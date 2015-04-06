Gold Trust

Gold Trust is a trading robot based on bidirectional martingale system. Buy and sell positions are opened simultaneously allowing you to make profit regardless of a trend direction.


Usage tips

  • Symbol: GBPUSD.
  • Period: H1.
  • ECN accounts with low spreads are recommended!
  • Deposit: 10 000 USD or 10 000 cents.
  • It works around the clock, VPS is recommended.


Advantages

  • Suitable both for a rapid deposit boost and stable low-risk trading.
  • High profit factor and mathematical expectation.
  • Fast optimized code allows you to quickly test the EA in the tester.
  • Works on four- and five-digit quotes.
  • Simple configuration, small number of settings.
  • Easy to use, perfect for novice traders.


Parameters

  • Lots - position volume in lots.
  • TakeProfit - take profit in pips.
  • Step - step between orders.
  • Multiplier_lot - lot multiplier in case of a loss.
  • MaxOrders - maximum number of opened orders.
  • BUY - if true, the EA opens buy positions, false - no buys.
  • SELL - if true, the EA opens sell positions, false - no sells.
  • Magic - position ID.

Your suggestions on improving the algorithm are welcome (write me a personal message to send one).

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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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