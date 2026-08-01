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Advanced PolyLines is a professional graphical tool that simplifies the creation of connected lines directly on the chart. Instead of drawing multiple individual lines, you can build a single continuous structure, making technical analysis easier and keeping your chart much cleaner and more organized. It was developed to eliminate the limitations of traditional MetaTrader 5 drawing tools. With it, you can create complex graphical structures quickly, keeping the chart organized and facilitating future edits. Instead of adjusting multiple lines separately, the entire structure remains connected, providing a much more efficient user experience.

Key Features and Benefits