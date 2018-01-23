Fibonacci System

The system applies Fibo levels. Apart from basic Fibo levels (23.6; 38.2; 50.0; 61.8; 100.0;), the EA features custom levels (34.0; 36.0; 64.0; 66.0;). You can decide the levels trading is to be performed from. Sample trade: when the market is bullish and the price rolls back to the levels (as we remember, we select the levels on our own), the EA opens buy orders. The opposite is true for sell orders.

The EA can work in three modes. Each of the modes is a separate Fibo levels construction method. In the first mode, the EA takes into account the number of bars set by a user to define extreme values applied to set the Fibo grid; In the second one, the EA maximizes the chart scale and applies visible bars to display Fibo levels; In the third one, the EA minimizes the chart scale and applies visible bars to display Fibo levels.





Parameters

Trade Mode - EA trade mode;

- EA trade mode; Start Time - operation start time;

- operation start time; Stop Time - operation end time;

- operation end time; Send Level Х% - activate trading levels (true/false);

- activate trading levels (true/false); Lot - lot;

- lot; Take Profit - take profit;

- take profit; Stop Loss - stop loss;

- stop loss; Slippage - slippage;

- slippage; Magic - order magic number;

- order magic number; Number of Bar for Mode1 - if the first mode is selected, use the specified number of bars to construct Fibo levels.

If you have any questions or suggestions, please contact me!