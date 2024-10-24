Fast action click

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Makarii GubaydullinMultifunctional Trade Assistant:
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71145
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Quick actions: close or modify all the trades in just 1 click
Using this utility, you can quickly apply the necessary action to all the trades of the selected category.
Especially useful for a short-term traders, when it is necessary to act quickly.
Multifunctional utility: 66+ features, including this tool | Contact me if you have any questions | MT5 version
1. Either select [ALL] Symbols, or specify a specific [Symbol] for management.
- You can also manage a group of different symbols simultaneously, for example:
- type 'GBP' to manage GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and other symbols with 'GBP' at the same time.
2. Lower you can close active trades grouped by 6 different types.
Using the blue switch you can select which part of the active trade should be closed:
- [Close full]: active trades will be fully closed;
- [Close %]: specify the % of the current lot size to be closed.
When [Close %] is selected: P/L and Lot size info is displayed for the volume that will be closed.
- [ALL]: click to close all active positions
- [Profit]: click to close all profitable trades
- [Loss]: click to close all loss-making trades
- [Buy]: click to close all active long trades (buys)
- [Sell]: click to close all active short trades (sells)
To the right, information about the Profit / Loss of all active trades for each category is displayed:
- P/L in the account currency;
- 2nd value can be selected with the blue switch:
- Profit or Loss: in [pips] / [points] / [% of the account size]
- Total [Lot] size of all trades withing the group
The right column shows the quantity of trades found for each category: #
Lower, you can close the trades whose profit / loss exceeds the specified value:
1. Select profit or loss, using the blue switch: [if profit >] / [if loss >]
2. Set the amount of profit / loss: trade will be accounted if its P/L exceeds this value
3. You can switch the P/L calculation method with the [blue witch]:
- pips / points / currency / % price change / % of the account size
4. To the right, green (profit) / red (loss) button will show how many trades fit the specified criteria:
when you click on this button, the trades will be closed.
Lower you can manage: Pending orders, TP levels, SL levels, and Expiration.
- [Delete]: [Limit] / [Stop] orders: click to delete all selected pending orders.
- [Remove]: click to remove the selected level type from all selected trades:
- [SL] / [TP] on active trades,
- [SL] / [TP] / [Expiration] on pending orders.
- [If pending] [>] / [<]: close all orders if they are pending longer / less than the specified time.
The time period can be changed with the blue switch: [minutes] / [hours] / [days].
- [Delete]: click to delete all selected pending trades:
[StopLimit] / [BUY] / [SELL] / [ALL pending] orders
Additional input settings (interface):
- Font size;
- Panel size (percentage);
- Dark / white theme;
The program file must be placed in the "Experts" directory. Algo Trading must me allowed.