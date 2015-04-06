Gold Trust
- Experts
-
Evgeny BelyaevBy subscribing to my MQL5 channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/trendscalper , you will learn a lot of useful information about Forex and cryptocurrency trading.
- Version: 6.0
- Activations: 5
Gold Trust is a trading robot based on bidirectional martingale system. Buy and sell positions are opened simultaneously allowing you to make profit regardless of a trend direction.
Usage tips
- Symbol: GBPUSD.
- Period: H1.
- ECN accounts with low spreads are recommended!
- Deposit: 10 000 USD or 10 000 cents.
- It works around the clock, VPS is recommended.
Advantages
- Suitable both for a rapid deposit boost and stable low-risk trading.
- High profit factor and mathematical expectation.
- Fast optimized code allows you to quickly test the EA in the tester.
- Works on four- and five-digit quotes.
- Simple configuration, small number of settings.
- Easy to use, perfect for novice traders.
Parameters
- Lots - position volume in lots.
- TakeProfit - take profit in pips.
- Step - step between orders.
- Multiplier_lot - lot multiplier in case of a loss.
- MaxOrders - maximum number of opened orders.
- BUY - if true, the EA opens buy positions, false - no buys.
- SELL - if true, the EA opens sell positions, false - no sells.
- Magic - position ID.
Your suggestions on improving the algorithm are welcome (write me a personal message to send one).