SL InfoPanel

SL InfoPanel is an information panel that displays operational trading information on the current instrument.

The panel contains the following information:

The first column:

  • The fixed profit for the specified period of time and the percentage of this profit to the current deposit (the time period is configured in the "Account History"). The value is colored blue if there is a profit and red if there is a loss.
  • Open Long orders (number of lots/number of orders).
  • Open Short orders (number of lots/number of orders).
  • Total Swap and commission of open orders.
  • The current Spread(changes color with additional settings. Description in the input parameters).
The second column:

  • Current profit (percentage of the current deposit). The value is colored blue if there is a profit and red if there is a loss.
  • Pending Long orders ( number of lots/number of orders ).
  • Pending Short orders ( number of lots/number of orders ).
  • Current profit on Short orders / Current profit on Long orders (values change color depending on profit or loss).
  • The button for plotting the breakeven line for open Short positions on the chart (when the button is pressed, the value of the breakeven line for these positions is displayed, taking into account swaps, commissions and the current spread).
  • The button for plotting the breakeven line for open Long positions on the chart (when the button is pressed, the value of the breakeven line for these positions is displayed, taking into account swaps, commissions and the current spread).
  • The "X" button is used to collapse the panel.


The panel is linked to the lower right corner of the graph. The position can be set in the input parameters.

Input parameters (see the screenshot):

  • Panel color - the background color of the panel
  • X position - position on the "X" axis (relative to the lower right corner of the graph)
  • Y position - position on the "Y" axis (relative to the lower right corner of the graph)
  • Font style - font
  • Font size - font size
  • Font color - font color
  • Border color - border color
  • Border width - the thickness of the border
  • Line BE color - the color of the breakeven line
  • Line BE width - the thickness of the breakeven line
  • Button text - the text of the breakeven line button
  • Button On color - the color of the pressed breakeven line button
  • Button Off color - the color of the pressed button of the breakeven line
  • Fixed profit color - the color of the "Fixed profit color" line
  • Total profit color - the color of the line "Total profit color"
  • Trend line - the name of the line (if necessary) to determine the trend.


If desired, you can see the trend direction by the color of the current Spread value:

  1. Plot a horizontal line on the chart, which (in your opinion is the support level or the resistance level)
  2. Copy the name of the line
  3. Insert the name of the line into the input parameters of the panel (variable "Trend line")

If the current price is above this line, the color of the value of the current Spread will be colored blue.
If the current price is below this line, the color of the value of the current Spread will be colored red.


