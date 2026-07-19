Trade Builder Pro

Trade Builder Pro

- Interactive Visual Trade Manager & Risk Assistant on Chart

Short Description

Simplify your trading with Trade Builder Pro, a highly interactive Trade Assistant and Trade Manager. Set up your entry, stop loss, and multiple take profit targets directly on the chart, with automatic calculation of lot sizes and the risk reward ratio in real-time.

Overview

Effective Trade Management is essential for long-term trading success. Trade Builder Pro eliminates manual risk calculations by providing a visual, draggable dashboard directly on your MetaTrader chart. Adjust your levels and the tool instantly handles your risk math, enabling one-click trade execution or hotkey operations with advanced multiple target management.

Key Features:

  • Interactive Visual Trading: Adjust Entry, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP) levels directly on the chart using draggable horizontal lines.
  • Smart Lot Size Calculator: Automatically calculates exact lot sizes based on your risk preference (Fixed Lot, Risk in Cash $, or Risk in Account %).
  • On-Chart Real-Time Stats: Displays key trade metrics directly on the level lines: price, pips distance, risk/reward percentage, cash value, and dynamic risk reward ratio.
  • Multiple Target Levels: This Pro version allows you to manage multiple Take Profit targets with high flexibility, enabling you to secure profits in stages and manage your trades professionally.
  • Hotkeys for Execution Speed: Execute trades instantly with E , reset levels to current market price with R , and toggle panel visibility with T .
  • Highly Customizable Layout: Adjust width, pin the panel to the right, and show/hide specific UI buttons and chart lines.

Direct Download Links:

• Download MetaTrader 5 Version: Trade Builder Pro MT5 on MQL5 Market

• Download MetaTrader 4 Version: Trade Builder Pro MT4 on MQL5 Market



=================== Arabic Description - الوصف باللغة العربية ===================


Trade Builder Pro

 - مساعد التداول البصري وإدارة المخاطر على الشارت

وصف قصير

أداة Trade Builder Pro هي عبارة عن مساعد تداول مرئي (Trade Assistant) ومدير صفقات ذكي (Trade Manager) يسمح لك بالتداول من الشارت مباشرة، مع حساب فوري لحجم العقد (Lot Size) ونسبة العائد للمخاطرة (risk reward ratio) تلقائياً عند سحب الخطوط وإدارة مستويات أهداف متعددة بكل احترافية.

نظرة عامة

تعتبر إدارة الصفقات (Trade Management) حجر الأساس للنجاح في الأسواق. تم تصميم أداة Trade Builder Pro لتوفر لك لوحة تحكم بصرية وتفاعلية كاملة على الرسم البياني، مما يلغي تماماً الحاجة للحسابات اليدوية أو استخدام حاسبات خارجية. بمجرد تحريك مستويات الدخول وجني الأرباح ووقف الخسارة، تقوم الأداة بحساب كل شيء ديناميكياً لتنفذ صفقاتك بنقرة واحدة أو بلمسة زر.

أبرز المميزات:

  • التداول البصري التفاعلي (Interactive Visual Trading): تحكم وضبط مستويات الدخول، وقف الخسارة (SL)، وجني الأرباح (TP) مباشرة على الشارت عبر سحب الخطوط وإفلاتها.
  • حاسبة اللوت الذكية (Smart Lot Sizer): تحسب الأداة حجم العقد ديناميكياً بناءً على المخاطرة المحددة (لوت ثابت، مخاطرة بمبلغ مالي $، أو نسبة مئوية % من الحساب).
  • إحصائيات فورية على خطوط المستويات: تعرض البيانات مباشرة على مستويات الشارت تشمل: السعر، مسافة النقاط (Pips)، النسبة المئوية للمخاطرة أو الربح، والقيمة النقدية المقابلة، بالإضافة لـ risk reward ratio.
  • دعم الأهداف المتعددة (Multiple Target Levels): تتميز هذه النسخة الاحترافية بالقدرة على إدارة مستويات أهداف متعددة (Take Profits) بمرونة عالية، مما يتيح لك جني الأرباح على مراحل وتأمين صفقاتك بشكل احترافي.
  • اختصارات سريعة بلوحة المفاتيح: تنفيذ فوري للصفقة عبر زر E ، إعادة تعيين الأهداف لسعر السوق عبر زر R ، وإظهار/إخفاء اللوحة التفاعلية عبر زر T .
  • واجهة مرنة وقابلة للتخصيص: إمكانية تغيير عرض اللوحة، تثبيتها على الجانب الأيمن، وإخفاء أو إظهار الأزرار والتفاصيل الفنية حسب رغبتك.

روابط التحميل المباشرة:

• تحميل نسخة الميتاتريدر 5 (MT5): اضغط هنا لتحميل Trade Builder Pro MT5

• تحميل نسخة الميتاتريدر 4 (MT4): اضغط هنا لتحميل Trade Builder Pro MT4

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Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe  is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, th
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5 (1)
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AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
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Ntobeko Zulu
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The AZT Profit Locker is an advanced automated risk-management utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who want to remove emotional interference and protect their hard-earned profits. Traders aren't just fighting the Forex market, they're fighting their own biology. Fear, Greed and Anxiety lead to holding losers too long and cutting winners too early. The utility flips the script by removing emotion from risk management. Operating as a dedicated automated risk manager, this
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Becktester Telegram Signals — Turn Telegram Signals into Real Backtests Automatically read signals from real Telegram channels , parse them (Buy/Sell/Entry/SL/TP), and backtest in MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester . Verify parsing first with Live Parsing Test Mode . Multi currency testing mode in MT5. Important Information After purchasing the product, please leave a comment on the product page, and I will send you the Telegram Signal History Parser file. This file is not publicly available at the m
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Utilities
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
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Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro  Instant professional execution between TradingView and MetaTrader 5 Automate your trading strategy with the most robust communication bridge between TradingView alerts and real execution in MT5. Designed for traders who demand speed, flexibility, and impeccable risk management, this Expert Advisor transforms any alert message into a precise market or limit order.   Install and TEST the TRIAL version HERE STRENGTHS AND ADVANTAGES Universal Parsing Engine (Propriet
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Vu Trung Kien
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Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
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Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
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