PZ Trade Pad MT5

4.46

This simple visual expert advisor allows you to trade easily from the chart. It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades, saving time and making risk-management for each individual trade easier. 

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products | 👉 Get Help ]

  • Trade easily from the chart
  • Trade with precise risk management, hassle free
  • Trade pending order with drag and drop price selection
  • Set SL and TP levels with drag and drop price selection
  • Close all existing trades with a single click
  • Delete all pending orders with a single click
  • Reap partial profits with a single click


Input Parameters

  • Lotsize: Type the lotsize or risk per trade you want to take
  • Money Management Type
    - Fixed Lot
    - % of Equity
    - % of Balance
    - % of Free Margin
  • Stoploss: Stop-loss in pips for your trades
  • Takeprofit: Take-profit in pips for your trades
Kindly note that the EA will perform risk management using free margin, not equity nor balance.

Buttons and Actions

  • BUY, BUY LIMIT and BUY STOP
  • SELL, SELL LIMIT and SELL STOP
  • Delete all pending orders: The EA will remove all pending orders from the chart
  • Close 50% of the volume: The EA will close 50% of the trades currently at a profit
  • Close all trades now: The EA will close all trades in the chart

Kindly note that close 50% of the volume will ignore trades currently at a loss.

All actions will ignore trades placed by other EAs.

    Author

    Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.


    Reviews 29
    Gilberto J Rodríguez Oviedo
    39
    Gilberto J Rodríguez Oviedo 2026.06.24 20:09 
     

    MQL5 es una herramienta muy útil para quienes estamos en el proceso de aprendizaje de trading automatizado.!

    Naveed Khan
    30
    Naveed Khan 2025.09.22 13:28 
     

    Very Nice tool. exactly what i was looking for

    pekex
    45
    pekex 2025.07.15 08:39 
     

    Muchas gracias por su herramienta. Tengo una pregunta. Es posible guardar la configuración del riesgo de manera que al abrir de nuevo el EA en un gráfico, éste aparezca según mis parámetros, y no haya que volver a introducirlos? Gracias.

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    Filter:
    Gilberto J Rodríguez Oviedo
    39
    Gilberto J Rodríguez Oviedo 2026.06.24 20:09 
     

    MQL5 es una herramienta muy útil para quienes estamos en el proceso de aprendizaje de trading automatizado.!

    Naveed Khan
    30
    Naveed Khan 2025.09.22 13:28 
     

    Very Nice tool. exactly what i was looking for

    pekex
    45
    pekex 2025.07.15 08:39 
     

    Muchas gracias por su herramienta. Tengo una pregunta. Es posible guardar la configuración del riesgo de manera que al abrir de nuevo el EA en un gráfico, éste aparezca según mis parámetros, y no haya que volver a introducirlos? Gracias.

    mmmedien
    34
    mmmedien 2025.01.08 14:37 
     

    Ich bin sehr zufrieden mit dem Tool, auch wenn es nicht alles kann, was ich gerne hätte, hilft es mir sehr beim Handeln. Am besten gefällt mir das 50% closing. Es ist klein, macht, was es soll bis jetzt auch ohne Probleme. Ich kann meine festen sl und tp eingeben, es legt sich nichts über den chart. Perfekt.

    lucky.99
    14
    lucky.99 2023.11.25 06:50 
     

    👌🤩

    IDriss Lebbar
    19
    IDriss Lebbar 2023.11.09 14:48 
     

    j utilise l appli depuis 1 ans très satisfait petit problème quand j ai changer de broker ECGBROKERS SERVER le calcule est totalement incorrecte sur toute les pairs ?! si je peux savoir comment rectifier car l application est magnifique

    ricardo nilson
    45
    ricardo nilson 2023.10.17 17:15 
     

    Una herramienta necesaria. Excelente

    36459-0
    14
    36459-0 2023.10.02 22:12 
     

    Poderias trabalhar no modo Hedge, tendo a flexibilidade de tomar decisões independentes em ambas as pontas. Poderia ter configuração automática de Take Profit / Stop Loss no Preço dxesejado.

