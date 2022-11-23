Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
- Indicators
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- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 23 November 2022
- Activations: 10
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool
Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use golden section trading
Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities
Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884
Main functions:
1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen;
2. Fibonacci extension can be drawn. There are three ratios: 0.618, 1, 1.618
3. The drawn Fibonacci retracement and expansion can move left and right, with numerical display for easy observation
4. The cycle can be switched by numeric keys
User's guide and function keys:
1. press [or r to draw a retracement, draw a retracement as needed, and hold up to 8 groups of retracements;
2. Press] or E to draw an extension;
3. Press \ to delete all extensions and foldbacks in the current cycle, and other cycles will not be affected
4. How to move back and expand left and right
(1) click on the first group of F5 characters, and you can move left and right to turn back;
(2) Click on the characters of COP, and you can move left and right to expand;
5. How to del expand and extension
(1) Click on the first group of F5 characters, and press del to delete this group of returns;
(2) Click the characters of COP and press del to delete this group of extensions;
6. Modify the retracement and expansion (with the operation of the market, the focus or rebound point needs to be modified):
(1) select the focus f or rebound point number, move the mouse, and click the left key at the required column line position to stop moving;
(2) Select A, B or C from ABC three points, move the mouse, and click the left key at the required column line position to stop moving;
How to use it can watch related videos