Clock Et Mt5

Simple Eastern Time (ET) clock displayed on your chart, auto-synced with US market hours. Updates every second.

Full description:
ClockET — Lightweight indicator that displays the current date and time in US Eastern Time (ET) directly on your chart, so you always know exactly where the US session stands — no manual timezone math needed.

What You See

• Live Clock — Day, month, date and time in ET, updated every second (e.g. "Thu Jul 24  07:36:45 ET")
• Centered Label — Displayed at the bottom of the chart, auto-recenters if the chart is resized
• Auto DST Detection — Automatically switches between EDT (UTC-4) and EST (UTC-5) based on the official US daylight saving schedule (2nd Sunday of March to 1st Sunday of November) — no manual adjustment needed twice a year

Settings

• Font Size, Font Color, Font Name — Customize the look of the clock
• Y Offset — Vertical position from the bottom of the chart
• Auto DST — Enable/disable automatic EDT/EST detection
• Manual ET Offset — Optional fixed UTC offset, used only when Auto DST is disabled

Supported Platforms

• MetaTrader 5 (ClockET.mq5)
• MetaTrader 4 (ClockET.mq4)

Data Updates

• Every second, based on your broker's server time (TimeGMT)
• No email, no license, no subscription — just attach to any chart

Setup

1. Attach the indicator to any chart
2. Leave "Auto DST" enabled (default) for automatic, always-correct ET time
3. Adjust font size/color/position if desired

Why It Matters

US market opens, closes and key economic releases are all scheduled in Eastern Time. Having an always-accurate ET clock on your chart — automatically adjusted for daylight saving — removes the guesswork and prevents missed sessions caused by timezone or DST mistakes.

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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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