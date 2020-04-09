MassDestroyer

MASS DESTROYER-MANUAL

Most scalping robot open several positions in a matter of time.

In emergency situations where say over 30 positions are running at the same time and all these trades are going negative,

manually closing all of these positions can make your losses even bigger because of spreads and other market conditions

This is where DEST001 comes in.. This robot has been designed such that positions are closed in a matter of microseconds.

The trader can chose some parameters as filters such that only negative trades can be closed.

Also only negative trades for specific symbols can be closed.

Also ALL active positions can be closed all at onces.





INPUTS AS PARAMETERS

1. Symbol or ALL : Here the traders specifies if to close ALL positions or specific symbols only.

2. True For Closing -ve Trades : True/False filter to close only negative trades

3. True If Symbol Is Customized : True/False filter to specify if the symbol specified in (1 - if not ALL) is a customized symbol.