    Recommended products
    Easy Trade Executor MT4
    Sergey Ermolov
    Utilities
    Easy Trade Executor is a tool for fast position sizing, trade execution, and trade management in MT4. Place Open Price, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels directly on the chart, get automatic position size calculations, and open trades with controlled risk in just a few clicks. Why Easy Trade Executor? Easy Trade Executor is designed for traders who want more than just risk calculations — they want to manage trades quickly and efficiently directly from the chart. The tool combines position sizi
    Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
    Azuan Noor
    Utilities
    Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
    TakeProfit Catcher
    Mikhail Kontsevoy
    Utilities
    It is so very disappointing when the price does not have enough points to achieve Take Profit and makes a reversal. This EA sets virtual levels near the TakeProfit levels. This EA sets virtual levels next to TakeProfit orders. If these levels are reached by price, breakeven or trailing stop is applied for an order. Features This EA does not set new orders. The aim of this EA is to manage stop losses of existing orders that are set by another EA or manually (magic number equals 0). For correct w
    Virtual Collider Manual
    IPA Investments LTD
    Utilities
    Virtual Collider Manual   is a trading assistant with a built-in panel for manual trading. It automatically moves a position opened by a trader in profit using innovative adaptive grid algorithm of averaging and adaptive pyramiding Know-how of the grid algorithm of averaging and pyramiding of the   Virtual Collider Manual   trading robot is based on fully automatic adaptation of all characteristics of dynamically build order grid and pyramid with actual price movement with no need for adjusting
    Margin Call Shield MT4
    DigitalPrime
    Utilities
    Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield   is a tool for MetaTrader 4 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a  
    News Scalping Executor Pro Utility for MT4
    ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
    Utilities
    News Scalping Executor Pro is an utility which helps to trade high impact and huge volatility news . This utility helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading you sh
    Risk Commander
    Adisorn Soodkanueng
    Utilities
    Product Name: Risk Commander: Trade Assistant & Strategy Simulator Risk Commander is more than just a trade panel—it is a complete Manual Trading Ecosystem . It serves two powerful purposes: Live Assistant: Helps you execute trades with speed, precision, and perfect risk management in real-time markets. Training Simulator: Fully compatible with the Strategy Tester (Visual Mode) , allowing you to practice manual trading on historical data without risking a cent. NEW! Built-in Simulator Mode Stop
    VR Cub
    Vladimir Pastushak
    Indicators
    VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
    PanelKjutaMultiTerminal
    Jurii Kuvshinov
    Utilities
    Panel "panel_kjutaMultiTerminal" for trading. Opens, modifies, closes and deletes trading and pending orders from the chart using virtual lines, buttons and the active information terminal. Automatically opens an order by indicator levels. Hints in Russian, English or disabled. It has a number of functions for trailing virtual Take Profit lines and limit orders. Displays information on the active information terminal.  Hides and includes virtual lines S/L , T / P, buttons "<>","M","X", as well a
    CCI TrendLine Divergency Message
    Dmitriy Moshnin
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Commodity Channel Index Message is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. Unlike the original indicator, this three in one version has a system of alerts that inform on market situation changes. It consists of the following signals: when the Main line crosses the levels of extreme zones and 50% level; when the Main line crosses the Trend line in the indicator window; Divergence on the last bar. Values of the middle and extreme levels and divergence zones are customizable. Parameter
    Savage Trades Manual Trading Assistant EA
    Gary Leon Patton
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Savage Trades M.T.A.  is a Manual Trade Assistant expert advisor. This EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. 1.) Quickly Execute trade entries with the click of a button with your own predetermined Stop Loss and Take Profit. 2.) Non-Repainting retracement and reversal warnings indicated by arrows and system alert. 3.) Auto adjusting Support and Resistance levels with strength indicated by color shade. 4.) Auto adjusting Fibo
    ChangePeriod MT4
    Kazuya Yamaoka
    Indicators
    You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button, saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at your own risk. We sharll not be liable for any disadvantage or damage caused by th
    UPD1 Trade Panel Friendly MT4
    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    5 (5)
    Utilities
    Trading panel with preset orders and automatic lot calculation for the MT4 terminal. Attention, the Trading Panel does not work in the strategy tester (only trailing stop testing). Manual, Description, Download Light Demo. Successful traders are distinguished by self-discipline and competent money management. If you use a fixed lot, then you are at risk. After all, there are different distances on different timeframes and one unprofitable transaction can cover several profitable ones. If you use
    Trade Manager 4 Lite
    MPP Labs
    5 (3)
    Utilities
    Trade Manager 4 Lite is trading panel developed with a goal to make manual trading in some (routine) task easier. Trade Manager 4 Lite also works in Strategy Tester. Version for Meta Trader 5 is here: Trade Manager 5 Lite Main features of Trade Manager 4 Lite Trading for Forex and CFDs Support for 4 and 5 digit brokers 65 combinations to set order Set Take Profit, Stop Loss and entry level for Pending Order with lines positioned on the chart Break Even Trailing Stop Loss Multiple Orders at one
    Trade panel manual
    Wiktor Keller
    Utilities
    Trade panel manual is a multifunctional trading assistant. It allows you to open market and pending orders in one click. Value is set via button menu edit or deleted by specific buttons pending orders and the value of take profit and stop loss in one click. Through the edit menu of the button, a value is set that can be easily changed by simply moving level_tp lines for take profit or stop loss levels and for pending orders. It is possible to select orders and determine for them and set the leve
    All M1 currency pairs
    Damir Duseev
    Utilities
    This script is designed to automatically open charts for all available forex pairs on the MetaTrader 4 platform, as well as the gold (XAUUSD) chart. The script iterates through all symbols available on the platform, determines which of them are forex pairs, and opens their charts on the M1 (one minute) timeframe. Key Features: Gold Chart Opening: The script automatically opens the XAUUSD (gold/dollar) chart if this symbol is available from your broker. If the gold symbol is not found, an error m
