Get news5
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Aleksander GladkovMy name is Alexander Gladkov, and I am 66 years old. I graduated from the Polytechnic Institute in St. Petersburg in 1979 and worked as a chief specialist in the creation of automated systems. For the last 6 years I have been specializing in the development of effective Expert Advisors, indicators
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 17 February 2026
- Activations: 5
Utility for reading news from investing.com
To access the site, you need to add WebRequest in the Options terminal menu on the Expert Advisors tab:
If reading is successful, a message about writing the file is displayed.
The INV_week_this.txt file is written to the MQL5\Files folder of the terminal and is kept up to date, updating data according to its own timer.
The INV_week_last.txt file is recorded on Saturday and saves the news data of the previous week.
You can attach the utility to any chart with any time frame; just one is enough to support indicators and advisors on all other charts.
Complete information on all news is read from the site.
The file is used by programs:
- multicurrency indicator of trends and news News impact : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78957
- indicator of trends and news of the current chart News impact L : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107761
- advisor trading on the index of influence of current news values News and Trend : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80945
- grid advisor with the News impact L indicator: GS smart5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/63764
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