all symbols of all EA's on all charts).

: False ( : Money Profit monitors/closes all open orders of all symbols of all EA's on all charts). Profit in money to close ALL open trades : 100.

: 100. Use Custom_Indicator_B Signals for TP? : No (You can choose to get your TP signals from a second custom indicator by enabling this function).

: No (You can choose to get your TP signals from a second custom indicator by enabling this function). Minimum profitable TP pips from Buffer to close : 5 (This is the minimum TP that is required from indi_B before closing a trade).

: 5 (This is the minimum TP that is required from indi_B before closing a trade). Exact Name of Custom_Indicator_B for TP : IndicatorArrows (Enter the name exactly as the indicator's name with respect to caps and spaces).

: IndicatorArrows (Enter the name exactly as the indicator's name with respect to caps and spaces). TP Custom_Indicator_B Timeframe : current (Drop down selection to change the indicator's time frame).

: current (Drop down selection to change the indicator's time frame). Custom_Indicator_B LONG orders TP Buffer# : 0 (The buffer# from where to get the TP closing signal for the long trades).

: 0 (The buffer# from where to get the TP closing signal for the long trades). Custom_Indicator_B SHORT orders TP Buffer# : 1 (Input the buffer# from where to get the TP closing signal for the short trades).

: 1 (Input the buffer# from where to get the TP closing signal for the short trades). Custom_Indicator_B TP Shift : 1 (Recommended 1).

: 1 (Recommended 1). Use Custom_Indicator_C Signals for SL? : No (Same as above).

: No (Same as above). Min unprofitable SL pips from Buffer to close : 0 (This is the minimum SL for trades to close).

: 0 (This is the minimum SL for trades to close). Maximum unprofitable SL pips from Buffer to close : 100 (This is the maximum SL that is allowed before closing a trade).

: 100 (This is the maximum SL that is allowed before closing a trade). Name of Custom_Indicator_C for SL : IndicatorDots (Same as above).

: IndicatorDots (Same as above). SL Custom_Indicator_C Timeframe : current (Same as above).

: current (Same as above). Custom_Indicator_C LONG orders SL Buffer# : 5 (Same as above).

: 5 (Same as above). Custom_Indicator_C SHORT orders SL Buffer# : 6 (Same as above).

: 6 (Same as above). Custom_Indicator_C SL Shift : 1 (Recommended 1).

: 1 (Recommended 1). Allow grid trades? : Yes (Enable or disable the Grid Trading system from here).

: Yes (Enable or disable the Grid Trading system from here). Grid opens on Indicator_A signals ? : Yes (Allow to open grid trades with signals from custom Indicator_A).



Grid trades Lot Sizing method : Lot_Multiplier (Multiplication or Addition method, Blog )

: Lot_Multiplier (Multiplication or Addition method, ) Lot Multiplier Short : 1.50 (Lot size multiplier for the next Sell grid trade).

: 1.50 (Lot size multiplier for the next Sell grid trade). Lot Addition Short : 0.02 (Lot size addition for the next Sell grid trade).

: 0.02 (Lot size addition for the next Sell grid trade). Min Trade Distance Short (pips) : 5 (minimum positive pips required in price change to open the next Sell trade).

: 5 (minimum positive pips required in price change to open the next Sell trade). Next_Trade_Distance_Multiplier_Short : 1.0 (Auto increases the " Min Trade Distance Short (pips) " by multiplying it's value. Blog )

: 1.0 (Auto increases the " " by multiplying it's value. ) Max Short Grid Trades Allowed : 15 (The maximum number allowed of all open Sell trades)

: 15 (The maximum number allowed of all open Sell trades) Lot Multiplier Long : 1.50 (Lot size multiplier for the next Buy grid trade).

: 1.50 (Lot size multiplier for the next Buy grid trade). Lot Addition Long : 0.02 (Lot size addition for the next Buy grid trade).

: 0.02 (Lot size addition for the next Buy grid trade). Min Trade Distance Long (pips) : 5 (minimum negative pips required in price change to open the next Buy trade).

: 5 (minimum negative pips required in price change to open the next Buy trade). Next_Trade_Distance_Multiplier_Long : 1.0 (Auto increases the " Min Trade Distance Long (pips) " by multiplying it's value. Blog )

: 1.0 (Auto increases the " " by multiplying it's value. ) Max Long Grid Trades Allowed: 15 (The maximum number allowed of all open Buy trades)

Notification Parameters:

Send Push Notifications on DrawDawn? : No (if enabled sends you push notifications on your MetaTrader 4 phone app, this option requires you to have a MetaQuotes ID which you can get for free from your account settings on mql5.com).

: No (if enabled sends you push notifications on your MetaTrader 4 phone app, this option requires you to have a MetaQuotes ID which you can get for free from your account settings on mql5.com). DrawDawn Threshold %: 50 (the threshold to trigger a push notification, once the account has a drawdown of -50%, a push notification is sent to you).

Debugging Parameters: