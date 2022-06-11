RSI Grid MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 11 June 2022
- Activations: 10
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RSI Grid is based on the RSI overbought and oversold conditions and opens a grid when the trade is on the losing side of the market. The RSI provides technical traders with signals about bullish and bearish price momentum, and it is often plotted beneath the graph of an asset’s price. An asset is usually considered overbought when the RSI is above 70% and oversold when it is below 30%.
SET FILES
v1.8 GBPUSD SET 1
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dP1sZvSQddY_D0meY6vul4Kk78cqoNcU/view?usp=sharing
v1.8 GBPUSD SET 2
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wMM4MIsa3j7BG6Tkg_X-zzRGwAerxNgG/view?usp=sharing
Parameters:
TIME FILTER
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Start Time
End Time
RSI SETTINGS
RSI Period
Overbought
Oversold
TimeFrame
MONEY MANAGEMENT
Autolot
Max Lot
Take Profit
Grid Size
Multiplier
TRAILING OPTION
Trailing Stop
Trailing Step
Trail Offset