    Lisitz
    14
    Lisitz 2023.09.28 11:44 
     

    Convenient and good plugin, thanks. But there is one unpleasant nuance. When you set a stop loss line and then wait for the moment to enter manually, then just before entering you need to touch the line again, return it to its place and then just enter. Otherwise, the position will be calculated with an error - the old number of pips will be taken, and not the one which will arise at a moment relative to the price. Otherwise - excellent job.

    jethroluigi
    40
    jethroluigi 2023.08.30 13:03 
     

    Love your product, it enhances my trading experience. Its easier to take Trade orders and set their TP and SL levels.

    khutch007
    49
    khutch007 2023.07.15 15:32 
     

    Works well when on the chart but doesn't retain values when reopened on the chart. Says invalid tp / sl and values are missing for sl, tp and pending price and an error message is given

    PZ TRADING SLU
    855284
    Reply from developer Arturo Lopez Perez 2023.08.18 12:31
    That only happens relative to the pending price, just remove the drag and drop sl or tp lines from the chart and it'll go away.
    AlexeyK1977
    14
    AlexeyK1977 2023.07.03 10:54 
     

    The BEST OF!!! Special for me it is very useful script for Scalping trading! Quaily you waiting set up and then eysly draw ellow line were you want see your trading action. Amazing!!! Thank you so much to Vladimir Bulatov for this Cript!

    PZ TRADING SLU
    855284
    Reply from developer Arturo Lopez Perez 2023.08.18 12:32
    Thanks for the review but you thanked the wrong developer. I am not Vladimir Bulatov.
    miguel gimeno
    18
    miguel gimeno 2023.06.19 12:24 
     

    muy buena herramienta, funciona bastante bien . únicamente para agregarle valor al desarrollador ------ 1: mejoraría la opción de añadir un parcial de 25% además del 50% ya existente y que en ordenes de 0.1 lotes no la cierre por completo, deberia ser a partir de ordenes de 0.2 el poder fraccionar. 2: en ws30 de mi mt5 (Darwinex) no calcula correctamente el lotaje : solo he probado índices (GDAXi,NDx,SPX,WS30)3:a la hora de colocar las ordenes limit-stop seria más útil hacerlo a través de líneas visuales en lugar de etiquetar precios correctos , sobre todo para daytrading . Gracias por todo, saludos

    EstebanAltamirano
    14
    EstebanAltamirano 2023.04.28 03:53 
     

    Absolutamente maravillosa herramienta y de gran apoyo para la gestión de las operaciones.

    Adeni Ferreira
    222
    Adeni Ferreira 2023.04.21 19:09 
     

    Quase perfeito. A ordem pendente precisa se ajustar à cotação no BRA50 (ACTIVETRADES). DE 5 em 5 pontos.

    luis M
    18
    luis M 2023.04.12 14:28 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Ekain Selected
    77
    Ekain Selected 2023.03.21 13:26 
     

    Works very well, you need to allow algo trading if you want to use it. Very nice and simple features that are missing from Meta quotes and that we all need. It would be great if close all orders button close only orders made with this great utility. If you don't want stop loss or take profit just simply put 0.

    Wernerhe
    24
    Wernerhe 2022.11.18 21:13 
     

    Could be an useful addition, but it keeps freezing, and when it is closed. Parts of it remain on the chart... Dots, lines and sometimes part of the dialogue box.

    Mike5551
    26
    Mike5551 2022.08.18 19:20 
     

    Ранее работал, а сейчас переподключил МТ5 на др счет и не работает странно

    Francisco F.
    54
    Francisco F. 2022.04.29 17:37 
     

    Funciona correctamente, rectifico mi opinión anterior. Gracias por el esfuerzo y trabajo realizado.

    12
    Reply to review