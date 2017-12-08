Magic Channel is a channel indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator allows finding the most probable trend reversal points.

Unlike most channel indicators, Magic Channel does not redraw.

The alert system (alerts, email and push notifications) will help you to simultaneously monitor multiple trading instruments.

Attach the indicator to a chart, and the alert will trigger once a signal emerges.

With our alerting system, you will never miss a single position opening signal!

You can test the program by downloading the demo version. Magic Channel for the MetaTrader 5 terminal : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64301

Advantages of the indicator

Perfect for scalping.

Excellent for identifying trend reversals.

Suitable for beginners and experienced traders.

Works on all timeframes.

The indicator does not repaint.

Flexible alerting system.

Chart customization (the size and color of lines).





Recommended symbols

USD/CAD, EUR/USD, USD/CHF, AUD/NZD, AUD/CAD, GOLD.





Recommendations on usage

Buy when the price crosses the lower line of the indicator upwards (see screenshot 1, entry points are encircled).

Open Sell orders when the price crosses the upper line of the indicator downwards.

The indicator is best suited for intraday trading, on the timeframe from M5 to H4.





Parameters

Period - key parameter responsible for the averaging period for calculating the indicator.

- key parameter responsible for the averaging period for calculating the indicator. PRICE - price for the indicator calculation, OPEN or CLOSE can be selected.

- price for the indicator calculation, OPEN or CLOSE can be selected. Coefficient - channel width ratio. The higher the value, the wider the channel.

- channel width ratio. The higher the value, the wider the channel. Alert - enable/disable Alert. If true - enabled, false - disabled.

- enable/disable Alert. If true - enabled, false - disabled. Email - enable/disable sending e-mails. If true - enabled, false - disabled.

- enable/disable sending e-mails. If true - enabled, false - disabled. Push - enable/disable sending messages to the mobile terminal. If true - enabled, false - disabled.

- enable/disable sending messages to the mobile terminal. If true - enabled, false - disabled. clrUPPER - the color of the upper indicator line.

- the color of the upper indicator line. clrLOWER - the color of the lower indicator line.

- the color of the lower indicator line. Width - line width.



