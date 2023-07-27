Binance History Loader

This script is designed to download a long history of cryptocurrency quotes from the Binance exchange.

You will find it perfectly suitable if you want once to download the history of cryptocurrencies for charts analyzing, collecting statistics or testing trading robots in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester, or if you need to update the history not very frequently (for example, once a day or once a week).

After running the script, you will have fully featured (but not automatically updated) cryptocurrency charts in your MetaTrader 5. You can apply templates, color schemes, technical indicators and any non-trading tools to the charts, as well as make any drawings on them. The script will not be useful for you if you want to use constantly updated online charts, for this purpose, please, use the Binance Quotes Updater service. To trade on Binance directly from your MetaTrader terminal, use the Binance Trade Manager utility.

