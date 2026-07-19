Trade Builder Pro - In teractive Visual Trade Manager & Risk Assistant on Chart



Short Description

Simplify your trading with Trade Builder Pro, a highly interactive Trade Assistant and Trade Manager. Set up your entry, stop loss, and multiple take profit targets directly on the chart, with automatic calculation of lot sizes and the risk reward ratio in real-time.





Overview

Effective Trade Management is essential for long-term trading success. Trade Builder Pro eliminates manual risk calculations by providing a visual, draggable dashboard directly on your MetaTrader chart. Adjust your levels and the tool instantly handles your risk math, enabling one-click trade execution or hotkey operations with advanced multiple target management.

Key Features: Interactive Visual Trading: Adjust Entry, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP) levels directly on the chart using draggable horizontal lines.

Adjust Entry, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP) levels directly on the chart using draggable horizontal lines. Smart Lot Size Calculator: Automatically calculates exact lot sizes based on your risk preference (Fixed Lot, Risk in Cash $, or Risk in Account %).

Automatically calculates exact lot sizes based on your risk preference (Fixed Lot, Risk in Cash $, or Risk in Account %). On-Chart Real-Time Stats: Displays key trade metrics directly on the level lines: price, pips distance, risk/reward percentage, cash value, and dynamic risk reward ratio .

Displays key trade metrics directly on the level lines: price, pips distance, risk/reward percentage, cash value, and dynamic . Multiple Target Levels: This Pro version allows you to manage multiple Take Profit targets with high flexibility, enabling you to secure profits in stages and manage your trades professionally.

This Pro version allows you to manage multiple Take Profit targets with high flexibility, enabling you to secure profits in stages and manage your trades professionally. Hotkeys for Execution Speed: Execute trades instantly with E , reset levels to current market price with R , and toggle panel visibility with T .

Execute trades instantly with E , reset levels to current market price with R , and toggle panel visibility with T . Highly Customizable Layout: Adjust width, pin the panel to the right, and show/hide specific UI buttons and chart lines. Direct Download Links: • Download MetaTrader 5 Version: Trade Builder Pro MT5 on MQL5 Market • Download MetaTrader 4 Version: Trade Builder Pro MT4 on MQL5 Market

=================== Arabic Description - الوصف باللغة العربية ===================

Trade Builder Pro

- مساعد التداول البصري وإدارة المخاطر على الشارت وصف قصير

أداة Trade Builder Pro هي عبارة عن مساعد تداول مرئي (Trade Assistant) ومدير صفقات ذكي (Trade Manager) يسمح لك بالتداول من الشارت مباشرة، مع حساب فوري لحجم العقد (Lot Size) ونسبة العائد للمخاطرة (risk reward ratio) تلقائياً عند سحب الخطوط وإدارة مستويات أهداف متعددة بكل احترافية.



