Fast action click

Quick actions: close or modify all the trades in just 1 click

Using this utility, you can quickly apply the necessary action to all the trades of the selected category.

Especially useful for a short-term traders, when it is necessary to act quickly.

    Multifunctional utility: 66+ features, including this tool  |  Contact me if you have any questions  |  MT5 version

    1. Either select [ALL] Symbols, or specify a specific [Symbol] for management.

    • You can also manage a group of different symbols simultaneously, for example:
    • type 'GBP' to manage GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and other symbols with 'GBP' at the same time.

    2. Lower you can close active trades grouped by 6 different types.

    Using the blue switch you can select which part of the active trade should be closed:

    • [Close full]: active trades will be fully closed;
    • [Close %]: specify the % of the current lot size to be closed.

      When [Close %] is selected: P/L and Lot size info is displayed for the volume that will be closed.

      When you click on the corresponding green button, all trades of the selected group will be closed:
      • [ALL]: click to close all active positions
      • [Profit]: click to close all profitable trades
      • [Loss]: click to close all loss-making trades
      • [Buy]: click to close all active long trades (buys)
      • [Sell]: click to close all active short trades (sells)

      To the right, information about the Profit / Loss of all active trades for each category is displayed:

      • P/L in the account currency;
      • 2nd value can be selected with the blue switch:
        • Profit or Loss: in [pips] / [points] / [% of the account size]
        • Total [Lot] size of all trades withing the group

      The right column shows the quantity of trades found for each category: #

      Lower, you can close the trades whose profit / loss exceeds the specified value:

      1. Select profit or loss, using the blue switch: [if profit >] / [if loss >]

      2. Set the amount of profit / loss: trade will be accounted if its P/L exceeds this value

      3. You can switch the P/L calculation method with the [blue witch]:

      • pips / points / currency / % price change / % of the account size

      4. To the right, green (profit) / red (loss) button will show how many trades fit the specified criteria:

      when you click on this button, the trades will be closed.


      Lower you can manage: Pending orders, TP levels, SL levels, and Expiration.

      • [Delete]: [Limit] / [Stop] orders: click to delete all selected pending orders.
      • [Remove]: click to remove the selected level type from all selected trades:
        • [SL] / [TP] on active trades,
        • [SL] / [TP] / [Expiration] on pending orders.
      • [If pending] [>] / [<]: close all orders if they are pending longer / less than the specified time.

      The time period can be changed with the blue switch: [minutes] / [hours] / [days].

      • [Delete]: click to delete all selected pending trades:

      [StopLimit] / [BUY] / [SELL] / [ALL pending] orders


      Additional input settings (interface):

      • Font size;
      • Panel size (percentage);
      • Dark / white theme;

      The program file must be placed in the "Experts" directory. Algo Trading must me allowed.


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      Utilities
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      Utilities
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      Utilities
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      Utilities
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      Utilities
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      Indicators
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      Utilities
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      Utilities
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      Indicators
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      Indicators
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      Utilities
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      Utilities
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      Utilities
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      Utilities
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      Indicators
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Indicators
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Indicators
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Indicators
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      Makarii Gubaydullin
      Utilities
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