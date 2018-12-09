This is a Virtual Grid EA with positive(for traders) slippage. I recommend it for pair EURUSD.

EA may be use as Rebate generator. Works ok during news and gaps (with depo >1000$).

Working timeframe M1.





Strategy

The system does not use regular takeprofits and stop loss. Martingale is not used. EA use unique indicator (for open "Zero").

Monitoring (5EAs)



_https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/508303

Parameters (one of the safest)

Rebate Virtual Grid MM_Type 0 MM: 0-min lot, 1-percent of free margin If MM=1: MM_Percent 0.5 % of free margin for first (each) order Magic (base expert) 528 Set a unique number Max spread 0 Max spread (when "0" - the max spread is not limited) Grid levels height 55 Grid levels height Open mode 0 Open: 0-zero, 1-only buy, 2-only sell, 3-revers, 4-trend, 5-antitrend Profit in deposit currency 0.5 Profit in deposit currency Open Hour 0 Start hour Open minute 0 Start minute Close hour 23 End hour Close minute 59 End minute Stop work Thursday? false Stop work Thursday? Thursday stop Hour 1 Thursday stop hour, if "stop work Thursday ?" =true Stop work Friday? false Stop work EA in Friday? Friday stop hour 1 Friday stop hour, if "stop work Friday?" =true





Trading Requirements

Caution is advised. In order to trade via this EA, you need the following:Closeby should be allowed.

A good broker, with low spreads and stop levels.

For use on EURUSD M1 chart.

A good Internet connection.

A lot of stamina.

Works great on ECN or low-spread account (no more than 2 pips).

Closeby should be allowed your broker`s!!!

Recommended Minimum Deposit

For Standard Forex accounts - 200 USD with the minimum lot of 0.01.

For Mini Forex accounts - 1,000 cent with the minimum lot of 0.01.

Testing It is better to test in real time, because positive slippage can only be seen on real quotes Virtual Grid EA can be tested on M1 EURUSD at all ticks in visual mode.





###DISCLAIMER###

This is written to assist in automating a current strategy, I am NOT liable for any funds lost during use.

Trading is a risky endeavour, ensure you backtest your strategy thoroughly or use a demo account before switching to real funds!















