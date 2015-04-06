Moneyflow trader
- Experts
-
Thomas KjelvikI have been trading forex for several years.
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 10
Moneyflow trader is an EA based on the MFI indicator. It doesn't use martingale or grid. Open trades are based on MFI compared to mfi a spesified number of candels back in time. It closes trades by stoploss or a set of rules based on MA.
Check out my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tkjelvik/seller#products
EA is most suitable for traders who like a lot of action and trades.
Input parameters
MAperiode: Moving average periode used by the close function
mfiperiode: Moneyflow indicator setting for entries
mfi2periode: Moneyflow indicator 2 settings for entries
mfi2 shift: How many bars back to calcuate mfi2
tp: Take profit in points (10 points is 1 pip)
sl: Stop Loss in points
ts: Trailingstop in points
Max orders: 20 is default (from 1-account max(varies by broker))
lots: lots pr trade
mn: Magic number
The EA can be used on any currencypair, but some are better than others. Test and find out the pairs you want to use it on.
Examples show trading from january 2018 to november 2018 using SL=9000 and not the std parameters.
NB! It uses big stoploss, so you will need a big account. If you have less than 5000USD only trade one pair or use micro account when using big stoploss . I also recommend taking profits out of the account sometimes to protect your total capital.
Disclaimer: Testingresults and past perfomence is no guarantee of future success. Buyer of this EA are themself responsible for any profit and/or loss that may accure.