    Virtual TPSL Close M4
    Kenneth Parling
    Utilities
    Introduction Virtual TPSL Close M4 order management utility tool (expert adviser) manage your existing open positions made by another expert adviser you use or your manual opened orders and closes them with virtual take profit and stop loss levels. Adviser operates in complete virtual mode, no visual levels present more than a colored arrow object drawn when the monitored position been closed whether it's in profit or loss to mark it's closing position on chart if one open and present with the u
    GoldenShield MT4
    Aleksandr Bezverkhikh
    Utilities
    Golden Shield – Account Protection Utility Golden Shield   is a professional risk management utility that automatically closes   ALL open positions   when your account equity falls below a critical level. It works as a "circuit breaker" for your trading account.   Key Features Feature Description Equity Protection Closes all positions when Equity ≤ STOP level Instant Monitoring Checks equity every 50 milliseconds – immediate reaction Interactive Panel Gainsboro panel with Teal ON / Red O
    Equity Master Stop v2
    Frank William Jr Colbert
    Utilities
    Trading tool combining a sophisticated equity stop-loss, dynamic take-profit management (Breakeven & Trailing), and symbol-group-based closing logic. It is a complete risk management and trade supervision tool. Features: All features of `Equity Master Stop v1` (floating profit/loss limits, exit protection, skip hours). Take-Profit Override: Can force a TP on any order to lock in a `MAX_FLOATING_PROFIT`. Step Breakeven: Locks in increasing amounts of profit as a trade moves favorably (e.g., aft
    Smartility
    Syed Oarasul Islam
    Utilities
    This utility is designed to help you with your Manual Trading. It allows different ways of closing trades. It can display total number of BUY and SELL orders individually and also their individual profits. It can enter trades without stopl loss and take profits. However upon selecting UseStopLossTakeProfit from the settings it can use best possible stop loss and take profits based on the market conditions. Upon selecting the CloseOppositeTrades  from the settings it can close opposite trades. Fo
    Daily Drawdown Limit EA Prop Firm trading MT4
    Mathieu, Frede Alfaro
    Utilities
    If you found this EA, it's probably because you want to get a funded account with a prop firm, but you see a rule that most of traders fear :   Maximum Daily Drawdown.  I've been through this problem myself as   I'm a prop firm trader   and I've made a bot to solve this rule, and you can get it to solve this problem too. How does it work ? When you first setup this EA, you need to input the   initial deposit   which corresponds to the size of your funded account. For exemple if you get a 10k$ f
    Auto Fibo Pro m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    "Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
    Recovery Assistant Pro MT4
    Preecha Somdee
    Utilities
    Recovery Assistant Pro for MT4 Professional Manual Recovery Trading Assistant Recovery Assistant Pro is a powerful and easy-to-use Manual Trading Assistant EA. Helps calculate the appropriate Lot Size . Designed to help traders recover losing positions back to profit based on the desired Target USD . Reduces the complexity of Recovery calculations and minimizes errors caused by manual calculations. With a beautiful and user-friendly trading panel (shown above), you can control your trades qu
    BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4
    Sergey Batudayev
    Utilities
    BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4 BreakEven Grid is a powerful utility for manual trade management on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It provides a convenient on-screen panel with buttons to help you manage your open positions with a single click.  Features: Set BE+Profit: Automatically sets Take Profit to breakeven + desired profit in pips or money. Close BUY/SELL: Instantly close all Buy or Sell orders for the current symbol. Close +$/-$/Old/New: Close only profitable, losing, oldest or newest tra
    TSTrendLineSymbol
    Salvatore Labriola
    Utilities
    Utility, which draws buy or sell trendlines, which can also become support or resistances able to close any position on the screen Algorithm that calculates the gain of the position, at the touch closure of the line.   The benefits you get: Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M1 to Weekly. Easy to use screen control panel. Audible warning messages at the touch of the line. Easy to use.
    Break Moment
    Svyatoslav Kucher
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Break Moment is a unique proprietary indicator with extensive capabilities and a variety of settings. It can be used as a signal generator or as an auxiliary tool. For the calculations, the price channel is determined. When it is broken, if all conditions of the additional filter are met, it displays a signal in the form of a histogram. Break Moment can be used to determine the main trend, as it has 2 filters for determining it in addition to everything else. If these filters are activated, the
    Noize Absorption Index MT4
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
    EA Hedger
    Sergej Chukhista
    4 (4)
    Utilities
    Have you bought a trading advisor, subscribed to a signal, or are you trading manually ?! Don't forget about risk management. EA Hedger is a professional trading utility with many settings that allows you to manage risks using hedging. Hedging is a trading technique that involves opening opposite positions to those already open positions. With the help of hedging, the position can be completely or partially blocked (locked). Why is it profitable to buy this product: Reliability   - the advisor
    Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
    Thi Ngo
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
    TradePilot
    Hossein Khalil Alishir
    Utilities
    TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution using a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation . Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys. Smart Risk Management: Supports percen
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Local Trade Copier EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    4.96 (110)
    Utilities
    Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
    Forex Trade Manager MT4
    InvestSoft
    4.98 (445)
    Utilities
    Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
    Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.69 (65)
    Utilities
    Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
    Trade Assistant MT4
    Evgeniy Kravchenko
    4.43 (197)
    Utilities
    It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
    Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
    Vu Trung Kien
    4.43 (7)
    Utilities
    Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
    Trend Line Optimizer
    Evgenii Aksenov
    4.11 (19)
