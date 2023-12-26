Utility for reading news from investing.com



To access the site, you need to add WebRequest in the Options terminal menu on the Expert Advisors tab:

If reading is successful, a message about writing the file is displayed.



The INV_week_this.txt file is written to the MQL5\Files folder of the terminal and is kept up to date, updating data according to its own timer.

The INV_week_last.txt file is recorded on Saturday and saves the news data of the previous week.



You can attach the utility to any chart with any time frame; just one is enough to support indicators and advisors on all other charts.



Complete information on all news is read from the site.

The file is used by programs:

