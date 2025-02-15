Trading Simulator in StrategyTester MT4
- Utilities
- Sandro Begashvili
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 15 May 2025
- Activations: 5
The Rhino Backtest Manager is an advanced trade management tool designed for seamless operation in both Live Trading and Strategy Tester Mode on MT4. Unlike conventional trade managers, which function only in live mode, Rhino is fully optimized to provide a real-time trading experience even in backtesting, making it an essential tool for strategy development and execution.
Manual: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760846
Do not forgot to install the Fonts from the manual page.
Key Features & Benefits:
Dual-Mode Support: Works in Live Trading & Strategy Tester Mode, allowing you to test and refine strategies effortlessly.
Advanced Order Execution: Supports Instant, Limit, and Stop orders with precise lot size and risk-based volume adjustments.
Full Risk Management: Configure Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), and Risk-Reward Ratio (RR) settings for better capital control.
Comprehensive Trade Statistics: Track performance with real-time financial data, trade win rates, and historical profit analysis.
Interactive Watch List: Live market Bid/Ask prices, color-coded price changes, and instant chart switching.
Live Net Profit Display: A floating profit/loss monitor in large font for quick daily trade performance insights.
Sticky Trade Labels: Inline chart markers showing entry price, lot size, and profit, with quick Close/Delete options.
User-Friendly Interface: A streamlined Main Panel to toggle between various features with just a click.
Sandro is extremely helpful and quick to support this product with fixes and upgrades. One of the very few products that displays your risk at full stop out for your each and all trades.
Excellent tool for managing risk, placing trades and displaying your account performance.