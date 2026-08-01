Advanced PolyLines
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 1 August 2026
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Advanced PolyLines is a professional graphical tool that simplifies the creation of connected lines directly on the chart. Instead of drawing multiple individual lines, you can build a single continuous structure, making technical analysis easier and keeping your chart much cleaner and more organized. It was developed to eliminate the limitations of traditional MetaTrader 5 drawing tools. With it, you can create complex graphical structures quickly, keeping the chart organized and facilitating future edits. Instead of adjusting multiple lines separately, the entire structure remains connected, providing a much more efficient user experience.
Key Features and Benefits
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Minimalist Floating Interface (UI): An elegant tool drawer integrated directly into the chart. With intuitive tactile buttons, you can activate the drawing mode (✏), collapse the menu (🔗), or clear all created polylines (🧹) with just one click.
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Intelligent Magnetic Snap: No more infinite zooming to align a line with a candle wick. The utility automatically detects mouse proximity and "snaps" the line with surgical precision to the OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) points of the candles.
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Advanced Node Movement (Joint Dragging): If you need to adjust the top or bottom of a structure, simply drag the connection node (the vertex). All lines connected to that node will move together simultaneously, keeping the entire structure intact and proportional.
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Continuous Path Extension: Easily add new segments from any free end of an existing polyline on the chart, allowing long-term trend mapping without interruptions.
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Group Style Synchronization: If you change the color, width, or style (solid, dashed, dotted) of a single segment using native MT5 properties, the entire connected polyline will instantly inherit that new look.
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Smart Multi-Timeframe Preservation: The utility ensures that geometric anchors fixed to candles maintain their exact positioning and visual consistency even when you switch between different timeframes (e.g., from H1 to M15).
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Total Shortcut Control: Instantly hide or display the visual interface with a dedicated hotkey, keeping your screen clean to focus on price when necessary.