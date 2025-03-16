Scalper EA m1

The advisor is a scalper designed to operate on the M1 timeframe. Scalping is a strategy where trades are opened and closed within a short period, often aiming to profit from small price fluctuations.

Usage Recommendations:

  • Broker: Choose a broker with fast order execution. This is critical for scalping.

  • Testing: Before using on a live account, test the advisor on a demo account or in the Strategy Tester in MetaTrader. Ensure the advisor works stably on your selected pairs and settings.

  • Low-Ping Server: For maximum efficiency, use a VPS (Virtual Private Server) with low ping to the broker’s server. This minimizes order execution delays, which is especially important for scalping.

  • Timeframe: M1.

  • Pairs: Use pairs with low spreads and commissions for optimal performance.

Advisor Parameter Descriptions:

  • Lot_Type: Lot type (Fixed_lot — fixed, Auto_lot — automatic).

  • Lot_Risk: Risk as a % of balance for auto-lot.

  • FixedLotSize: Fixed lot size.

  • MinLots / MaxLots: Minimum and maximum lot size.

  • Commission: Commission per trade.

  • Slippage: Maximum slippage in points.

  • AddPriceGap: Additional price gap.

  • MinimumUseStopLevel: Minimum stop-loss distance.

  • MaxSpread: Maximum spread to open a trade.

  • StopLoss / TakeProfit: Stop-loss and take-profit levels in points.

  • EnvelopesPeriod: Indicator period.

  • EnvelopesDeviation: Envelope line deviation.

  • UseVolatilityPercentage: Use volatility percentage.

  • VolatilityLimit: Maximum volatility level.

  • VolatilityMultiplier: Volatility multiplier.

  • VolatilityPercentageLimit: Volatility limit in percentage.

🏆 Version for MT5:

🔗 Download on MQL5

My broker: rbfxdirect.com · Account type: Prime


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Siphesihle Mabhengu
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Elif Kaya
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Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
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Roman Lomaev
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