Scalper EA m1
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 16 March 2025
- Activations: 5
The advisor is a scalper designed to operate on the M1 timeframe. Scalping is a strategy where trades are opened and closed within a short period, often aiming to profit from small price fluctuations.
Usage Recommendations:
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Broker: Choose a broker with fast order execution. This is critical for scalping.
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Testing: Before using on a live account, test the advisor on a demo account or in the Strategy Tester in MetaTrader. Ensure the advisor works stably on your selected pairs and settings.
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Low-Ping Server: For maximum efficiency, use a VPS (Virtual Private Server) with low ping to the broker’s server. This minimizes order execution delays, which is especially important for scalping.
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Timeframe: M1.
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Pairs: Use pairs with low spreads and commissions for optimal performance.
Advisor Parameter Descriptions:
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Lot_Type: Lot type (Fixed_lot — fixed, Auto_lot — automatic).
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Lot_Risk: Risk as a % of balance for auto-lot.
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FixedLotSize: Fixed lot size.
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MinLots / MaxLots: Minimum and maximum lot size.
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Commission: Commission per trade.
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Slippage: Maximum slippage in points.
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AddPriceGap: Additional price gap.
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MinimumUseStopLevel: Minimum stop-loss distance.
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MaxSpread: Maximum spread to open a trade.
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StopLoss / TakeProfit: Stop-loss and take-profit levels in points.
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EnvelopesPeriod: Indicator period.
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EnvelopesDeviation: Envelope line deviation.
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UseVolatilityPercentage: Use volatility percentage.
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VolatilityLimit: Maximum volatility level.
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VolatilityMultiplier: Volatility multiplier.
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VolatilityPercentageLimit: Volatility limit in percentage.