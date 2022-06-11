RSI Grid MT5

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RSI Grid is based on the RSI overbought and oversold conditions and opens a grid when the trade is on the losing side of the market. The RSI provides technical traders with signals about bullish and bearish price momentum, and it is often plotted beneath the graph of an asset’s price. An asset is usually considered overbought when the RSI is above 70% and oversold when it is below 30%.





SET FILES

v1.8 GBPUSD SET 1 https://youtu.be/a7PfCr1jYXQ https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dP1sZvSQddY_D0meY6vul4Kk78cqoNcU/view?usp=sharing

v1.8 GBPUSD SET 2 https://youtu.be/mtoTr3xjPqk https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wMM4MIsa3j7BG6Tkg_X-zzRGwAerxNgG/view?usp=sharing





Parameters:

TIME FILTER

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Start Time

End Time

RSI SETTINGS

RSI Period

Overbought

Oversold

TimeFrame

MONEY MANAGEMENT

Autolot

Max Lot

Take Profit

Grid Size

Multiplier

TRAILING OPTION

Trailing Stop

Trailing Step

Trail Offset