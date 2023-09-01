Description UPD1 Trade Panel Friendly





UPD1 Trade Panel Friendly MT4

Download UPD1 Trade Panel Friendly MT4 Light Demo Free

UPD1 Trade Panel Friendly MT5 (not done yet, no comments)

Contents:

Panel Settings

Panel view (description of buttons)

Information window description

Placing an order

Placing a pending order

Order Menu + Tab

Virtual Line Menu

History display

Line X time









Panel Settings

Visual Settings







Panel Position – panel location

Left Down Horizontal

Left UP Horizontal

Left UP Vertical

Right UP Vertical





Color Theme

Auto - tracks the tone of the background color to choose between a White and Black theme

Black

White





Panel Zoom (0 - auto) - set your own percentage of graphics scaling. For example 80, 100, 150, 200





Lines Visual - displaying labels above lines is standard or in the cloud





Position Text on Lines - the location of the text above the order preset lines

Center

Left

Last Bar





Sound Theme - selection of sound effects

Off – sounds are turned off

Classic – normal terminal sounds

Bit Sound – sounds created by me

Calc Settings









Lot Calc

Balance

Equity

Fix Depo





Fix Depo - the amount of the deposit from which the interest will be calculated (if selected in the line Lot Calc)

Start Lot

Step Lot

Start Percent

Step Percent

Exp Multiplier - lot multiplier in Exp mode, after each order placed

Order Multiplier - multiorder function (number of orders in one click). You can choose 1 (default), 2, 3

Distance Settings









Start Stop Loss Distance in Pips (0 - Auto) – the distance SL from the price/pending order to calculate the lot, as well as the appearance of the SL line in the order preset mode

Start Take Profit Distance in Pips (0 - Auto) – the distance from the price/pending order where the TP line appears in the order preset mode

Start Pending Distance in Pips (0 - Auto) – the distance from the price at which the pending order preset line appears

Start V Line Distance in Pips (0 - Auto) – the distance from the order/price at which the virtual line with the breakeven and/or partial closing function will appear.

Breakeven Plus Pips – the distance at which the breakeven is set

Time Candle Distance - the distance by how many candles forward the vertical closing line appears in time

Trailing Stop Settings









Trailing Type

Step In Pips

Shadows

Fractals





Distance in Pips - the distance to activate the trailing stop

Step in Pips - trailing stop step





Timeframe - timeframe from which candlesticks will be taken for calculations

Calc Bars - the number of bars to determine the fractal or shadow

Indent in Pips - SL offset from candlesticks/shadow in pips

Trailing Loss - trailing stop a losing position





*You can test the Trail Settings in the Metatrader Tester

Screenshot Settings









Open/Close Order Auto-Screen - automatic creation of screenshots every time an order is opened and closed

Use Sound on Auto Mode





Terminal > MQL4 > Files > Trade Panel Screenshots > EURUSD_2023.08.30_15-25-33.png (Example)

Hotkeys Settings









Switch Order or Pend Menu - when you are in the order / pending order menu, then press Tab on the keyboard to switch between orders or pending orders

Additional Order Settings









Comment - comment on the order opened by the trading panel

Magic Number - enter the Magic Number that the panel will work with

-1 – sees all orders, even those that are not opened by the panel. But they open with Magic Number 0 (zero)





Panel view (description of buttons)





Information window description





Placing an order





Placing a pending order





Order Menu + Tab

Press Tab on the keyboard and the menu will switch between orders or pending orders





TP/SL - Take Profit and Stop Loss Setup/Removal menu

V Line - Menu for setting a virtual line with the function of partial closing and/or transferring an order to breakeven

Break - Set the Stop Loss to the breakeven level of the order

Revers - Close the order and open in the opposite direction

X Part - Close half of the order (rounding to 0.01 up). If the order is equal to 0.01, then it will be closed completely

X Ord - Close the order





Virtual Line Menu





The line works only if the terminal is turned on





History display









Line X time

The line works only when the terminal is turned on and is triggered on the first tick





Thank You





UPD1 Trade Panel Friendly MT4

Download UPD1 Trade Panel Friendly MT4 Light Demo Free



UPD1 Trade Panel Friendly MT5 (not done yet, no comments)



