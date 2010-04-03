The "Mjolnir" Expert Advisor is perfect for most Currency Pairs and Timeframes from M15 to H4, but it performs best on the "EUR/GBP M30" pair. It uses only two indicators "Bollinger Bands" and "Top Bottom Price". Each trade is protected by Stop Loss and Take Profit. In the parameters of the expert Advisor, you can change the percentage of the lot from the Deposit(by default, it is 5%), as well as the values of indicators, Stop Loss and Take Profit, if necessary. The test statistics for 4 years are shown below. For some, the downside will be quite rare transactions. Therefore, you can use the expert Advisor on several pairs at once.





Parameters for testing for 4 years: by default (to increase profit, you can increase the risk percentage per trade, but the drawdown will also increase. )

Initial balance = 100 $ Net profit = 7 088 402 $ Profitability = 5.52 Profitable trades = 85%

Maximum drawdown = 8%

I will be happy To hear your feedback.

Recommendations:

Symbol EUR/GBP Timeframe M30 Test From 2016 Settings By default Brokers Broker with low or fixed spread and commission, ecn, stp or ndd Minimum Deposit 100 usd



