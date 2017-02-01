Close MT5 Script by PipTick
- Utilities
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Michal Jurnik"Talent is cheaper than table salt. What separates the talented individual from the successful one is a lot of hard work." - Stephen King. Those few words reflect myself very well. I am probably not the most talented developer in the world but I truly believe in hard work, professional attitude and
- Version: 1.50
- Updated: 1 December 2021
The Close script is a simple tool that allows traders to close their trades by three methods. Just run the script and choose the close method.
Closing methods
- Symbol - Allows closing all open trades for a specific symbol.
- All_Trades - Allows closing all open trades.
- Magic_Number - Allows closing all open trades according to their magic number.
Recommendation
- AutoTrading functions must be activated. If the AutoTrading function is disabled, the script will not work.
- EA should be stopped. If you are using an Expert Advisor, you should remove it before running the script.
Main features
- Three closing methods.
- Straightforward script.
- Available for MT4 and MT5.
Please visit the Close script product page for the input parameters settings.
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