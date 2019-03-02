Server Clock

5

Many friends asked me for a simple, non-obtrusive, resource-friendly clock to track the time during their trades. It seems pretty obvious, but it is a must-have for those trading the market manually, waiting for the Market News, or just to visually know what time it is... Trading is an absorbing endeavor!

So, here it is...

Totally configurable, including Font Type, Font Size and Chart Location: Upper Left/Center/Right OR Lower Left/Center/Right, with a little twist of adjusting the Offset, just in case the Clock get in front of something already there...

KISS compliant (Keep It Simple Stupid!)



If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW!)...   

This will mean A LOT to me... And this way I can continue to give away Cool Stuff for Free...

With No Strings Attached!  Ever!


Live Long and Prosper!

;)


Reviews 12
greenmto
64
greenmto 2025.04.13 01:46 
 

Good,thanks.

Viktor Sobolev
30
Viktor Sobolev 2022.03.25 19:32 
 

👍

Douglas S
181
Douglas S 2020.06.11 01:46 
 

Simple and solves a universal need. Really thanks Flavio !!

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Risk Manager Pro MT5 is an account protection Expert Advisor for traders who want strict risk control inside MetaTrader 5. The utility monitors your account equity, daily and weekly results, drawdown, open positions, trade count, consecutive losses, and trading hours. When a configured limit is reached, it can automatically close positions, cancel pending orders, stop other EAs, send notifications, or close the terminal. Instead of relying on discipline during a stressful trading session, you de
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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5 (3)
Indicators
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Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.8 (5)
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ATR Monitor EA Friendly
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
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ATR Monitor ATR is a measure of volatility introduced by market technician J. Welles Wilder Jr. in his book, "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems". In general, traders are accustomed to seeing the ATR in the form of a sub-window indicator. What I am presenting here is a simplified version of ATR - just the current ATR number - very useful for monitoring just the very moment of the current chart. And, by default, this indicator will not show up on screen, you can just use the buffers thems
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5 (4)
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For those who use the Trading Arrows on the chart for later study, but use the Triple Screen approach and got all those arrows everywhere on all additional charts, here it is: Arrows Cleaner! Just drop it on the chart and leave it there. When needed, just with 1-click you get rid of all those annoying arrows... SETTINGS You can position the little Button on any corner of the chart. Additionally you can displace it with the Offset settings. You can enlarge or shrink its size, as well as the text
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Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (1)
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This indicator is EXCLUSIVELY to be used on the Brazilian stock exchange "B3". It automatically calculates the yesterday's Settlement Price (Ajuste) of the Symbol "DOL". It uses a mathematical calculation over the ticks received from the borker server, it DOES NOT access external sources (websites, HTTP connections, etc) so it is safe and totally reliable! For practical purposes and to maintain the longevity of the indicator it was added in the Parameters the ability to control the Time Range in
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Candlestick Pattern Teller
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (1)
Indicators
Minions Labs' Candlestick Pattern Teller It shows on your chart the names of the famous Candlesticks Patterns formations as soon as they are created and confirmed. No repainting. That way beginners and also professional traders who have difficulties in visually identifying candlestick patterns will have their analysis in a much easier format. Did you know that in general there are 3 types of individuals: Visual, Auditory, and Kinesthetic? Don't be ashamed if you cannot easily recognize Candlesti
Economic Markers PRO
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4 (1)
Indicators
Easily get all relevant economic events of the current day right into your chart, as markers. Filter what kind of markers do you want: by country (selected individually) and by Importance (High relevance, Medium, Low or any combination of these). Configure the visual cues to your liking. Additionaly you have the ability to add up to 5 personal markers of your own agenda. With Alerts and/or with blackout periods, if you are using it within an Expert Advisor! All in one Economic Calendar indicator
Mini Chart Indicators
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
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The Metatrader 5 has a hidden jewel called Chart Object, mostly unknown to the common users and hidden in a sub-menu within the platform. Called Mini Chart, this object is a miniature instance of a big/normal chart that could be added/attached to any normal chart, this way the Mini Chart will be bound to the main Chart in a very minimalist way saving a precious amount of real state on your screen. If you don't know the Mini Chart, give it a try - see the video and screenshots below. This is a gr
Market Momentum PRO
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Indicators
The Market Momentum indicator is based on the Volume Zone Oscillator (VZO), presented by Waleed Aly Khalil in the 2009 edition of the International Federation of Technical Analysts journal, and presents a fresh view of this market valuable data that is oftenly misunderstood and neglected: VOLUME. With this new approach of "seeing" Volume data, traders can infer more properly market behavior and increase their odds in a winning trade. "The VZO is a leading volume oscillator; its basic usefulness
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greenmto
64
greenmto 2025.04.13 01:46 
 

Good,thanks.

fundsmen
36
fundsmen 2023.07.27 17:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

DanTal
46
DanTal 2023.01.08 02:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

daudfrotan
59
daudfrotan 2023.01.06 03:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mayur Panse
18
Mayur Panse 2022.06.15 13:14 
 

Thanks a lot, only if I could adjust it to my time zone by adding my country standard time difference.

Viktor Sobolev
30
Viktor Sobolev 2022.03.25 19:32 
 

👍

Max0r847
216
Max0r847 2021.10.01 00:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Douglas S
181
Douglas S 2020.06.11 01:46 
 

Simple and solves a universal need. Really thanks Flavio !!

IXOPAY
1800
Francisco Ezequiel Bessone 2020.06.04 01:23 
 

Excelent. Like all Minions Labs products. When there is something new in trading that I study, I first look to see if Flavio is offering it.

sabby2208
14
sabby2208 2020.05.16 00:31 
 

Simple and effective. Just a server clock appended on your chart.. you can't ask for more!

oliveira.leandro1981
74
oliveira.leandro1981 2019.09.08 03:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

lelobm
91
lelobm 2019.08.14 22:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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