    Utilities
    This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
    Trading History MT4
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (9)
    Utilities
    Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
    TradePanel MT4
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.84 (95)
    Utilities
    Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
    News Filter EA MT4
    Rashed Samir
    5 (10)
    Utilities
    News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
    Trade copier MT4
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.59 (34)
    Utilities
    Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT4," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT5" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
    Ultimate Partial Profit EA
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    4.67 (3)
    Utilities
    This EA Utility delivers a robust solution for managing an unlimited array of open orders, both manual and automated. It enables customizable partial profit levels utilizing metrics such as pips, ratios, ATR (Average True Range), and profit amounts for precise trade management. The utility features an advanced on-screen display, offering clear visualization of all orders and their profit levels to enhance strategic decision-making and control. To evaluate its performance and interface, the EA s
    Zone Trader MT4
    Lee Samson
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
    Fibo Alert Ultimate
    ISO Financial Services
    3.71 (7)
    Utilities
    This tool adds alerts to your Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion objects on the chart. It also features a handy menu to change Fibo settings easily and quickly! Features Alert for Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion levels. Sound, Mobile and Email alert. Up to 20 Fibo Levels. Continuous sound alert every few seconds till a user clicks on the chart to turn it OFF. Single sound alert with pop-up window. Keeping all user settings even after changing timeframes. New handy menu to change Fibo setti
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
    Dilwyn Tng
    5 (3)
    Utilities
    Working Trial Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of
    The News Filter
    Leolouiski Gan
    5 (25)
    Utilities
    This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
    Riskless Pyramid
    Snapdragon Systems Ltd
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
    EquityTargetCloser MT4
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    Utilities
    Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
    Telegram To MT4 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    4.95 (38)
    Utilities
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
    Grid Manual MT4
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.71 (17)
    Utilities
    Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
    CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.87 (31)
    Utilities
    Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
    DrawDown Limiter MT4
    Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
    5 (8)
    Utilities
    Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
    Trade Copier Professional MT4
    Tola Moses Hector
    Utilities
    Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
    Trade Dashboard MT4
    Fatemeh Ameri
    4.96 (54)
    Utilities
    Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
    Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    Utilities
    VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
    VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.85 (61)
    Utilities
    Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
    Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.09 (11)
    Utilities
    DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
    Custom Alerts AIO MT4
    Daniel Stein
    Utilities
    Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
    MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
    Lukas Roth
    4.88 (42)
    Utilities
    MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
    Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
    Amir Atif
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
    Trade Reverse Copie4
    Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
    Utilities
    Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
    More from author
    Average ATR levels
    Sergei Lopukhov
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Простой, но полезный индикатор для контроля волатильности при внутридневной торговле. Индикатор наносит на текущий график уровни средней волатильности (ATR) за указанное количество дней. На текущем торговом дне уровни динамические и перемещаются в зависимости от минимума и максимума цены текущего дня в режиме "реального времени". Во входных параметрах мы задаем: - количество дней для расчета и отрисовки уровней среднего АТР - цвет линий уровней среднего АТР - толщину линий уровней среднего АТР
    FREE
    AverageTrueRange
    Sergei Lopukhov
    Indicators
    A simple but useful indicator for controlling volatility in intraday trading. The indicator plots the average volatility (ATR) levels for the specified number of days on the current chart. On the current trading day, the levels are dynamic and move depending on the minimum and maximum prices of the current day in "real time" mode. In the input parameters we specify: - the number of days to calculate and draw the ATR levels - color of the ATP level lines - the thickness of the ATR level li
    FREE
    Spread and trend
    Sergei Lopukhov
    Utilities
    Информирование пользователя о величине текущего спрэда цветом, в зависимости от тренда. Простой и удобный информатор. Расположить можно в любом месте графика (настраивается во входных параметрах). При активном индикаторе наносим на график горизонтальную линию цветом, указанным во входных параметрах. Эта линия будет (по Вашему мнению) точкой разворота тренда. Если цена будет ниже линии - цвет величины спрэда будет окрашен в цвет "медвежьего" тренда, если цена буде выше линии - цвет величины спрэ
    FREE
    Spread Total
    Sergei Lopukhov
    Utilities
    Informing the user about the size of the current spread. A simple and convenient informant. You can place it anywhere on the chart (configurable in the input parameters). Input parameters: - text color - text size - text style - binding to the corner of the graph - horizontal offset from the anchor point - vertical offset from the anchor point - enabling (disabling) the "Show as background" function Have a good trade to everyone!
    FREE
    Tags on transactions
    Sergei Lopukhov
    Utilities
    Простая и полезная утилита для нанесения меток на открытые сделки. При запуске скрипта он ищет все открытые сделки и наносит метки на время и цену открытия сделки. Сделки в лонг обозначаются синим цветом, сделки в шорт обозначаются красным цветом. Есть два варианта нанесения меток: - с учетом текущего спрэда (по Ask) - без учета текущего спрэда (по Bid) Входных параметров нет. Всем профита!
    FREE
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review