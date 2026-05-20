SMC Trade Pilot MT5

Semi-automatic trading assistant for Smart Money Concepts traders. Receive rich signals on Telegram with chart screenshot, then place the trade with a single tap. Manage your positions from your phone, even when you are away from your computer.

The problem this solves

Smart Money setups don't wait for you. Order Blocks and Liquidity Sweeps form during the London open, the New York open, or in the middle of the Asian session, often when you are at work, in a meeting, or simply away from your screen. By the time you check the chart, the setup is gone.

SMC Trade Pilot turns your phone into a live trading cockpit. The Expert Advisor scans the chart around the clock for SMC signals. When a setup forms, it sends a complete trade ticket to your Telegram chat: chart screenshot, direction, entry price, suggested stop loss, suggested take profit, quality score. You decide. One tap to execute, one tap to skip.

How it works

The EA monitors the chart in the background. When a Smart Money signal is detected (BOS, ChoCH, Pending Break, new Order Block or Liquidity Sweep), a rich message lands on your Telegram chat with chart screenshot, signal details and SL/TP suggestions. Three inline buttons let you decide: EXECUTE, SKIP, MODIFY. After execution, the message is edited to show a single CLOSE NOW button. You can close the position from Telegram at any moment. While the position is open, the EA automatically moves to breakeven after 1R and applies an ATR-based trailing stop.

Key features

Smart Money signal engine : Break of Structure, Change of Character, Pending Break detection, Order Blocks with strength rating, Fair Value Gaps, Liquidity Sweeps, Volume Profile.

: Break of Structure, Change of Character, Pending Break detection, Order Blocks with strength rating, Fair Value Gaps, Liquidity Sweeps, Volume Profile. Multi-Timeframe panel : instant bias on M15, H1, H4 and D1 with confluence score.

: instant bias on M15, H1, H4 and D1 with confluence score. Bidirectional Telegram integration : rich messages with chart screenshot, inline EXECUTE / SKIP / MODIFY / CLOSE buttons.

: rich messages with chart screenshot, inline EXECUTE / SKIP / MODIFY / CLOSE buttons. Built-in risk management : lot sizing by percentage of equity, configurable risk per trade, daily drawdown protection.

: lot sizing by percentage of equity, configurable risk per trade, daily drawdown protection. Auto SL/TP : based on ATR multiple or on the most recent Order Block, with configurable risk reward ratio.

: based on ATR multiple or on the most recent Order Block, with configurable risk reward ratio. Breakeven and trailing : automatic breakeven move once the trade reaches 1R, then ATR-based trailing stop.

: automatic breakeven move once the trade reaches 1R, then ATR-based trailing stop. Quality filter : each signal receives a grade (A+/A/B/C). Set a minimum threshold.

: each signal receives a grade (A+/A/B/C). Set a minimum threshold. Session filter : optional restriction to Asian, London or New York kill zones.

: optional restriction to Asian, London or New York kill zones. Spread filter : blocks execution when spread exceeds your threshold.

: blocks execution when spread exceeds your threshold. Order Block statistics : hit rate, mitigation rate, average strength on the symbol.

: hit rate, mitigation rate, average strength on the symbol. Historical scan : full Order Block scan up to 2000 bars at startup.

: full Order Block scan up to 2000 bars at startup. Dashboard: draggable panel with live structure, multi-timeframe view, kill zones.

Who it is for

Manual SMC and ICT traders who want to never miss a setup again.

Day traders and swing traders who cannot watch charts during work hours.

Travelers and nomads who want a complete trading cockpit on their phone.

Funded challenge candidates who need strict risk management.

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 (any broker, Hedging or Netting account).

A Telegram bot token (created for free inside the Telegram application).

Your personal Telegram chat ID.

Allow the Telegram API URL in MetaTrader 5 settings (Tools, Options, Expert Advisors). The included PDF manual covers the procedure step by step.

A complete PDF user manual is provided after purchase.

Important notes

This product is a semi-automatic assistant. Trades are placed only after you tap EXECUTE on Telegram. The product does not open positions on its own.

assistant. Trades are placed only after you tap EXECUTE on Telegram. The product does not open positions on its own. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always test on a demo account before live use.

Support is provided through the MQL5 messaging system.

Risk disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment. Do not invest money that you cannot afford to lose.